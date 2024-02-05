There’s Always Room for Soup, Crackers, and Popsicles: Survey Reveals Top “Sick Day” Foods

68% of respondents to a OnePoll survey conducted for Delsym acknowledged that a child was most likely “Patient Zero” when it came to a household-wide illness, and 60% believed they had an average of 48 hours before other family members were affected. This would provide just enough time to stock up on the essentials of a family sick day.

“When sickness strikes, it’s no secret that it can bring a functioning household to a complete stop,” says Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. “Not only is it important to let your body recover, indulging in favorite feel-better foods can bring not only symptom relief but bring the whole family together.”

The wide-ranging Delsym survey also revealed top choices for comfort foods during recovery and other comforts most families reach for while homebound. Familiar favorites such as crackers, soup, and popsicles top the list, but the survey also uncovered a few surprises along the way.

“There is never a “perfect” time to be sick. But the survey revealed that small things like having a clean house (58%) or ready-to-make comfort meals (55%) can make things much easier,” said So. “In fact, respondents shared that many of them (43%) relieve their symptoms by eating soothing or comforting meals. When the whole family is down for the count, spending time with one another can lead to feeling better together.”

A Shortlist of Sick Day Comfort Foods

While the survey revealed a few differences between parents and children regarding favorite comfort foods, particularly spicy foods and macaroni & cheese, there were still enough food choices in common to create a few subcategories.

Soup, Stew, Broth, and Chili

Hot, savory broth-based dishes such as soups, stews, and chili are rated highly for both parents and children. Soups and broths were especially praised for their ability to deliver flavor without an overwhelming number of ingredients. Chicken noodle and tomato soups were especially comforting when accompanied by toast or a simple grilled cheese sandwich.

Heartier stews and chili also made the shortlist as comforting and complete one-pot meals. The spiciness of chili was especially appealing for parents who sought relief from the loss of taste and smell. Stews also provide significant amounts of nutrition through a blend of vegetables, starches, and meats.

Applesauce, Oatmeal, Pudding, and Honey

On the sweeter side of the spectrum, soft foods such as applesauce, oatmeal, pudding, and honey earned their spots by being both flavorful and easily digestible. When gastrointestinal issues are part of the symptoms, finding food that won’t upset a child’s stomach but still qualifies as interesting can be challenging for parents. Sweetened “soft foods” typically fit the bill and are available in various flavors and textures.

Toast, Rice, Crackers, and Pasta

Sometimes, the unwritten rule for comfort foods is the blander, the better. Basic toast, unseasoned rice, saltine crackers, or plain pasta work well as the first solid foods following a stomach bug or influenza. These softer foods are also easy to prepare and easier to eat when energy levels are low. The combination of toast or crackers with a carbonated beverage like ginger ale is a classic childhood comfort meal.

Popsicles, Jello, Ice Cream

Fever and sore throats are two common side effects of many household illnesses. Cold, sweet treats such as popsicles, ice cream, and Jello can meet a few needs during the recovery process. They can help reduce body temperature as well as provide much-needed hydration. The ingredients also coat and soothe irritated tissue in the mouth and throat as well. Parents are encouraged to maintain a generous supply of these comfort foods while children recover from infections or tonsillectomies.

Top Considerations When Choosing a Comfort Food

As universal as comfort foods may be, there are still reasons why one choice does not fit all during recovery time. The Delsym survey reveals various reasons why soup and popsicles may not be on the same TV tray during a sick day.

Symptom Relief

62% of survey respondents said their main criteria for choosing a comfort food was its effect on their symptoms. For example, a hot soup or broth helped clear clogged sinus passages, while a dish of ice cream reduced the pain of a sore throat. Ginger ale addressed nausea, while oatmeal provided an energy boost.

List of Ingredients

Another major consideration mentioned by 44% of survey participants was the comfort food’s list of ingredients. Since illness often alters taste and smell, many people choose a meal based on flavor or aroma. The familiar smell of a hot soup or the taste of a seasoned stew can reassure homebound patients that they have not completely lost those senses. A readily available favorite food, such as a childhood breakfast cereal, can also improve a patient’s overall mood.

Hot or Cold?

The serving temperature of comfort foods was also a consideration for 41% of those surveyed. A steaming hot bowl of soup provides an extra level of comfort, or an ice-cold dessert can soothe an irritated throat. The association with a childhood favorite, such as tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, also helps in the recovery process for adults.

Who Made It?

22% of those surveyed actually mentioned the “founder” of the sick day feast as a consideration. A favorite grandmother’s homemade chicken soup or a friend’s breakfast casserole provides an emotional boost to an array of bland or unappealing self-medicating options.

What Gets Pushed Back During Sick Days?

Delsym’s survey also went beyond the question of comfort foods, with participants reporting the household responsibilities most likely to be put on hold during recovery. 62% said routine cleaning and other household chores would most likely be delayed. A similar percentage felt that running errands should also be put off, especially with a highly contagious illness or curing a recommended quarantine. Hobbies were also put on hold by 53% of the group, while 36% said cooking meals for themselves or family members was a common casualty of sick days.

