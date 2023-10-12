The Keyword Is Location: Top 5 States For SEO Professionals 

A recent study shows that 93% of web experiences begin on a search engine, and SEO-generated leads have a 15% closing rate, it’s safe to assume that demand for search engine optimization (SEO) professionals will continue to grow as businesses focus on optimizing their online presence.

The same study by Demand Sage reveals that the SEO industry is expected to be worth $99.4 billion by 2027, which also means more opportunities for people to find employment and make money.

Another study by Ahrefs in 2023 shows that the most popular wage tier for SEO professionals is $75-$100 per hour, with $2,501–$5,000 as the most popular per-project rate.

“As the digital world continues to evolve, SEO is becoming an essential component for many successful businesses, which is why jobs in SEO are becoming more popular,” says Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush.

Which States Are The Best To Start An SEO Career?

A recent report by DesignRush determined the best and worst US states for pursuing a career in SEO. For this study, they ranked all 50 US states on a 100-point scale based on seven metrics.

The metrics included median hourly wage, the state’s number of SEO companies per 100,000 people, average employee ratings for the SEO companies in the state, and the average yearly salary for SEO jobs in the state.

Here are the top 5 states for SEO professionals to consider:

New York

New York appeared at the top of the ranking and scored 82.85 out of 100. The local SEO companies have an average rating of 4.88 out of 5. SEO professionals earn a yearly salary of $95,273.86, the second-highest average of all states in the US, only after California.

The state also has one of the highest ratios of marketing jobs, with approximately 9.11 jobs in the industry per 1,000. It is nearly double as compared to the national average of 4.69 marketing jobs per 1,000.

In addition, the state has the country’s highest rate of searches for SEO-related terms such as “SEO jobs,” “marketing careers,” and “link-building jobs.” Approximately 251 monthly searches per 100,000 people highlight the prevalence of a strong SEO community and provide good networking opportunities.

New York excels in all factors, making it the best place to work in SEO in the US.

Washington

Washington emerged as the second-best state in the US to kickstart an SEO career, scoring 74.21 out of 100.

The state has the highest percentage of people working from home in the marketing industry, at 24.2%. SEO workers in Washington earn an average yearly salary of $92,637.51, the third highest of all 50 states after California and New York.

Colorado

The third-best state for SEO professionals is Colorado, scoring 71.51 out of 100. It has 9.71 marketing employment jobs per 1,000 jobs, the highest amount in any US state. It is higher than New York, highlighting a solid networking community.

SEO workers earn an average yearly salary of $81,890.54, $10,000 above the national average of $69,733 for SEO professionals.

Massachusetts

In fourth place is Massachusetts, scoring 70.88 out of 100. With 23.71% of the marketing workers in the state working from home, Massachusetts’ SEO workers are earning the fifth-highest average annual wage of $84,914.

California

The top five best states to work in SEO are rounded out by California, scoring 70.69 out of 100.

The average yearly salary for SEO workers in California is the largest in the country, at $96,193.88.

Worst State To Start An SEO Career

Mississippi is at the bottom of the rankings, scoring 18.88 out of 100.

SEO workers in Mississippi earn an average yearly salary of $58,384.14, much lower than the national average of $69,733. In addition, there are only 0.14 SEO companies per 100,000 people.

What’s The Future For SEO Professionals?

SEO will evolve and become more sophisticated as search engines like Google strive to provide the best possible user experience. At the same time, SEO professionals who can stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments will also be in high demand.

The future of SEO is bright. In the ever-evolving digital landscape, SEO is becoming essential for businesses of all sizes.

Companies are spending time and resources on their online presence to capture organic leads, while consumers use search engines to find products and services. Whether as a side hustle or a full-time occupation, now is the time to consider a career as an SEO specialist.

This article was produced by Mrs. Daaku Studio and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.