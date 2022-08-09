Top 30 Richest Celebrities

Not all celebrities are super rich, but a few have made an incredible amount of money, setting them apart from others.

Richest Celebrities

These celebrities are not only famous, but they are also very wealthy.

You may be surprised by one or two names on this list of the wealthiest celebrities. Some are well-known for their lavish lifestyles, while others keep a much lower profile despite their impressive bank balances. Here are the 30 richest celebrities in the world.

30. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a country music singer, songwriter, and actress with an estimated net worth of $650 million. She is among the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.

Parton has also appeared in films such as 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

29. Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono is a singer, songwriter, and artist with an estimated net worth of $700 million. She is best known for her relationship with John Lennon and her work in the avant-garde music genre. Ono has also been involved in philanthropy and has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 1995.

28. Matt Stone

Matt Stone is a comedian, animator, voice actor, and screenwriter with an estimated net worth of $700 million. He is best known for co-creating the animated sitcom South Park.

Stone has also written and directed several films, including Team America: World Police and BASEketball.

27. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a model, reality TV star, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $700 million. She is the founder and owner of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner is also the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has appeared on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

26. James Cameron

James Cameron is a director, producer, and screenwriter with an estimated net worth of $700 million. He is best known for directing Titanic and Avatar, the two highest-grossing films of all time. Cameron has also written and produced several films, such as The Terminator and Aliens.

25. Bono

Bono is a singer, songwriter, and philanthropist with an estimated net worth of $700 million. He is the frontman of the rock band U2, which has sold more than 170 million records. Bono is also an active philanthropist and has been involved in numerous charitable organizations.

24. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is a director, writer, producer, and actor with an estimated net worth of $800 million. He is best known for creating and starring in the sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Perry has also directed and produced films like Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Madea.

23. Jim Davis

Jim Davis is a cartoonist with an estimated net worth of $800 million. He is the creator of the comic strip Garfield, which has been running for two decades. Davis also created the comic strip U.S.Acres, which ran from 1986 to 1989.

22. James Patterson

James Patterson is an author with an estimated net worth of $800 million. He is best known for his thriller novels, including the Alex Cross series.

Patterson has also written children's books, non-fiction books, and romance novels.

21. Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is a businesswoman, fashion designer, and author with an estimated net worth of $800 million. She is Donald Trump's Daughter and the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump also has her line of jewelry, clothing, and accessories.

20. Celine Dion

Celine Dion is a singer and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $800 million. She has sold over 250 million records and won five Grammy Awards. Dion is known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged songs.

19. Madonna

Madonna is a legendary singer, songwriter, and actress with an estimated net worth of $850 million. She is among the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 300 million records sold.

Madonna has also starred in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Evita.

18. Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert is a musician and businessman with an estimated net worth of $850 million. He is the co-founder of A&M Records and the founder of the Herb Alpert Foundation.

17. Jacqueline Gold

Jacqueline Gold (Tupperware) is the CEO of Ann Summers, Gold Group International, and Knickerbox. She has an estimated net worth of $860 million. She's been the CEO of Ann Summers for over 30 years and is a huge inspiration to women in business.

16. Diddy

Diddy is a rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $900 million. He is the founder of the record label Bad Boy Records and the clothing line Sean John.

15. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is a comedian, actor, and producer with an estimated net worth of $950 million. He is best known for his role in the sitcom Seinfeld, which ran for nine seasons. Seinfeld is also the creator of the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series.

14. Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson is a director, producer, and screenwriter with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He is best known for directing the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy.

13. JK Rowling

JK Rowling is the author of the Harry Potter books, which have sold more than 500 million copies. She has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

12. David Copperfield

David Copperfield is a magician and illusionist with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He is known for his record-breaking live shows, seen by millions worldwide.

11. Slavica Ecclestone

Slavica Ecclestone is a Croatian former model and the ex-wife of Bernie Ecclestone, the former CEO of Formula One. She has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

10. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is a singer, songwriter, and musician with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. He is a member of the Beatles, one of the most successful bands.

McCartney has also had a successful solo career.

9. Jay-Z

Jay-Z is a rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. He is the second richest hip-hop artist in the world.

Jay-Z owns the entertainment company Roc Nation and is a co-owner of the NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets.

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star, businesswoman, and socialite with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. She rose to fame on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has also launched several successful businesses, including a mobile game and a shapewear line, Skims.

7. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a retired NBA player with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion. He is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna is a singer, songwriter, and actress with an estimated net worth of $1.7 million. She has sold more than 250 million records and is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Rihanna has also starred in films such as Battleship and Ocean's Eight.

5. Jami Gertz

Jami Gertz is an actress with a net worth of $3 billion, and she is best known for her roles in the 1980s films The Lost Boys and Less Than Zero. Gertz is married to Antony Ressler, the co-founder of Ares Management.

4. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion. She is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years. Oprah Winfrey also has her television network, OWN.

3. Kanye West

Kanye West is a rapper, record producer, and fashion designer with an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion. He is the richest hip-hop artist in the world. Kanye West founded the Yeezy brand in 2015, which is now worth $1.5 billion.

2. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is another Hollywood heavyweight with a staggering net worth. The legendary director has an estimated fortune of $8 billion. He has directed some of the highest-grossing films of all time, including Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park.

1. George Lucas

The creator of the Star Wars franchise is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. George Lucas has an estimated net worth of $10 billion, and selling Lucasfilm for $4.06 billion to Disney boosted his net worth.

Conclusion

These are the 30 richest celebrities, with an estimated net worth of $650 million or more. These celebrities have made their fortune through their careers in music, film, television, business, and more. They are also some of the world's most popular and influential people.

