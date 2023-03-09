Top 10 SEO Agencies in Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester, and Manchester City Centre, is one of the UK's most exciting and competitive places for search engine optimization and digital marketing. However, with so many agencies to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start.

Here's the thing – all agencies in Manchester, or across Greater Manchester and the Northern Powerhouse, will promise that they're one of the leading providers of SEO. But, unfortunately, no one will admit they're the second, third, or fourth best.

To help you make the right decision for your business, here are the top ten SEO agencies in Greater Manchester and details of their specializations. For example, an agency specializing in local SEO has a different expertise in national or international SEO.

We've gathered together the best of the best regarding specific services and broken them down so that you can find the best possible SEO agency or freelancer in Manchester to suit your needs.

The Top 10 SEO Agencies in Manchester

1. Gorilla Marketing

Sme SEO | Small to Medium Enterprise SEO | Ecommerce SEO | Local Service SEO

Gorilla Marketing is one of the UK's leading providers of SME SEO. Founded in Manchester and employing some of the best SEOs in Greater Manchester and across the North-West, Gorilla Marketing has a track record of success, helping service-based and eCommerce businesses to increase their rankings through a wide range of white-hat techniques, including a core content and linking strategy.

In addition to localized businesses, Gorilla also works with national and even international businesses to develop their organic visibility.

At their core, the SEO team is dedicated to delivering sustainable, ethical SEO services which deliver long-term results for their clients.

Supported by a rapidly growing, well-trained content team, Gorilla Marketing is the best SEO Agency in Manchester, with extensive expertise in a wide range of niches and industries, including YMYL industries such as legal and financial niches.

In addition to SEO, Gorilla Marketing also offers specialist PPC services across the Northern Powerhouse and social media marketing through its sister agency, Bamboo.

If you're looking for comprehensive SEO Manchester services, Gorilla Marketing is the best resource available.

2. TLC Marketing

Restaurant SEO | Hospitality SEO | App-based Seach Engine Optimisation

The Loyalty Co is one of Manchester's best-known web development and marketing brands. Primarily focused on restaurant and hospitality businesses, they're an extraordinarily talented and specialized team. As a primarily digital platform agency, they've worked with some of the biggest brands in the UK, including Bill's, The Ivy, and Luciano's, to develop loyalty apps, improve on-site and in-app tracking and improve core organic visibility.

If you're working in the hospitality industry, there's a good chance you've already come across The Loyalty Co and its CEO, Adam Purslow.

As a specialist provider of hospitality sector digital marketing and SEO across the UK, The Loyalty Co is unbeatable in their industry.

3. SEO Works

Corporate SEO, Account Management SEO

SEO Works are one of the biggest SEO agencies in the country. With offices in multiple locations around the country, they aren't technically a Manchester SEO agency, but they do deliver results.

SEO Works are a solid choice if you're looking for an SEO agency to handle large-scale projects, such as national or international campaigns.

While they can be a little on the costly side, they have a large team spread across the country, and so long as you're willing to pay that little extra, they can deliver a great service.

SEO Works are an excellent choice for anyone looking for stability – their corporate approach can be a reliable way to maintain rankings, rather than risking a smaller and more localized SEO agency.

4. Acorn Content Creation

Content Marketing Campaigns | Content-Driven SEO

Acorn Content Creation is a specialist content marketing agency that develops search engine rankings with powerful content. While a small agency based in Manchester, Acorn is one of the most powerful content-producing companies in the UK, able to create large quantities of optimized SEO content at scale.

If you're looking to grow your business from low visibility, and quickly capture a substantial amount of traffic through long-tail keywords, building up to the more competitive terms in a natural, Google-friendly way, Acorn Content Creation is the perfect starting point for you.

5. Quirky Digital

GMB-Driven SEO | Lead Gen SEO

Quirky Digital is an exciting new digital marketing agency that has quickly come out of nowhere to rank well for a wide range of competitive terms. Specializing in mostly local search engine optimization, Quirky Digital offers comprehensive SEO services across the Northern Powerhouse, including Manchester and Liverpool.

6. Kingfisher Content

Schema-Driven SEO | Outside The City SEO

Kingfisher Content is one of the leading search engine optimization services providers in Greater Manchester. Based in Wigan, they regularly partner with web design, digital marketing, and other SEO agencies across the UK to deliver specialist SEO services, including website restructures, schema-driven SEO, and internal linking campaigns to get the most out of your existing resources.

Kingfisher remains a small agency, picking their clients very carefully, and they only really partner with smaller companies or agencies looking to improve their visibility in competitive, difficult markets. As a tech and content-driven agency, Kingfisher remains one of the best SEO providers in Greater Manchester.

7. Positive Rank

National SEO Consultancy, Local SEO Consultancy

Positive Rank, another SEO consultant based outside of Manchester City Centre, certainly deserves its spot in the top 10 SEO agencies in Greater Manchester. They are one of the most experienced SEO consultants in Manchester. If you're looking for an agency to take your website from zero visibility to top-page rankings, Positive Rank should be at the top of your list.

As SEO specialists in Leigh, Positive Rank delivers bespoke strategies that suit clients' needs. While PR will provide recommendations on keywords and terms you're going for, they understand that it's your site, and your decisions are final.

Whether you're looking to rank locally or nationally, Positive Rank can provide consultancy and management to suit your site's needs, in addition to practical services such as content writing and technical SEO.

8. Attainment Marketing

Technical SEO, Site Speed SEO

Attainment Marketing is an SEO agency specializing in technical search engine optimization, including site structuring and page speed insights. If you're looking for an agency to help you build up your site's performance, Attainment Marketing is a perfect choice.

The technical SEO consultants at Attainment will look under the bonnet of your site, providing on-page recommendations to ensure that all pages are optimized and running smoothly. This can involve code restructuring, schema implementation, and so on.

Attainment also provides insights into how you can get the most out of the resources that you already have, such as CDN (Content Delivery Network) integration and AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) implementation.

9. Red Cow

Corporate SEO, Long-Term Investment SEO

Red Cow is one of Manchester's longest-running SEO agencies. They're great at managing large SEO accounts, particularly where several levels of compliance can seriously slow down an SEO campaign.

10. Tecmark

Creative SEO Agency, PR & Branding

TecMark offers specialist, creative SEO services, including press releases, link building, and brand management. They offer a complete package for brands looking to make an impression, working with them to develop their brand and rankings in search engines.

TecMark's team works on bespoke campaigns tailored to meet each client's needs and goals. Whether your goal is to increase organic traffic or build up your brand, TecMark will take the time and energy to ensure that your SEO campaign is effective and successful.

