Ten Top-Rated U.S. Tour Experiences Travelers Say Are Worth It

According to the 2023 Traveler Value Index Report by Expedia Group, one in two (51%) consumers say inflation will impact their travel decisions over the next 12 months.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean consumers are searching for the lowest prices. In fact, 57% of consumers are more interested in getting their money's worth, stating “the experience was worth the cost” as the key factor for a positive trip.

Additionally, authentic local experiences will be a priority for 62% of U.S. travelers in 2023, according to a survey conducted by GetYourGuide, a popular online tour booking website. Local priorities include food (70%), sightseeing (67%), history (58%), art (48%), and meeting locals (38%).

Viator Names Top Ten Fastest-Growing Experiences in the U.S.

Viator, a top online tour booking platform by Tripadvisor, recently released their top ten fastest-growing experiences based on ratings and reviews from travelers around the world over a 12-month time frame. These ten trending U.S.-based tours and activities are leaving travelers with a lasting impression.

Siesta Key, FL Electric Bike Sunset Tour

The Siesta Key Electric Bike Sunset Tour, operated by Endless Summer Eco Tours and Rentals, has a 95% five-star rating. During this small group tour, you'll take a scenic ride down Siesta Beach while enjoying a beautiful sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. You'll also experience the nightly flag-lowering ceremony at Patriot's Point.

Once you return from your ride, you'll enjoy a fruit, cheese, and wine picnic while you get to know each other. Reviewers hold the tour guides in high regard, describing them as positive, informative, entertaining, and knowledgeable about the area.

Grand Canyon West Rim Bus Tour & Hoover Dam Photo Stop

Many vacationers looking for things to do off the Las Vegas Strip take advantage of Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam day trips. This value-packed tour includes breakfast and lunch, a luxury tour bus, a Hoover Dam Bypass photo op, a cruise through Joshua Tree Forest, and three hours to hike and explore Grand Canyon West, with the option of a Skywalk or helicopter tour add-on. Reviewers describe tour guides and bus drivers as friendly, informative, fun, knowledgeable, and timely.

Savannah, GA Bonaventure Cemetery Tour

One of the most historic and picturesque cemeteries in the United States, the Bonaventure Cemetery was made famous by the book and movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. The cemetery has beautiful sculptures and architecture, notable figures, and is said to be haunted.

During this guided tour, you'll learn all about the city's history and culture from a 6th generation local and a historian. You'll even get recommendations for things to do while visiting Savannah. Reviewers appreciate the value of this tour and are pleased with its knowledgeable and informative tour guides.

Seattle, WA Chef-Guided Food Tour

This chef-guided food and culture tour is a great way to learn about Seattle's famous Pike Place Market. During your small group tour, you'll stop to try some of the delicious offerings of nine different vendors. Reviewers were happy about the knowledge they gained about the city, the tasty food options, and the friendly, informative guides that are known to add stops to your tour if time permits.

Key West, FL Sunset Sail

During this small group sunset sail, you'll enjoy a relaxing cruise while taking in the gorgeous views of the Key West coast. Adult beverages are served, and helpful captains and mates will give you insight into the history of Key West. You'll also sail by Mallory Square, where you'll see the nightly Sunset Celebration without dealing with the crowds and rowdiness on shore. Reviewers enjoy the intimate environment and friendly sailors who are incredibly accommodating.

Shark and Wildlife Adventure in Key West, FL

This marine life adventure gets you up close and personal with some of the fascinating creatures of Key West. On this eco-friendly catamaran cruise, you will likely see dolphins, sharks, stingrays, and birds while learning about marine life and mangrove islands. During your sail, the captain will even stop to drop bait in the water so you can see a variety of sharks up close. Reviewers enjoy the uniqueness of this tour and say kids will have a blast.

Historic Downtown Asheville Electric Bike Tour

Hop on an electric bike and take a scenic tour of the neighborhoods and streets of downtown Asheville, NC. During your small group bike tour, you'll learn about important historical landmarks and see some of Asheville's beautiful architecture. Reviewers highly recommend this tour and its guides, stating you'll see parts of Asheville you'd never know to visit on your own.

Kealakekua Bay Captain Cook Hawaiian Adventure

One of the most historic places in Hawaii, Kealakekua Bay, is where Captain Cook was overtaken and killed by Hawaiian natives. In addition to learning about this fascinating event in history, you'll explore sea caves, see marine life, enjoy a catered lunch, and have the opportunity to go snorkeling. Aside from the gorgeous views above and underwater, reviewers enjoyed the entertainment, kid-friendliness, and knowledge they gained.

West Maui, HI Snorkeling Experience

Cruise west Maui with knowledgeable local guides who will give you deep insight into some of Hawaii's local wildlife and environment. You'll stop at two different snorkeling spots where you can swim with turtles and reef fish and spot other beautiful marine life. During your adventure, you are provided with breakfast, lunch, and plenty of snacks. Reviewers enjoy the small group setting and say the snorkeling is fantastic.

Capitol Hill Ghost Tour in Denver, CO

This evening walking tour through Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood just might give you chills. You'll learn about some of the most haunted places in the area through fascinating stories delivered by helpful guides. While you don't have access to the inside of the haunted mansions, there are opportunities for photo ops of their beautiful art-deco architecture. Reviewers say the tour is fun, engaging, and full of history.

Authentic Vacation Experiences Through Tours

Tours are one of the best ways to experience a destination through an authentic lens. Because locals and natives usually lead these tours, you gain access to meaningful insights and stories most tourists won't learn. Most would agree that a good tour is a value-packed option for those looking for more authentic ways to enjoy their vacation at a reasonable cost.

