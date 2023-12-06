The Top Stolen Cars in Each State: Is Yours on the List?

A new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau recently showed the data on most stolen vehicles in each state. The numbers varied widely, but there were two models that thieves seemed to particularly enjoy stealing.

Car theft is something that no one ever wants to experience. However, David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, said, “Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year.”

The best thing that we can do is be aware that car theft is very common, and there are things that you can do to protect yourself. But first, find out the most commonly stolen vehicles for each state.

Do you own one of these?

Alabama

In Alabama, the most stolen car is the Ford Pickup, specifically the 2006 model. There were 491 of these stolen in Alabama in 2022.

The reason these models are stolen is that they lack electronic vehicle immobilizers, which prevent hotwiring. Anti theft technology was not created until 2007, making anything before then an easy target for Alabama’s thieves.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2005/2007 Chevrolet Pickup

2020 Dodge Charger

2018 Toyota Camry

Alaska

Living in the snow in Alaska? The Chevrolet Pickup is the most stolen truck in the state for 2022. 162 of the 2006 models were stolen throughout the year, making this car the most stolen in the state.

Why is the 2006 version so popular? That’s because electronic vehicle immobilizers were not put into vehicles until 2007, making 2006 trucks the perfect ones to steal.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2014/1994 Ford Pickup

2005 GMC Pickup

2001/2003/2004 Dodge Pickup

Arizona

If you’re in Arizona and own a Chevrolet Pickup, watch out. The most stolen car in Arizona is the 2005 Chevy Pickup. Why? It all concerns the electronic vehicle immobilizer that prevents hotwiring, and the 2005 model is missing that part, making these trucks an easy target. In 2022, 1,636 were stolen in Arizona.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2000 Honda Civic

2017 GMC Savana

Arkansas

Arkansas residents, lock up your Chevrolet Pickups. Most specifically, the 2000, 2004, and 2005 models because these are the most stolen vehicles in the state. In 2022, 534 of these were stolen, which is almost two a day!

Some owners are putting trackers in inconspicuous places on their older Chevy Pickups to track their truck if it ever gets stolen.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2007 GMC Pickup

2001 Dodge Pickup

California

California’s statistics blew my mind on this one. Unsurprisingly, the most stolen vehicle in California in 2022 was the 2001 Chevrolet Pickup.

With a staggering 15,557 thefts, the Chevrolet Pickup was the top target in California last year. To put this into perspective, that’s almost two trucks stolen per hour throughout the entire year.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2000 Honda Civic

2006 Ford Pickup

1997 Honda Accord

Colorado

Colorado’s most stolen vehicle in 2022 is the Ford Pickup. Most specifically, the 2006 model. There were 2,857 of these trucks stolen in 2022.

Why are these so popular among thieves? Again, it all boils down to that electronic vehicle immobilizer that prevents hotwiring. One way to protect yourself is to install a tracker so your vehicle is still findable in case of theft.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Chevrolet Pickup

2021 Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Connecticut

Connecticut thieves changed things up, and their most stolen car is not a pickup! It’s the Honda Accord, and more specifically, the 1996 model.

There were 343 models stolen in Connecticut in 2022. These older cars are frequently targeted because they don’t have standard anti-theft technology.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2000 Honda Civic

2017 Hyundai Elantra

1999 Honda CR-V

Delaware

The state of Delaware has one of the lowest theft rates in all of the U.S. The most stolen vehicle was the Ford Pickup, with the 2010 model being the most popular among thieves. However, there were only 56 of these stolen throughout the entire year of 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2014 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Nissan Altima

Florida

The Sunshine State’s most stolen vehicle is the 2006 Ford Pickup. There were 2,030 of these models stolen in 2022. Once again, this is because this model lacks an electronic vehicle immobilizer. These prevent thieves from hotwiring a car, and they were not made standard in vehicles until 2007.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Honda Accord

2015 Nissan Altima

2021 Chevrolet Pickup

Georgia

The Ford Pickup was the most stolen truck in Georgia in 2022, specifically the 2006 model. There were 1,068 of these stolen in 2022. That makes for around three models a day disappearing from driveways. To avoid this, owners can install anti-theft devices to help prevent theft.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Chevrolet Pickup

