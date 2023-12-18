2024’s Top Travel Fantasies Fulfilled With These Top Five Dream Getaways

The era of binge travel is behind us; now, it's all about bliss travel. Between the Olympics in Paris, expedition cruises and yacht charters dominating the seas, and cultural exploration as a top tourist request, 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for travel.

While some reports suggest “revenge travel” is coming to an end, the demand for luxury travel is holding strong. People are willing to pay a premium for exclusive experiences that allow them to escape the crowds and truly relax.

So, what's on tap for the top dream getaways in 2024? Here are just a few possibilities to tempt your wanderlust.

Polynesian Paradise

Skyscanner revealed their top destinations for US travelers in 2024, with French Polynesia in second place behind top-rated Cayman Islands. The popular travel company's 2024 Travel Trends report also revealed that more than ever, cultural exploration will be a priority for travelers in 2024.

French Polynesia might be the cure for travelers who were frustrated with the crowds during their travels this year. The region receives the same amount of visitors in an entire year as Hawaii gets in one day!

The St Regis Bora Bora stands out as the ultimate destination for luxury travelers seeking an exceptional experience in French Polynesia. This remarkable property surpasses even the most awe-inspiring images you've encountered, and its unparalleled service sets a new standard of excellence.

The resort offers signature overwater villas with direct access to turquoise waters and world-class dining at Lagoon. The resort's signature overwater restaurant offers world-class dining with breathtaking views of Mount Otemanu by Michelin Star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Each villa at St Regis Bora Bora comes with its own butler service, ensuring every guest's personalized and luxurious experience. Bikes are provided to explore the vast resort on your own time, or the resort butlers can transport guests by golf cart.

Guests can indulge in heavenly treatments at the spa, which overlooks the lagoon and features traditional Polynesian healing techniques. The Polynesian massage will have you melting on the massage table as the soothing sounds of water and tropical birds lull you into relaxation.

But it's not just about pure indulgence at St Regis Bora Bora. The resort also offers a range of activities for those seeking adventure, from snorkeling to sailing on the crystal clear waters.

Apres-Polo Luxuries

The Broadmoor is a renowned luxury resort in Colorado Springs serving guests for nearly 100 years. It is the longest-running five-star hotel in the US, and the property is known as a playground of the rich and famous, making it the perfect destination for those craving an indulgent escape.

The Broadmoor is set to host the Winter Polo Classic, returning on February 24, 2024, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. This event, a perfect blend of high-energy sport and luxurious indulgence, is not just a polo match; it's an invitation to a world where tradition meets modern elegance, showcasing some of the most talented players and ponies in the world.

Whether you're a polo enthusiast or simply want to experience this highly anticipated event, indulge in luxury at one of the resort's spacious suites, featuring elegant furnishings and stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Erica Gandomcar-Sachs will return this year as one of the polo players. She owns the Denver Polo Club and was a highlight of the match last year, thrilling the audience with her skillful play.

“Colorado's rich history with polo is a testament to our state's love for adventure, sportsmanship, and the great outdoors,” shares Jack Damioli, President & CEO, The Broadmoor.

“Last year’s event was welcomed by an enthusiastic local community and hotel guests. From seasoned polo enthusiasts to curious newcomers, The Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic is a great way to enjoy this classic sport. We look forward to presenting the prized Penrose Trophy to the top team in 2024.”

This event is more than just a destination; it's a celebration of sport, history, and luxury, all wrapped into one unforgettable Colorado experience.

The Galapagos Archipelago Awaits

In today's world, travelers increasingly desire hyper-personalized experiences that allow them to feel a sense of purpose in their journeys.

Luxury travel company Virtuoso Travel reports yacht bookings for 2023 are up 79% over 2019, not surprising as travelers are desperate to get away from the hordes of crowds that “revenge travel” brought while on vacation.

When it comes to exploring one of the world's most extraordinary archipelagos, there is no better way than on a luxury yacht with Aqua Expeditions.

