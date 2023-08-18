Stunning Figures: 2023’s Richest Streaming Albums on Spotify

While the music industry has been shaken by the revival of vinyl LPs and a drop in CD sales, streaming services like Spotify have given customers dependability and stability. The top musicians who received the most streams on this digital music service in the first half of 2023 are revealed by a recent study.

1- 1989 (2014)

This fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, which has the same name as her birth year, was made available via Big Machine Records. Swift created 1989, a pop album with influences from 1980s synth-pop, in response to critics questioning her claim to be a country musician when she released her fourth studio album. This 6x platinum-certified album (in Canada) has notched 5.5 million streams in 2023 alone.

2- 50 Years – Don't Stop (2018)

With a stream of 5.5 million, this album is a box set by the British-American rock group Fleetwood Mac that was published on November 16, 2018, the band's 50th anniversary. The set consists of three CDs and covers the band's career from 1967 through 2013. A 5-LP set and a compressed single CD edition were also available.

3- ABBA Gold – Greatest Hits (1992)

The Swedish musical group ABBA's compilation album was released by PolyGram, making it the first compilation to do so following the label's acquisition of Polar Music and the associated rights to the ABBA back catalog. Three decades after its release, where it became the second highest-selling album in the UK (pure sales alone), it has streamed on Spotify 4.8 million times this year.

4- SOS (2022)

It is American singer-songwriter SZA's second studio album, released via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard are among the guest performers on the album. Continuing in its top streaming fashion for the longest streaming week for an R&B album in the US, it has garnered 4.7 million Spotify streams this year.

5- Midnights (2022)

Since her independent folk albums were released in 2020, Midnights is Taylor Swift's first new body of work and tenth studio album. Swift and her long-term partner Jack Antonoff wrote and produced the brooding concept album about midnight ruminations. On its release, it attained the digital music feat for most single-day streams for an album (184 million). This year it has been streamed 4.5 million times.

6- I Will Always Love You – The Best of Whitney Houston (2012)

This posthumous greatest hits compilation is Houston's second greatest hits collection to get a global release. It includes remastered versions of singles from all of Houston's studio and soundtrack albums, except for her fifth studio album. It was certified Gold in 2020 for selling over 500,000 copies and is still streamed in good numbers of 4.3 million in 2023.

7- Rumours (1977)

Fleetwood Mac's eleventh studio album was recorded shortly after several of its members relationships ended and after they had used drugs heavily; these events impacted the album's direction and lyrics. By the number of copies shipped, it is tied for the eleventh-highest certified album in US history in 2021. This year it is still making waves with 4 million streams.

8- Time Flies 1994 – 2009 (2010)

The English rock band Oasis' compilation CD includes “Sunday Morning Call” as a hidden track and two singles that had never been included on an Oasis studio album. Having been certified 5x platinum in the UK, it now has amassed a Spotify stream of about 3.9 million.

9- = (2021)

Ed Sheeran's fifth studio album Equals (stylized =) was supported by five singles and a promotional single and peaked at number one in 15 countries, including the US and UK. This year has seen the album streamed 3.9 million times.

10- Elvis – 30 #1 Hits (2002)

The remix of A Little Less Conversation by JXL, released earlier in the year and peaked at No. 1 in the UK, Australia, and more than 20 other nations, is featured for the first time on this Elvis Presley's greatest hits compilation. Opening up at number one in 17 countries in its release year, it maintains momentum with 3.4 million streams on Spotify alone this year.

11- Starboy (2016)

The four-times platinum album was the third studio album by Canadian singer The Weeknd. Supported by seven singles, it ensembles a variety of producers and artists. With a stream count of 3.1 million so far this year, it is following in its footsteps of 2017, when it was the fourth most-streamed album on Spotify.

12- Heroes and Villains (2022)

The second studio album by American music producer Metro Boomin served as a follow-up to his prior album and the second installment in a trilogy from Republic Records and Boominati. Boomin's third US number-one album has 2.6 million streams already this year.

