Top 15 Scary Movies

Check out some of the best scary movies to watch. These are sure to give you a thrill and get your heart racing. So grab popcorn and settle in for a spooky night!

Why Do People Watch Scary Movies?

People love to be scared. It's a rush of adrenaline that can't be found anywhere else. For some, it's a way to experience fear without real danger vicariously. Others simply enjoy the suspense and excitement that comes with a good scare. Whatever the reason, there's no denying that scary movies are popular.

And what better way to enjoy a scary movie than with your partner? Curling up on the couch with someone you care about (and who will protect you from the monsters on screen) makes for a perfect date night. So if you're looking for some good scares, here are our top picks for the best scary movies to watch with your partner.

15. Hush (2016)

If you're a fan of suspenseful, terrifying movies, Hush is a must-watch. The story follows a deaf woman who a masked killer is stalking in her remote cabin. With no way to call for help, she must find a way to escape before it's too late.

Hush is an intense and harrowing ride from start to finish. Just be sure to keep your partner close – you may need their comfort when it's all over! It's the perfect movie for those who love edge-of-your-seat thrills.

14. The Conjuring (2013)

If you're looking for a classic horror movie to watch with your partner, The Conjuring is a great choice. Based on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film follows the couple as they help a family terrorized by a dark force in their farmhouse.

The Conjuring is a masterclass in suspense. It's full of jump scares and eerie scenes that will have you clutching onto your partner for dear life. But it's also an incredibly well-made movie with great acting and direction. If you're looking for a scary film that delivers on both scares and storytelling, this one is sure to satisfy.

13. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

For those who like their horror movies a little more old-school, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a must-see. This classic tells the story of a group of friends terrorized by a family of cannibals while on a road trip through Texas.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most iconic horror movies ever. It's brutal, gory, and will leave you feeling deeply uneasy. But it's also an essential piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films. Just be warned – it's not for the faint of heart! This is the movie for you if you're looking for a truly terrifying experience.

12. Insidious (2010)

Insidious is the perfect choice if you're a ghost story fan. The film follows a family who moves into a new home, only to find that evil spirits haunt it. As the ghosts begin terrorizing the family, they must find a way to get rid of them before it's too late.

Insidious is a creepy and atmospheric movie that will have you sleeping with the lights on for weeks. It's full of jump scares and chilling scenes, but it also has an underlying sense of dread that will stay with you long after the credits roll. This is one movie that's sure to haunt your nightmares.

11. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is perhaps the most famous horror movie of all time. The film tells the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and the two priests who attempt to save her.

The Exorcist is a true classic of the genre. It's intense, shocking, and will leave you feeling deeply disturbed. It's not for the faint of heart, but it's an essential piece of horror history.

10. It (2017)

Based on Stephen King's classic novel, It tells the story of a group of kids who are terrorized by an evil clown named Pennywise. The film follows the kids as they face their fears and fight to defeat Pennywise once and for all.

If you're looking for a new scary movie to watch with your partner, this is one you won't want to miss. It is a truly terrifying movie, with some of the most chilling scenes in recent memory. It's also a great example of modern horror, with its focus on suspense and scares over gore.

9. Halloween (1978)

Halloween is a classic choice for any horror fan. The film tells the story of Michael Myers, a killer who returns to his hometown on Halloween night to terrorize a group of teens.

Halloween is a perfect example of a simple premise done right. It's full of suspense and scares, with very little gore. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films.

8. The Shining (1980)

Based on Stephen King's classic novel, The Shining tells the story of a family who moves into an isolated hotel. Soon, the father begins to experience terrifying visions, and the family is plunged into a nightmare.

The Shining is one of the most iconic horror movies ever made. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in cinema history. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films.

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street tells the story of a group of teens who are terrorized by a killer who attacks them in their dreams. As they struggle to stay awake, they must find a way to defeat him before he kills them all.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a true classic of the genre. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in cinema history. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films.

6. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a classic thriller with a horror element that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film tells the story of Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee who must track down a serial killer known as “Buffalo Bill.”

The Silence of the Lambs is an essential piece of cinema. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in movie history. It's also a necessary piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films. This is the movie for you if you're looking for a truly harrowing experience.

5. Saw (2004)

Saw tells the story of two men who are captured and forced to play a deadly game by a serial killer called “Jigsaw.” To survive, they must complete a series of grisly tasks.

Saw is a genuinely terrifying movie, with some of the most disturbing scenes in recent memory. It's also a great example of modern horror, with its focus on suspense and scares over gore.

4. Happy Death Day (2017)

Happy Death Day tells the story of a college student who is killed on her birthday, only to find herself stuck in a time loop. She must repeatedly relive the day of her death until she can figure out who her killer is.

Happy Death Day is a perfect example of modern horror. It's full of suspense and scares, with very little gore.

3. Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th is a classic slasher film and one of the most iconic horror movies ever made. The movie tells the story of a group of teens who are stalked and murdered by a masked killer.

Friday the 13th is an essential piece of horror history. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in cinema history. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films.

2. Scream (1996)

Scream tells the story of a group of teens who are terrorized by a killer who knows all about horror movies. The film is full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in movie history.

Scream is an essential piece of horror history. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in cinema history. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films.

1. Us (2019)

Us tells the story of a family who is terrorized by their doppelgangers. The film is full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in movie history.

Us is an essential piece of horror history. It's full of suspense and scares, with some of the most memorable scenes in cinema history. It's also an important piece of horror history, and its influence can be seen in many modern films. This is the movie for you if you're looking for a truly terrifying experience. Just be sure to keep your partner close – you may need their comfort when it's all over!

Conclusion

Scary movie night is always more fun with your significant other. And what could be more romantic than cuddling up on the couch together while being scared out of your minds? Hopefully, this list has given you some good ideas for your next date night.