Aqua Expeditions offers an intimate look at this unique ecosystem, guided by expert naturalists who bring the islands' history and biodiversity to life. Aboard a state-of-the-art vessel, you'll enjoy spacious, elegantly designed suites with panoramic views of the ever-changing seascape.

Indulge in gourmet cuisine prepared by top chefs, featuring local and international delicacies, and unwind in the ship's sophisticated lounges and open decks.

Each day brings new adventures, from snorkeling in crystal-clear waters teeming with colorful marine life to hiking on volcanic islands with breathtaking vistas. Special excursions offer close encounters with the Galapagos' famed wildlife, including giant tortoises, marine iguanas, and an array of bird species.

The best part? The expedition takes place on the seven-cabin Aqua Mare. It's the first true superyacht experience in the Galapagos — and the only superyacht with a permanent home in the islands.

Luxury on Rails

The choice of transportation has a significant impact on the carbon footprint of your travels. Opting for slower modes of travel, such as trains instead of planes, promotes sustainability and enhances the overall travel experience.

Recognizing the potential for alternative modes of transportation, France took a significant step in 2022 by prohibiting short-haul domestic flights that could easily be substituted with a bus or train journey of less than 2.5 hours.

Sleeper trains experienced a revival this year, with several companies launching new itineraries and destinations where the golden age of travel is brought to life in exquisite detail.

In June 2024, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond Train, introduces its inaugural coastal journey from Paris to Portofino, marking a historic first in its four-decade legacy. The journey intertwines the romance of Paris with the allure of the Italian Riviera in an exclusive collaboration with Belmond Hotel Splendido.

Witness the beauty of the Mediterranean Riviera, with views of Cannes, Nice, Monte Carlo, and the vibrant Italian cities of Ventimiglia, Savona, and Genoa. The journey offers a visual feast, with the train winding through picturesque landscapes and offering glimpses of the region's rich history and culture.

Guests will savor exquisite dishes paired with fine wines, culminating in a special five-course tasting menu by Chef Imbert at La Terrazza, Splendido. This gastronomic journey is a tribute to the regions traversed, from the French countryside to the Italian Riviera.

This luxurious train excursion is punctuated with unique experiences, including after-dinner drinks in a cocktail bar frequented by legends like Elizabeth Taylor and Humphrey Bogart.

For the grand finale of this three-night experience, guests are invited to experience the cinematic soul of Portofino with a private film screening under the stars on the iconic “Piazzetta” — the very heart of the port town, surrounded by the vibrant tapestry of colorful fishermen houses, and where Splendido’s sister hotel, Splendido Mare, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino, resides.

Evening in Ephesus

Windstar Cruises is famous for its legendary service aboard its luxurious small ships. But there is one destination that Windstar passengers rave about time and time again.

Windstar voyages to Greece offer an immersive experience into the heart of Greek culture, history, and natural splendor. It promises an unforgettable journey through one of the world's most storied regions, ideal for travelers seeking a blend of adventure, relaxation, and luxury.

For guests visiting Kasadasi, Windstar offers an exclusive moonlight dinner at the ancient Celsus Library in Ephesus among the ruins, serenaded by a trio from the Aegean Chamber Orchestra.

This extraordinary voyage combines must-visit destinations with picturesque villages only accessible to a ship like The WindStar. The romantic walled town of Monemvasia is a highlight, as is the bougainvillea-lined Nafplio.

Visits to pastel-colored Ermoupoli and Agios Nikolaos, home to the Palace of Knossos with its fabled labyrinth, are rounded out with perennial favorites Santorini, Mykonos, Patmos, and Rhodes — each offering access to UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

One couple from North Carolina who has sailed with Windstar a whopping 37 times lists Windstar's Signature Ephesus Dinner as one of the most outstanding experiences they have had.

As someone who has just experienced their first Windstar cruise, I can attest the voyage was nothing short of extraordinary. Most surprising was the connections I made with fellow passengers during the sailing.

One such passenger, Paul Spaeth, who shares a mutual love of travel and exploring the world, shared his experience in Ephesus with me. “You can't even imagine that you are at Ephesus under those conditions and the beauty of it. It's overwhelming. It's almost surreal.”

This article was published by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.