2008 Honda Accord

Hawaii

The most stolen vehicle in Hawaii in 2022 was, no surprise, the 2006 Chevrolet Pickup truck. If you own one of these, you can protect it by investing in anti-theft technology such as a location tracker. There were 210 models of this truck stolen in Hawaii in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2003 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Corolla

1997 Toyota Camry

Idaho

Any guesses on the most stolen vehicle in Idaho? If you guessed the Chevy Pickup, you would be correct. The 2002 model is particularly popular in Idaho and stands as the most stolen vehicle in the state, with 88 of them being stolen in 2022. Luckily, that number is not nearly as bad as what we see in states like California and Texas.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2013 Ford Pickup

2011 Dodge Pickup

1998 Honda Civic

Illinois

Illinois thieves are particularly fond of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra. This is an interesting change up from what is typically seen in other states.

In 2022, this vehicle model was stolen 1,852 times. When other automakers adopted electronic vehicle immobilizers, Kia and Hyundai did not, making them easy targets for theft.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Kia Motors Corporation Optima

2020 Kia Motors Corporation Forte

Indiana

Indiana resumes the pickup truck lineup, and the most stolen truck in the state is the 2006 Ford Pickup truck. There were 669 of these stolen in Indiana in 2022. These stats are no surprise since this truck is one of the most stolen vehicles in the nation.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2005/2022 Chevrolet Pickup

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Impala

Iowa

In Iowa, the most stolen vehicle is the 2004 Chevrolet Pickup truck. I don’t know what it is about these models, but they are very popular among car thieves.

One of the things that makes them so easy to steal is their lack of an electronic vehicle immobilizer. There were 302 of these trucks stolen in Iowa in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Kansas

Kansas’ most stolen truck is the 2006 model of the Ford Pickup. This seems to be a very popular model across all the states, and there were 647 of them stolen in Kansas in 2006. Worried owners can invest in anti-theft technology to help ease anxiety and lessen the chance of your vehicle being stolen.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2000 Chevrolet Pickup

2001 Dodge Pickup

1998 Honda Civic

Kentucky

Kentucky’s most stolen truck is the 1999 model of the Ford Pickup. Thieves in this area throw back a little further than the 2000s models that we typically see stolen. There were 426 of these models stolen in 2022 in Kentucky.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2007 Chevrolet Pickup

2021 Toyota Camry

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

Louisiana

Louisiana's most stolen vehicle was also the Ford Pickup. But this time, a much newer year was most popular–2018. There were 726 of these stolen in 2022 in Louisiana.

It may seem strange that such newer models are being stolen, but there have been reports of thieves hijacking key fob signals and using them to steal 2018, 2019, and 2020 models.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2006 Chevrolet Pikcup

2018 Honda Accord

2015 Nissan Altima

Maine

Maine is another one in the books, with Chevrolet Pickups being the most stolen in the state. The 2021 models were the most popular, but only 49 models were stolen, making Maine the winner for least stolen vehicles so far.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2005 GMC Pickup

2011 Ford Focus/RS

Maryland

Marilyn’s most commonly stolen vehicle in 2022 was the 2013 Honda Accord. There were 835 of these models stolen in Maryland in 2022. This state changes up the statistics, and instead of having a full-sized pickups at the top of their list, they have sedans at the top.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2018/2019/2020 Toyota Camry

Massachusetts

Massachusetts' most stolen vehicle of 2022 was the 2013 Honda Accord, just like Maryland. In 2022, there were 336 Honda Accords stolen in the state. It seems odd for a newer remodel to be at the top since we typically see vehicles produced before 2007 on the list.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Toyota Camry

2007 Honda Civic

2012 Honda CR-V

Michigan

The Jeep Grand Cherokee shows up on the most-stolen list for the first time in Michigan. In 2022, Michigan’s most stolen car was the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. There were 1,099 of these models stolen throughout the state in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Dodge Charger

2016 Chrysler 300 Series

2021 Chevrolet Pickup

Minnesota

The Hyundai Elantra takes first place in Minnesota as the most stolen car in the state for 2022. The 2017 model of the Elantra was the most commonly stolen car in the state, with 725 stolen in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2002/2005 Ford Pickup

2000/2005 Chevrolet Pickup

Mississippi

Mississippi’s most stolen vehicle of 2022 was the 2017 Ford Pickup. No surprises here! Mississippi reported 388 deaths of Ford Pickups in 2022, with the 2017 model being the most popular model thieves.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2006 Chevrolet Pickup

2009 Honda Accord

2015/2017 Nissan Altima

Missouri

The Ford pickup finds its way to the top of Missouri’s most stolen list. The most stolen model in 2022 was a 2004 Ford pickup truck, and there were 1,832 models stolen throughout the state last year.

