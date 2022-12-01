Come Sail Away on The Top Rated Cruise Lines of 2022

The world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, Cruise Critic, wants to make choosing your ideal cruise easier. They announced the winners of their annual awards for the best cruise lines and ships. The site’s international team of experienced cruisers and travel experts chose the award recipients.

Choosing the perfect cruise line and itinerary can be daunting with all the available choices, destinations, and adventures. The 14th annual Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Award winners are divided into three categories and 40 different awards to help narrow down your sailing search.

“This is our first full set of Editors’ Picks Awards since before the pandemic, which marks a huge milestone for the industry,” shares Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

The growth of the expedition cruise market in recent years is evidenced by the addition of a dedicated Expedition category to this year’s awards. It isn’t at all surprising to see the explosion of once-in-a-lifetime trips, as 2022 has been deemed the year of the “bucket list” trip.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen interest in more far-flung cruises grow significantly among travelers,” McDaniel says.

“And the industry has responded in a big way – there are more ships sailing expedition itineraries than ever before, from longtime industry leaders to new cruise lines offering entirely innovative experiences in these once-in-a-lifetime destinations.”

Ocean Awards

Norwegian Prima – the flagship in Norwegian’s brand-new Prima ship class – was named Best New Ship of the Year, welcoming an entirely new generation of Norwegian ships.

According to Cruise Critic’s Editors: “Norwegian Prima continues what the line does best and made the entire experience more upscale. Guests will appreciate Norwegian Prima’s high-end décor and modern cabins – all paired with new thrills, fun shows and fantastic dining choices.”

Virgin Voyages received this year’s award for Best Dining, recognized for its array of high-quality dining options for every taste – all included in the line’s fares.

Carnival Cruise Line was named Best Value for Money for its selection of quality offerings at prices that won’t break the bank. Carnival is known for being an entry-level cruise line, perfect for first-time cruisers and those cruising on a budget.

Vancouver was named this year’s Best North American Homeport, with 2022 marking the first time that the port welcomed cruisers to its city in two years. Western Canada’s picturesque city offers spectacular pre-cruise and post-cruise packages. Historic attractions and a vibrant dining scene are all located steps away from Vancouver’s port.

Here is the full list of Ocean Award winners:

Best New Ship: Norwegian Prima

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Innovation/Tech: Princess Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: Virgin Voyages

Best Service: Holland America Line

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa: Holland America Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Best App: Royal Caribbean International

Best North American Homeport: Vancouver

Luxury Awards

Silversea Cruises received the award for Best Luxury Cruise Line for its full range of luxury offerings and constant innovation through new programs like in-suite wellness options and the S.A.L.T excursion and dining program.

According to Cruise Critic Editors: “If it’s pampering you want, Silversea delivers. From the spacious and beyond comfy suites, to the personalized butler service, Silversea treats you to an all-inclusive luxury experience, even before you board.”

Emerald Cruises’ brand-new Emerald Azzurra was named Best New Luxury Ship, boasting a 100-person vessel that editors say looks and feels like a luxury yacht.

Oceania Cruises won this year’s award for Best Itineraries for its thoughtfully designed itineraries that go beyond the usual – even among others in the small-ship category.

Windstar Cruises is famous for its water sports platform, so it comes as no surprise the small ship cruise line won Best Shore Excursions. Windstar’s water sports platforms allow guests direct access from the back of the ship to enjoy complimentary access to water toys, water skiing, and more.

Here is the full list of Luxury Award winners:

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Silversea Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Itineraries: Oceania Cruises

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: SeaDream Yacht Club

Expedition Awards

Viking Expeditions’ brand-new sister ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris were named Best New Expedition Ships for their ability to deliver the high-quality experience for which the line is known in its first-ever expedition vessels.

According to Cruise Critic Editors: “The ships offer the right balance of exploration, learning and comfort, and Viking doesn’t miss a detail – even creating one-of-a-kind Special Operations Boats.”

Quark Expeditions received the award for Best for Adventure, highlighting the once-in-a-lifetime experiences the line delivers guests in its off-the-beaten-path destinations. Their endless list of expedition adventures will appeal to even the most adventurous types, including Arctic hot-air ballooning.

Hurtigruten is synonymous with Arctic and Antarctica travel and was named the Best Value for Money in the Expedition Category, awarded for its competitive pricing, upgraded expedition ships, and overall offerings. Hurtigruten has been sailing the Arctic for years and offers terrific science options to curious guests.

Here is the full list of Expedition Award winners:

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Octantis & Viking Polaris

Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best for Light Expedition: American Queen Voyages

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best Science Offerings: Viking Expeditions

Best Service: Scenic

Best Value for Money: Hurtigruten

Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures

Best in Antarctica: Silversea Expeditions

Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises

Best in the Galapagos: Lindblad Expeditions

Cruise Critic’s annual awards for the best cruise lines are highly respected and sought after by the cruising industry. This year, a total of 27 cruise lines were recognized with an award, from large-scale ocean liners to intimate luxury yachts.

The winners were chosen by the site’s international team of experienced cruisers and travel experts, so these awards are truly a representation of the best that cruising has to offer. If you’re looking for some inspiration before your next cruise vacation, view the full details of each category and check out Cruise Critic’s list of winners.

