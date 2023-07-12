Top 14 Luxury Brand Cars According to the People Who Drive Them

Possessing a luxury vehicle can involve making numerous decisions that swing between aesthetics, performance, and price. Given the lively discussion surrounding them in an online forum, here are 14 vehicles to consider.

Acura

Compared to its rivals, Acura is less luxurious. Still, it boasts standard features, competitive pricing, and engaging performance. Three of its models stand out depending on the user's preference. The 2023 Integra balances good performance and fuel efficiency; the 2023 RDX offers more room for passengers and goods, and the 2023 MDX that favors more passengers.

Audi

Audi automobiles include some of the newest technology and offer balanced performance. All-wheel drive is a feature that many vehicles provide as standard equipment. With plenty of money to splash, the sports brand of their luxury outfit, R8, is a good buy that serves its owner well among competitors.

The A4, A5, and A6 are less expensive models with pristine interiors and performance.

Lincoln

Quick acceleration, excellent ride quality, and user-friendly technology are just a few of the advantages of Lincoln SUVs. Almost all Lincoln models feature a ton of room for both passengers and freight. The benchmark for the luxury large SUV class is the 2023 Lincoln Navigator.

Its spacious interior offers more space for passengers and cargo than most cars. The infotainment system features the newest technology, including Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Mercedes Benz

One of the most well-known luxury brands, its chain provides a unique blend of balanced performance, opulent interior design, and cutting-edge technology. The small 2022 C-Class, the medium 2022 E-Class, and the large 2023 S-Class are standout models.

The midsize 2022 GLE and the small 2022 GLC are renowned for replicating the class, refined interior, and auto-architecture with the perks of an SUV.

Genesis

Genesis has been steadily expanding its lineup since it debuted as a stand-alone automaker in 2017. The best candidates for Genesis models are those who don't mind trying out a newer brand to save money. That is not to imply that Genesis skimps on quality on the inside. These SUVs and automobiles have luxuriously furnished interiors with a bevy of high-tech features as standard. With rapid acceleration and consistent performance across the lineup, performance is also excellent.

Porsche

This takes the cake when it comes to luxury. It is most known for its high-end sports vehicles, such as the 2022 Cayman, 2022 Boxster, and 2022 911. These vehicles' successful handling, exhilarating acceleration, and superb construction are the reasons for their success. They are also quite adaptable. However, Porsche's sports cars are less valuable compared to its SUVs and other vehicles.

BMW

While many companies emphasize comfort, BMW, regarded as the German machine of German luxury vehicles, is all about driver involvement. Customers who value quick acceleration and handling agility will enjoy BMW's selection of cars and SUVs. 2023 X2, 2023 X3, and 2023 X5 perform well with an incredible range of amenities, excellent performance, and plenty of cabin room.

At the same time, their new all-electric models give contenders a good scare in the industry.

Land Rover

Look no further than Land Rover when searching for a rugged off-road vehicle. These SUVs are well-equipped to handle any terrain, including dirt, sand, rocks, and bad weather. In addition to being beautiful, Land Rovers have high-quality interior materials and simple infotainment systems in their interiors.

Though, compared to their direct competitors, Land Rovers are frequently quite expensive, and most have poor gas mileage.

Tesla

Talk electric vehicle makers; Talk Tesla. Customers that value a lengthy all-electric driving range, energetic performance, and contemporary cabin style may be a good fit for a Tesla SUV or vehicle. However, the quality of their car build can be a put-off as much as the lack of poor features as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cadillac

Cadillac produces high-performance V Series vehicle versions to compete more effectively with its European rivals. They differ from the base versions thanks to more robust engines, tweaked suspensions, and slight aesthetic changes.

The ground-pounding CT5-V Blackwing and the basic Cadillac CT5-V offer remarkable acceleration and first-rate handling accuracy. They also provide excellent value for money despite the interior materials, fit, and finish falling short of those seen in significant European competitors.

Volvo

What distinguishes Volvo from other brands is its emphasis on luxury and comfort while retaining the build to accommodate rugged terrains. These SUVs, wagons, and sedans have some of the most luxurious interiors with plenty of space. The infotainment system in Volvo vehicles has the drawback of being less intuitive. The XC40, XC60, and XC90 are all best-sellers with safety, quick acceleration, fuel economy, precise handling, elegant interior and exterior styling, and roomy seating.

Volkswagen

Compared to their rivals, VWs tend to be more reliable, quick, and enjoyable to drive. They often have firm but comfortable rides, supportive seats, and a good fit and finish. They also typically have nimble handling. The Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, and Taos are just a few examples of the SUVs dominating the product line, typical of most manufacturers. Brand dependability is still generally subpar.

Mazda

This little automaker is best recognized for giving each vehicle a personality that makes it enjoyable to drive. Mazda improves fuel economy with a lightweight design and effective engine technology. Although sometimes disregarded by buyers, Mazdas typically offer agile handling across their lineup.

The courageous MX-5 Miata roadster continues to be a standard sports car. It is strengthened with a range of SUVs, including the compact CX-30, spacious CX-50, venerable CX-5, and three-row CX-9. Mazda is routinely rated as one of the most dependable manufacturers.

Lexus

Technology-advanced premium vehicles can be dependable, as Lexus demonstrates. Most interiors are adequately finished, the engines are generally smooth and powerful, and hybrid variants are particularly fuel-efficient. Its sportier vehicles frequently fall one or two notches short of the market leaders from BMW and Audi.

Our road testing reveals a range in performance. The first Lexus battery-electric vehicle is the impending RZ 450e. The RZ is slightly smaller and more compact than the RX SUV, looking like the Toyota Venza.

