Top 10 the Big Bang Theory Episodes According to Reddit

Several Redditors agreed. In “The 43 Peculiarity,” Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) are obsessed with finding out what Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is doing every day for 20 minutes.

He locks himself in a Caltech basement room from 2:45-3:05 and refuses to tell them. It results in an elaborate prank, and Sheldon gets the last laugh.

10. The Shiny Trinket Maneuver

Redditor Avengelina254 answered, “The one when Sheldon buys Amy (Mayim Bialik) her Tiara. She is me, and I am her at that moment, lmao.”

Another user, monomocessen, quoted an excited Amy, “Put it on me! Put it on me! Put it on me! Put it on me! Put it on me!”

9. The Psychic Vortex

Big Bang fan ivandemidov1 s3e12 voted, “The Psychic Vortex. Raj bribes Sheldon to act as his wingman resulting in both having dates.” They shared dialogue between Sheldon and Martha (Jen Drohan).

Sheldon: “Well, it's late.”

Martha: “Uh-huh.”

Sheldon: “Time for bed.”

Martha: “Okay.”

Sheldon: “Good night, puny human!”

Finally, they admitted, “I'm still sad Sheldon is not with Martha.”

8. The Staircase Implementation

In “The Staircase Implementation,” Leonard (Johnny Galecki) tells Penny (Kaley Cuoco) how he became Sheldon's roommate. Also how he met Raj and Howard and what happened to the broken elevator.

Big Bang fan viviViolettevivi agreed, “Yes! That'd be a great one too. From the flashbacks, the hair, the suits. All of it. Oh, and FINALLY, get to meet the infamous Joyce Kim (Ally Maki).”

Redditor HatdanceCanada quoted Sheldon, “I agree. If either of us ever invents time travel, we agree our first stop will be this meeting today in precisely five seconds.”

7. The Intimacy Acceleration

Redditor perfectplacesanyway said, “It's the adorable episode where Penny and Sheldon do the ‘falling in love test' where they ask questions and then look into each other's eyes.

They continued, “Aside from maybe being in the bathroom on Sheldon's birthday, it's one of their sweetest moments, in my opinion.”

Redditor perfectplacesanyway also nominated, “Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) have to deal with baggage claim customer service because they lost Howard's mom's ashes.”

They go on,” ‘You better find my husband's mother, 'cause one way or another, we're walking out of this airport with a dead woman.' And the look on the woman's face is just the best.”

6. The D & D Vortex

Another Big Bang Theory fan, Zebra-Connect, answered, “The one where they all played D&D and Howard was the Dungeon Master (DM).”

Redditor monomocessen quoted,

“You're playing D&D….”

“This whole apartment is playing D&D!!!”

Finally, Mundane-Confidence31 added, “You'd think… after all these years… I'd learn — not to fly — Over VOLCANOES!”

5. The Misinterpretation Agitation

Dalanard answered, “My favorite moves around all the time, but right now, it's S8.E7 The Misinterpretation Agitation with Billy Bob Thornton. When he says ‘they'd need the key,' when Penny asks how they ‘unstick' the door…I lol every time.”

This episode, of course, is when Dr. Oliver Lorvis (Thornton) decides he is in love with Penny, so he delivers her roses and locks Leonard and the guys in his game room.

4. The Opening Night Excitation

Redditor solipsisticcompass answered, “S9E11 The Opening Night Excitation for a couple of reasons. It was hilarious when Penny broke the wine glass.”

They elaborated, “The way Bernadette said, wild thang. It was also super funny when Amy yelled shut your mouth as a reaction to Bernadette telling her Sheldon is ready to be physical.”

Finally, they concluded, I thought b-story with the guys, and Wil Wheaton was funny. Bob Newhart was in the episode. Lastly, they pulled off the Sheldon and Amy sleeping together scenes well. Just enough awkward, sweet, and funny.”

3. The Adhesive Duck Deficiency

Redditor viviViolettevivi voted, “Adhesive Ducks…always. His 'empathetic' look in the hospital kills me…after all, he rescued a damsel in distress since the hero always looks.”

They continued, “The secondary story is equally good. Quotes, please!!!” Reddit user monomocessen was quick to respond.

Sheldon: “It doesn't feel like an arm…”

Penny: “Then maybe you should let it go…..”

In “The Adhesive Duck Deficiency,” Penny falls in the shower, and Sheldon answers her cries for help. It ends with penny insisting that Sheldon sing “Soft Kitty” with her in a round-style song.

2. The Spoiler Segmentation

SlimSlayer19 stated, “My personal favorite would be the one where Leonard moves in with Penny without asking her, and Amy tries convincing Sheldon to accept her as a roommate.” They shared this dialogue between Amy and Sheldon from “The Spoiler Alert Segmentation.”

Amy: “You're a coward!”

Sheldon: “Well…The evidence does support that.”

SlimSlayer19 admitted, “I swear these lines crack me up every time.” Another Reddit user, ferrocarrilusa, quoted Leonard, “We droppin' science son!”

1. The Scavenger Vortex

In “The Scavenger Vortex,” Raj is disappointed that nobody attended his Mystery Dinner Party. So he plans an M.I.T.-like scavenger hunt and creates three teams: Penny and Sheldon, Amy and Howard, and Bernadette and Leonard.

Amy and Howard bond over their love of Neil Diamond's music and blow off finishing the scavenger hunt to perform his music at The Cheesecake Factory karaoke.

Redditor Dr_hawaii reported, “I don't know, there's something about Amy and Howard vibing to Neil Diamond.”

Stream The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max.

