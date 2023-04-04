Top 25 Pokémon Go Pokémon: Blissey, Garchomp, and More

Pokémon Go is still the mobile monster-catching and battling phenomenon, even if it isn’t quite as big as it once was at the start. With every generation having some love in Pokémon Go, including Scarlet & Violet, it can be pretty overwhelming to figure out what the best Pokémon to use in battle can be.

From attacking points to capture them to raid Pokémon to even defenders to set at your bases, you need different classes of Pokémon in Go. Here are the top 25 best Pokémon Go Pokémon to use alphabetically. You should consider these if you wish to dominate the city and region around you.

1. Blissey

Starting this list is one of the best defender tanks in Pokémon Go, Blissey. This bulky Pokémon has the most health in the entire mobile game. In addition, the Normal-type has only one weakness, so you won’t have to worry too much about attackers.

2. Dragonite

The Dragon-type Pokémon in this mobile game are plentiful, and nearly all are worth using. This is especially true since they are generally robust against one another. That said, Dragonite is one of the better options in this category, with solid attacking and defending stats.

3. Feraligatr

The Generation 2 Water starter, Feraligatr, is oddly one of the only starters on this list. This is because it is among the best typing skills and one of the bulkier Pokémon. It is excellent for attacking and defending, making it a reasonably flexible companion.

4. Garchomp

Garchomp has always been a competitively viable Pokémon, both in the main series games and this mobile title. The Dragon typing is helpful enough on its own, but the Ground typing is an intriguing one that helps Garchomp to have some decent type coverage and speed.

5. Gardevoir

Regarding special attackers, especially ones that can decimate the brutal Dragons, Gardevoir is the queen. This Pokémon is one of the most potent glass cannons, capable of dealing intense Special Attack damage and taking down raid bosses and bases.

6. Genesect

Bug typing is one of the least used in the meta for Pokémon Go, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t helpful. In fact, Genesect is the best of its typing and an unsuspecting partner to use in battle. It can dominate some Psychic and Dark types, which are pretty standard in the game.

7. Giratina

Giratina is one of the many legendary Pokémon on this list, and for a good reason. Giratina has some of the best stats while being the unique Ghost and Dragon typing. It has impressive coverage against its fellow Ghost and Dragon types, which is always welcome.

8. Guzzlord

Guzzlord is one of the best Ultra Beasts with its Dark and Dragon typing. While another viable option exists for this typing in Hydreigon, Guzzlord edges out slightly. Its health is relatively high, and it excels in attacking, making it surprisingly versatile as a raider.

9. Kyogre

One of the box art legendary Pokémon for Generation 3, Kyogre is single-handedly the best Water-type to use in the game right now. It has few weaknesses, which aren’t the worst, and some intense attacking power that can destroy the common Fire and Ground types.

10. Lucario

Lucario isn’t as powerful as some of the other Fighting Pokémon, but it does not have the common Psychic weakness. This is surprisingly useful when going up against Pokémon like Mewtwo, Lunala, and even Metagross, which are often used.

11. Lunala

Speaking of Lunala, the Generation 7 legendary Pokémon is one of the best due to its powerful Psychic and Ghost combination. Both typings are common, and Lunala has them in a single package, able to hold its own against most of the reasonably common Normal and Fighting types.

12. Machamp

Fighting-type Pokémon aren’t always at the top of the food chain in the meta these days, but Machamp shouldn’t be ignored. It is one of the best counters for some of the most commonly used Normal-type Pokémon like Blissey, Slaking, and Snorlax.

13. Metagross

Metagross is the counter to the counter in a way. Some players will use Fighting Pokémon like the previously mentioned Machamp to take on a lot of bases. Metagross can be the perfect counter with its strong Steel-type and super effective Psychic secondary typing.

14. Mewtwo

The original legendary Pokémon is a beast for a reason. This pure Psychic type is also one of the strongest Pokémon in the mobile game. It is a juggernaut when taking down players in PvP or capturing a location. Just watch out for those pesky Genesect.

15. Nihilego

There aren’t many Poison-type Pokémon that are worth using competitively, but one of the exceptions is Nihilego. The mix of Rock and Poison gives it an edge over the others while allowing it to be a decently balanced attacker and defender. It is one to use to surprise opponents.

16. Palkia

Water and Dragon make for a fantastic type combination, and Palkia is one of the most beloved Gen 4 Pokémon for a reason. Enter Pokémon Go, where its mastery of attacking is well worth using to tackle points and conquer them.

17. Rampardos

Rampardos is a straightforward Rock-type Pokémon that is one of the bulkier combatants in the mobile game. It is a solid heavy hitter and even sturdy defender, but you must watch out for its five weaknesses to common enemy types.

18. Rayquaza

Rayquaza once again claims its title as one of the best Pokémon in the series. Its stats are bonkers. It has some of the best attacking moves you can use in the mobile game and some of the most damage possible for a Pokémon. If you need an attacking Pokémon, this is the one to go with.

19. Salamence

Dragon and Flying make for a solid type combination, as you saw with Rayquaza. Salamence is, by and large, a slightly more defensively-focused but less powerful version of the Gen 3 legendary. It helps, though, that it is much easier to acquire.

20. Slaking

When it comes to the combat power (CP) in the game, it determines the overall strength of a Pokémon. Slaking has the highest possible CP at the top of the food chain. Even ignoring that fantastic fact, Slaking has solid defensive tank capabilities.

21. Snorlax

Regarding the most stereotypical tank around, no one is better than Snorlax. The Gen 1 Normal-type Pokémon is a beast that will do you well in defending your base. There are few reasons not to use Snorlax unless you have a tricked-out Blissey.

22. Sylveon

Fairy is one of the best types in the Pokémon series these days, and that doesn’t change with the mobile game. Oddly enough, there aren’t too many impressive Fairy Pokémon available at this time.

Sylveon is one of the best, being a pure Fairy with a terrific attacking manner, especially against Dragons. Just be careful, as Sylveon may not last too long in some fights.

23. Tyranitar

Tyranitar has some of the most weaknesses in the game, with a whopping seven in total. That said, it can equally take down a fair number of Pokémon as well. It makes up for its weaknesses, too, in its impressive stats, which make it versatile as both an attacker and defender.

24. Yveltal

Dark and Flying are an intriguing combination with Yveltal, the Gen 6 legendary Pokémon. What it makes up for in its odd typing is the speed and attacking that it has. For a non-standard raider, Yveltal can be a surprising sweeper.

25. Zarude

Lastly, there is the Gen 8 mythical Pokémon in Zarude. Though rare, Zarude is worth considering due to its speed and attack stats. If you can get one of these, you’ll have one of the best Grass Pokémon on your side in the current meta.

