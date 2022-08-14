Top 25 Pop Artists of 2022

2022 is an excellent year for pop music. With so many new and talented artists emerging, it can be hard to track who's who.

Here are the top pop artists for 2022.

A History of the Genre

Pop music is a genre of popular music that originated in its modern form in the United States and the United Kingdom during the mid-1950s. The terms “popular music” and “pop music” are often used interchangeably, although the former describes all popular music and includes many different styles.

Pop music is eclectic and often borrows elements from other techniques such as urban, dance, rock, Latin, and country.

New And Established Artists

Many new artists are making a name for themselves in the pop music world. Here are the stars of the year.

25. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a British singer, songwriter, and model. Her musical career began at age 14 when she covered songs by other artists on YouTube. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music Group and released her first single, “New Love.”

Her most well-known song is “Levitating”.

24. Doja Cat

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She first gained notoriety in 2014 with her viral single “Mooo!”, which was met with mixed reactions.

Her most famous song is “Say So,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

23. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. She rose to prominence in 2006 with her self-titled debut album, which included the hit single “Tim McGraw”“.

Her album, “Lover”, was released in 2019—the lead single, “Me!” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

22. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter. She first gained attention in 2016 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud.

Eilish's debut studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released in 2019. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the hit single “Bad Guy”.

21. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to prominence as a member of the boy band One Direction.

Styles' debut solo album, “Harry Styles,” was released in 2017. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit single “Sign of the Times.”

He’s known for “Watermelon Sugar”.

20. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an American singer and actress. She began her career in the Broadway musical “13”.

Grande's debut studio album, “Yours Truly”, was released in 2013. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit single “The Way”.

19. The Weeknd

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He first gained notoriety in 2010 with his mixtapes “House of Balloons” and “Thursday”.

The Weeknd's debut studio album, “Kiss Land,” was released in 2013. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit single “Earned It.”

His most famous song is “Blinding Lights.”

18. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer and actress. She rose to prominence in 2020 with the release of her single “Driver's License.”

Rodrigo's debut album, “Sour”, will be released in 2021.

17. Adele

Adele is an English singer and songwriter. She rose to prominence in 2008 with the release of her debut album, “19”.

Adele's second studio album, “21”, was released in 2011. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit singles “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You”.

16. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence in 2008 with the release of her debut album, “The Fame.”

Lady Gaga's second studio album, “Born This Way”, was released in 2011. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit singles “Born This Way” and “Judas.”

Her most famous song is “The Edge of Glory”.

15. Lizzo

Lizzo is a famous rapper, singer, and songwriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She first gained mainstream attention in 2013 with her single “Truth Hurts,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her most recent album, Cuz I Love You (2019), peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Lizzo's music is often described as a mix of R&B, hip hop, and pop.

14. Halsey

Halsey is a singer and songwriter from New Jersey. She first gained mainstream attention in 2014 with her single “Ghost,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her most recent album, Manic (2020), peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Halsey's music is often described as a mix of pop, indie, and electropop.

Her most famous song is “Closer”.

13. Khalid

Khalid is a famous singer and songwriter from El Paso, Texas. He first gained mainstream attention in 2016 with his single “Location,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, Free Spirit (2019), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Khalid's music is often described as a mix of R&B, pop, and hip hop.

His top song is “Young Dumb & Broke.”

12. Elton John

Elton John is a famous singer, songwriter, and pianist from England. He first gained mainstream attention in 1970 with his single “Your Song,” which reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, Diamonds (2017), peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. Elton John's music is often described as a mix of pop, rock, and disco.

His top track is “Rocket Man.”

11. SZA

SZA is a singer and songwriter from New Jersey. She first gained mainstream attention in 2012 with her single “Replaceable,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her most recent album, Ctrl (2017), peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. SZA's music is often described as a mix of R&B, neo-soul, and hip hop.

10. Ava Max

Ava Max is a singer from Wisconsin. Her music is often described as a mix of pop and dance-pop. She first gained mainstream attention in 2018 with her single “Sweet but Psycho,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

9. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is a rapper and singer from Atlanta, Georgia. His music is often described as country, trap, and hip hop. He first gained mainstream attention in 2019 with his single “Old Town Road,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His breakout song is “Old Town Road.”

8. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is a popular singer and songwriter from New York. She first gained mainstream attention in 2012 with her single “Video Games,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her most recent album, Ultraviolence (2014), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Lana Del Rey's music is often described as a mix of pop, indie, and trip-hop.

Her most well-known song is “Summertime Sadness.”

7. Post Malone

Post Malone is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Texas. He first gained mainstream attention in 2015 with his single “White Iverson,” which reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, Hollywood's Bleeding (2019), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Post Malone's music is often described as a mix of R&B, pop, and hip hop.

6. H.E.R.

H.E.R. is a singer and songwriter from California. Her music is often described as a mix of R&B, soul, and pop. She first gained mainstream attention in 2016 with her single “Lights On,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

5. Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is a popular singer and songwriter from New Jersey. He first gained mainstream attention in 2015 with his single “See You Again,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, Voicenotes (2018), peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Charlie Puth's music is often described as a mix of pop, R&B, and soul.

4. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is a singer and songwriter from Canada. She first gained mainstream attention in 2002 with her single “Complicated,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her most recent album, Head Above Water (2019), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Avril Lavigne's music is often described as a mix of pop, rock, and punk.

3. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a singer, songwriter, and pianist from New York. She first gained mainstream attention in 2001 with her debut album, Songs in A Minor, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Alicia Keys' music is often described as a mix of R&B, soul, and pop.

2. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is a famous singer and songwriter from England. He first gained mainstream attention in 2011 with his single “The A-Team,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, ÷ (2017), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Ed Sheeran's music is often described as a mix of pop, folk, and hip hop.

His most famous song is “Shape of You”.

1. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a famous singer, songwriter, and producer from Hawaii. He first gained mainstream attention in 2010 with his single “Nothin' on You”, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His album, 24K Magic (2016), peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Bruno Mars' music is often described as a mix of pop, R&B, soul, and funk.

The Bottom Line

Fill up your summer playlist with this list of new and old faces. When it comes to the top pop artists of 2022, a few names immediately come to mind. This year will surely be great for the pop music industry, so keep an ear out for new, great sounds.