These models are particularly easy to steal because of their lack of an electronic vehicle immobilizer, which didn’t come stock in vehicles until 2007.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2005 Chevrolet Pickup

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Montana

Do you have any guesses on the most commonly stolen vehicle in Montana? If you guessed the Chevrolet Pickup, you would be right. The most commonly stolen model was the 1999 Chevrolet Pickup truck, which was stolen 176 times in 2022 throughout the state of Montana.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2008 Ford Pickup

2004 GMC Pickup

2001/2012 Dodge Pickup

Nebraska

The Chevrolet Pickup truck was also the most stolen vehicle in Nebraska for 2022. The 2005 and 2006 pickups were the most popular month thieves, and there were 352 of these models stolen in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2004 Honda Accord

Nevada

The most stolen vehicle in the state of Nevada? That would also be the Chevrolet Pickup; the most commonly stolen model in this state was the 2006 Chevrolet Pickup, which was stolen 1162 times throughout 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2006 Ford Pickup

2000 Honda Civic

New Hampshire

Would you be surprised if I told you that the most commonly stolen vehicle in New Hampshire is the Chevrolet Pickup truck? However, this state is not fond of older models; the 2021 model of the truck was the most commonly stolen in 2022, with 37 thefts of the truck reported.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2003 Ford Pickup

2007 Honda Accord

2005/2011 Honda CR-V

New Jersey

New Jersey finally offered a change in the lineup, with the Honda Accord being the most stolen vehicle in the state of New Jersey for 2022. The most commonly stolen models were the 2018 and 2021 models of the Accord. There were 769 models of this vehicle stolen in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2021 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda Civic

New Mexico

New Mexico is another state where the Chevrolet Pickup truck is popular among thieves. The 2006 model was stolen in New Mexico 793 times in 2022. As we know, these vehicles are targeted because of their lack of electronic vehicle immobilizers, which makes it easy for thieves to hotwire these models.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2006 Ford Pickup

2001 GMC Pickup

2013/2018 Hyundai Elantra

New York

New York is the first state whose most stolen vehicle is an SUV. The most commonly stolen vehicle in New York was the Honda CR-V, most particularly the 2021 model, which was stolen 1313 times in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Civic

2016 Toyota Camry

North Carolina

North Carolina's most stolen vehicle in 2022 was the 2006 Ford Pickup check. North Carolina reported 801 thefts of the Ford in 2022. These models are a favorite among thieves because of how easy it is to hotwire and quickly steal.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2007 Honda Accord

2021 Chevrolet Pickup

2015 Toyota Camry

North Dakota

It comes as no surprise that North Dakota is the most commonly stolen vehicle. It is a Chevrolet Pickup truck. The 2003 model stands as the most popularly stolen vehicle, with 111 2003 Chevrolet Pickup stolen in North Dakota in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2011 Ford Pickup

2004 Chevrolet Impala

2005 Dodge Pickup

Ohio

Ohio’s most commonly stolen vehicle is the Hyundai Elantra. The 2022 model stands out as the most commonly stolen model, with 1,476 models reported stolen in 2022. While most automakers made electric vehicle immobilizers standard on their vehicles, Kia and Hyundai did not, meaning that their vehicles are particularly susceptible to being stolen.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Kia Motors Corporation Optima

2004 Ford Pickup

Oklahoma

In 2022, the most stolen vehicle in the state of Oklahoma was the Chevrolet Pickup truck. The most commonly stolen models were the 2004 and 2005 models, which were stolen 1,150 times throughout the year 2022.

