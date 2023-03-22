Throwback: Top 10 Karaoke Songs From Summer 2022

Almost every anime has at least one opening and ending song. Not infrequently, these songs gain special popularity through the associated series. But which “anime songs” from the 2022 summer season are most in demand among Japanese fans at karaoke? Which karaoke songs are played the most?

Favorites of Japanese Fans

Japanese karaoke provider Daiichi Kosho has compiled a top list of the most popular anime songs from the 2022 summer season for its on-demand service DAM. The survey period includes all songs that aired between July 1 and September 30, 2022.

The final Top 10 was released in a press release from DAM and can be found further down in this article. The list includes the opening of “Overlord IV” and the opening and ending of “Call of the Night,” among others.

Were your favorites able to stand up to the tough competition? Which anime song from the 2022 summer season do you like the most? Let us know in the comments!

Karaoke Songs Ranking

10. ≠Me – “Su, Suki Janai!” (From “The Maid I Recently Hired Is Mysterious”)

9. CHiCO with HoneyWorks – “Himitsu Koi-Gokoro” (From “Rent-A-Girlfriend 2nd Season”)

8. Riko Azuna – “Katachi” (From “Made in Abyss: The Golden City of The Scorching Sun”)

6. ZAQ – “Dance In The Game” (From “Classroom of the Elite II”)

5. Oxt – “Hollow Hunger” (From “Overlord IV”)

4. Claris – “Alive” (From “Lycoris Recoil”)

3. Sayuri – “Hana no To” (From “Lycoris Recoil”)

2. Creepy Nuts – “Yofukashi no Uta” (From “Call of the Night”)

1. Creepy Nuts – “Daten” (From “Call of The Night”)

