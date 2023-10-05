Experts Reveal Top Tips for Buying a Pre-Owned Car for Your Family

Inflation rose to nearly 4% again last month. Rising costs on everything from homes to groceries have people looking for ways to save. Buying a pre-owned car for family use is an easy way to save money over investing in a brand-new model.

The average cost of a new car is $37,000, while a used car costs around $20,000 on average, according to Patrick Oziegbe, who runs the Auto Renting Tutors blog. This significant price difference usually tips the scales in favor of a used vehicle.

Buyers should remember the following tips before purchasing a used car.

Set a Budget by Evaluating the Total Cost of Ownership

As with any major purchase, you must determine a budget first and foremost. Budgeting for a new car is usually simpler since prices often depend solely on the type of vehicle and its features.

“It’s a good idea to focus on the model you want and to know what all of your must-have options are and how much they cost,” advises Gabe Shenhar, the associate director of the auto testing program at Consumer Reports. “Do your homework. Learn the difference between the dealer cost and the MSRP, and locate two or three vehicles by searching on the manufacturer’s website or on websites like TrueCar or Cars.com, for example.”

On the other hand, buying a pre-owned car for your family can be a bit trickier to budget for. Prices will depend not only on the vehicle’s make and model but also on its total mileage, age, and history. Some consumers are quick to buy a used car at a low price but then find they can’t afford the repair costs an older car needs.

Oziegbe recommends figuring out which features are most important to you and comparing similar cars from different makers. Considering the value of a car’s reliability and fuel efficiency can help you create a budget for the type of pre-owned vehicle you want.

Devote Time To Researching Options

Once you have a budget in place, figure out which used car best suits your needs. Radio show host and financial expert Dave Ramsey says that finding a good used car is all about the research.

“I want you to spend some more time researching and shopping, and that helps you learn value,” Ramsey explains to one of his radio show callers seeking advice on buying a pre-owned car. “You jump on [sites like Kelley Blue Book]. You jump on Trader.com, and you’re looking around.”

The process should be thorough, according to Ramsey. Taking sufficient time to research vehicle options gives you a clear picture of how worthwhile the purchase will be.

“In any negotiation or purchase, we tell people that the more expensive the purchase, the more time you should spend researching. So if you’re buying a pack of gum at the counter, don’t stand there 20 minutes and have a decision problem. Buy the gum,” Ramsey continues.

“But if you’re buying a car, you need to spend more time on that and research. Learn about it. Jump on Consumer Reports and look at what the repair estimates and repair reports are.”

Secure a Car Loan

If you’re unable to buy a car outright, you’ll need to shop for different financing options. Buying a pre-owned car for your family may not be the most budget-friendly option if you secure a preapproved loan at a higher interest rate. Experts urge consumers to compare used-car financing between multiple lenders, including:

Large banks

Credit unions

Financing companies

Car dealerships

One of the easiest ways to weigh your options is with a loan comparison site like LendingTree. You can see which lender will provide the best interest rate and explore different down payment requirements. Once you have a preapproved loan, you can negotiate with a dealership and see whether they might have better financing options.

Decide Where To Buy From

Once you know which type of vehicle you wish to buy, you’ll need to find a seller. Visit several local dealerships offering the make and model you prefer to learn more about their options and prices. In some cases, you may find a private seller offering the type of car you want.

An auto superstore like CarMax is a good option for those who want a convenient, transparent car-buying experience, says Oziegbe.

Test Drive the Vehicle

Getting behind the wheel of a used car is one of the best ways to see whether it’s worth buying. Schedule a test drive to see how the vehicle runs and take it on a route covering different terrains, including hills, highways, curvy roads, and even rough pavement.

The test drive is your chance to check the mechanical function of the car, how comfortable you feel driving it, and whether its features are up to your standards.

Perform a Detailed Car Inspection

Always check the vehicle history report before buying a pre-owned car for family use. This report contains crucial information about the car so you can have peace of mind before purchasing it. Most vehicle history reports offer details about the car’s title, past owners, and whether it was involved in any major accidents.

Experts swear by having a mechanic inspect the vehicle for any problems before purchasing.

“Ask the person selling the car if you can have permission to have your mechanic do an oil change. There’s a lot of information in the oil on the condition of the engine,” Ramsey says.

Negotiate the Price

The final tip for buying a pre-owned car for your family is to negotiate the final sale price. Present a lower yet enticing figure to the seller based on your research and information. Once you and the seller agree on a reasonable price, add the vehicle to your insurance policy and take care of transferring the car’s title and registration to your name.

This article was produced by Auto Renting Tutors and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.