Top 5 things to do in Sydney

Sydney is one of those magical places in the world for any traveler. This vibrant city has many wonderful places to see and awesome things to do. Many of these are absolutely free too.

Short stay?

Have only a day or two in this city? Don't worry. I have listed here some of the must-visit and my most favorite places in this beautiful city, which are the top things to do and see. And many people won't tell you about a few of these.

Guaranteed that some of these spots are off the beaten track and will not fail to thrill you. So, read on to learn more.

Popular haunts

There are many absolutely lovely and exciting places like the Opera House, Manly Beach, Watson’s Bay, Taronga Zoo, Sea Life Aquarium and Darling Harbour. Watching a movie at the world’s largest IMAX is another crowd favorite. Update(Sep,2016): IMAX is closed for renovation from late September 2016 and would be open again in 2019.

Bondi to Coogee beach walk, Blue mountains and Katoomba are other interesting spots. If you have time to do all these, it is highly recommended. But if you are planning a short trip, you simply cannot afford to miss the below 5 attractions.

1) Royal National Park

Royal National Park coastal walk is one of the best walks you will ever do. You will see the pure Tasmanian waters pulling you along. The mesmerizing beauty all around is a guaranteed recharge to your soul.

You have to take a train from Sydney to Cronulla and take a ferry to Bundeena. The journey starts here, and you can choose from a variety of signposted bush walks for your trip.

The park is very large and has lots of picnic spots. Grab a free tourist map along the way and stick to it. Else you might get lost like me 😀

It can get a little lonely on the walk if you are traveling by yourself, but you will be thrilled with the magnetic pull of the waves, the majestic view of the Tasmanian sea, the deep blue sky…and the list goes on. Do not forget to visit Marley beach on the way.

And check out the safety alerts before you start on this truly amazing walk.

2) Ferry to Manly

A trip to Sydney is not complete without taking a ferry to visit Manly beach. The Manly ferry is complete with on-board WiFi, pantry and other facilities and traveling on this ferry is a wonderful experience in itself, not to mention the journey end point, the gorgeous Manly beach. Plan your trip carefully by checking online for the ferry schedule and have a great time.

3) Kiama Beach to Minnamura river walk

Kiama Beach is about 120 kilometers south of Sydney and takes about 3 hours by train. The train journey itself is worth visiting Kiama. You will see a lot of beautiful creeks, beaches and scenery along the way.

Do not forget to check out the Blowhole at the Kiama beach before you start your walk.

If you are a nature lover, you will immensely enjoy this walk from Kiama Beach to Minnamura river. It takes about 8 hours to complete this walk, if you walk leisurely, enjoying the scenery along the way. There are lots of picnic spots along the way. Have a break at Bombo beach and let go of yourself.

4) The Opera House

Globally recognized as the icon of Sydney, The Opera House is an architectural marvel which definitely needs a visit.

It is a magnificent building which hosts over 1500 performances every year. Even if you do not enjoy opera, you will surely love the beauty of the structure itself.

Do not forget to visit the soothing Royal Botanical Gardens located right next to the Opera House and relax your weary soul. There are a variety of plants and herbs, rose garden, tropical center pyramid, oriental garden and many more attractions.

5) Taronga Zoo

As I am not a big fan of zoos, I tagged along a friend who said that this zoo is different. I am glad I checked it out as it was one of the hits of my trip.

Right in the heart of the city, the Taronga Zoo is a must-visit for animal lovers. The thing I loved about this zoo is that the animals are not in any way “enclosed”. It would feel more like we are in an enclosure, watching the majestic animals in their habitats.

Book your tickets online to visit Taronga Zoo and avoid waiting in queue at the Zoo. There are a few live events happening all through the day, so check out their schedule to make most of your day.

My Sydney experience

I loved traveling solo in this wonderful city and rate my Sydney days as some of the top most happy periods of my life.

I have written a cool book on budget travel to Sydney. It is available on Amazon as Sydney on a low budget . I am super proud that this book is consistently in the Top 100 Australia Travel books 🙂

It is loaded with tons of practical tips and hacks to optimize a shoestring budget when you backpack in this city. Grab your copy now!

For more Sydney pictures, check out My Flickr Albums.

If you have more time in your Sydney trip, do not miss visiting Kiama beach and The Blue Mountains.

Have a wonderful time in Sydney! Do share your experiences too.