These trucks are usually easy to steal because of their lack of electronic vehicle immobilizer, which means they can be hotwired and stolen quickly.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2002 Dodge Pickup

2002 Dodge Pickup

Oregon

Oregon’s most commonly stolen vehicle was, yet again, the Ford Pickup truck. The most commonly stolen year was the 1999 model, which was stolen 1,796 times throughout 2022. This truck is easy to hotwire and steal, making it a popular one among thieves.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania changed it up a bit, with the most stolen vehicle in Pennsylvania being the Honda Accord. The most commonly stolen models were the 2003 and 2008 models, which were stolen 679 times throughout 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2006 Ford Pickup

Rhode Island

The Honda Accord is also the most popular stolen vehicle in the state of Rhode Island. The 2013 model was stolen 96 times throughout 2022, making the state's stolen vehicle number notably small.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2007/2018 Toyota Camry

2000 Honda CR-V

2013 Hyundai Sonata

South Carolina

In South Carolina, the most commonly stolen vehicle in 2022 was the Ford Pickup truck. The most commonly stolen model was the 2006, which was stolen 713 times throughout 2022. Once again, these trucks lack electronic vehicle mobilizers, make them easy targets for thieves.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2021 Chevrolet Pikcup

2003 Honda Accord

2015 Nissan Altima

South Dakota

South Dakota‘s most commonly stolen vehicle was the Ford Pickup truck. The 2010 model was stolen 126 times throughout 2022. These models do have anti-theft technology, which makes it interesting that so many of these vehicles were targeted in South Dakota.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2001 Chevrolet Pickup

2006/2007 Chevrolet Impala

2018 GMC Pickup

Tennessee

The most commonly stolen vehicle in the state of Tennessee is the Chevrolet Pickup truck. The most stolen model is the 2005, which was stolen 865 times throughout 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2004 Ford Pickup

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Texas

The Lonestar State saw an astonishing 10,820 models stolen of the Chevrolet Pickup truck in 2022. The most stolen model was in 2018, which is surprising considering the anti-theft technology that this pickup truck has.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2019 Ford Pickup

2018 GMC Pickup

2004 Dodge Pickup

Utah

The most commonly still-in vehicle in Utah was the 2006 Ford Pickup truck. There were 529 models stolen in Utah in 2022. As we know, these models are particularly easy targets for thieves due to their lack of anti-theft technology.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

1998 Honda Civic

2005 Chevrolet Pickup

1997 Honda Accord

Vermont

If you live in the state of Vermont and own a 2021 Chevrolet truck, watch out because these are the most commonly stolen vehicles in the state. However, Vermont has a pretty low rate of vehicle theft throughout the state, and there were only 34 of these models stolen in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004/2006/2013 Honda CR-V

2008/2019 Ford Pickup

2014 Subaru Outback

Virginia

The 2018 Honda Accord is the most stolen vehicle in the state of Virginia. Virginia reported 430 Honda Accords in 2022. These vehicles are not necessarily easy to steal since they do have adequate anti-theft technology. Instead, these cars are targeted because their parts are easy to sell on the used car part market.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2005 Ford Pickup

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Toyota Camry

Washington

The 1999 Ford Pickup truck is the most commonly stolen truck in the state of Washington. Washington faced a substantial number of 4,121 thefts of the 1999 Ford Pickup in 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2000 Honda Civic

1997 Honda Accord

2004 Chevrolet Pickup

West Virginia

West Virginia’s most commonly stolen vehicle was the Chevrolet Pickup truck. However, the older models were not the target. Instead, the most commonly stolen model was the 2021, which was stolen 103 times throughout 2022.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2004 Ford Pickup

2019 Toyota Camry

2005/2007 Ford Focus/RS

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is yet another state where the Hyundai Elantra is popular. There were 697 2017 Elantras stolen in Wisconsin, making it the most commonly stolen vehicle in the state. Hyundai’s lack of anti-theft technology makes this vehicle an easy target.

Next most stolen vehicles were:

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

2020 Kia Motors Corporation Soul

Wyoming

And lastly, the vehicle in the state of Wyoming is the Chevrolet Pickup truck. The 2004 model was most popular among car thieves. However, there were only 42 of these models stolen throughout 2022.

