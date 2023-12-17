Top 25 Unlikable Game Characters

Video games can be immersive adventures. Within these adventures lie the characters of each story. Some characters have nice designs and add to the experience. Other characters, however, can be utterly unlikeable for a variety of reasons.

1. Horizon Zero Dawn – Ted Faro

The main antagonist in Horizon Zero Dawn, players learn about Ted's evil deeds throughout the story. Players feel like Ted's actions became one of the primary reasons humanity faced extinction. Ted created one of the most successful companies ever, but his greed caused its downfall. Aloy became humanity's only hope in trying to rebuild as she tried to understand what Ted did and why.

2. Tony Hawk's Underground – Eric Sparrow

Eric initially appears to be your friend in Tony Hawk's Underground. That turns out not to be the case after his betrayal gets discovered, and Eric becomes the main villain. Eric sets up the player in Russia, causing your character to get arrested. Once he gets his freedom back, your character returns home to New Jersey and discovers that Eric has sponsorships, a record label, and only skates for money. Essentially, Eric tried to eliminate your character so that he could dominate the scene, get famous, and make a bunch of money.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 – Micah Bell

One of the worst people the player comes across in Red Dead Redemption 2 is Micah Bell. In a group of outlaws, Micah easily stands out as the worst person in the bunch. Micah can be self-serving, selfish, and manipulative. He twists any situation to meet his interests, and Dutch allows him to do so. While Arthur embarks on a journey of personal reflection and tries to grow as a person, Micah goes down a darker path and doesn't care who he hurts in the process.

4. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – Sweet

Most of the time, the player can find Sweet on Grove Street. He doesn't do much of anything except cause trouble. He blames CJ for Brian's death, which causes CJ to leave for a while. When CJ decides to return, Sweet immediately gives him a hard time, picking up where he left off. Sweet can also be manipulative, using people to further his interests, whether that be killing someone or trying to retake his neighborhood. Sweet has no problem having other people do his dirty work, coasting on their coattails in the process.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man – Screwball

Overall, Marvel's Spider-Man can be a lot of fun to play. The most annoying aspect of the game belongs to Screwball. Screwball's voice grates on your nerves, and her challenges interrupt the game's flow. Some of those challenges could also be difficult, which meant the player might have to hear her speeches repeatedly. The best thing about completing this part of the game revolved around knowing that Spider-Man wouldn't have to deal with her anymore.

6. Borderlands 3 – Ava

Ava seemed to be an attempt to do a child prodigy type of character, but that fell a bit short. Ava survives some tough times and figures out how to make it in the world. She then meets Maya when Ava attempts to steal something from her. Maya tries to take Ava under her wing, but Ava never makes it easy. Ava proceeds to act recklessly, causing Maya to get concerned and send people out to look for her. Ava struggles with several decisions, but the story never meets the character's potential.

7. Yoshi's Island – Baby Mario

Baby Mario becomes an iconic character in this game, but not for the right reason. Baby Mario consistently cries if he gets separated from Yoshi and begins to float away. As Yoshi, the player must recover Baby Mario before Bowser's minions get to him. The constant crying from Baby Mario will drive anyone up a wall as the player tries to navigate the levels and get him to safety.

8. Fallout 3 – Mayor Robert MacReady

Robert MacReady tends to be rough around the edges in Fallout 3. During your first encounter, he threatens to shoot the player unless the player leaves immediately. If the player tries to speak with him too many times, then Mayor MacReady will employ the silent treatment for 24 hours. To get past the mayor and enter that area, the player must complete an objective.

9. Bully – Gary Smith

Gary seems obsessed with bullying Petey and trying to prove how intelligent he can be. Gary carries the mindset that having friends makes a person weak; instead, he uses people as tools to try and accomplish his objectives. Throughout the game, Gary can be manipulative and incredibly arrogant. Almost nobody at the school likes Gary, who blames his parents as one of his big life problems.

10. Days Gone – Skizzo

Skizzo remains a great example of a character who could be worse than the monsters found in the game. Skizzo eventually gets the role of head of security in the Lost Lake camp. Skizzo goes on to abuse his authority as often as he can and frequently does what he wants. When the camp leader makes a treaty with another cult, Skizzo objects to it and does what he can to break that treaty. Skizzo also gets caught as a peeping tom watching some of the women in camp undress. Skizzo also tended to see kindness as a source of weakness and didn't like Deacon returning to camp.

11. Monster Hunter World – Handler

Many people find Handler in Monster Hunter World to be strange and, at times, annoying. The Handler can be energetic and cheerful, but she can get in the way sometimes. Sometimes, it feels like she doesn't need to be there, and it would be easier to use the quest boards. The Handler's attempts to go out and explore while she has no weapon can also get on the player's nerves since, often, the Handler needs help after getting into trouble.

12. Persona 5 – Suguru Kamoshida

Kamoshida's character can be manipulative and a tad insane. He sees himself as a king. This causes him to behave in ways he shouldn't and then try to find an excuse for his actions. Sometimes, these excuses would be elaborate; other times, the excuses would be more emotional. Kamoshida bullies his female students emotionally, physically, and sexually. Kamoshida will sacrifice and sabotage anyone he perceives might be more successful than him or his team.

13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Navi

“Hey! Listen!” Navi says this to Link ad nauseam throughout your adventure in Hyrule. Whenever Link explores an area, Navi frequently speaks up with that famous phrase. After a while, it can be grating when trying to solve a puzzle or explore an environment, only to have Navi constantly interrupt the gameplay.

14. The Last of Us – David

Ellie comes across David during the Winter chapter of the game. At first, David seems like he might be alright, although something seems to be off about him. It doesn't take long before Ellie finds out that David leads a group of people at a nearby settlement. The survivors want revenge on Joel after an incident earlier in the game. Events quickly turn ugly as these survivors try to do anything possible to get revenge while Ellie tries to survive. David eventually tracks her down and tries to force himself on her as both struggle inside a burning building, fighting for their lives.

15. Grand Theft Auto V – Trevor Philips

Grand Theft Auto V features three protagonists, with Trevor being the most insane one in the group. Trevor has a checkered past as a criminal, being a former bank robber. He now deals in drug and weapon smuggling and won't hesitate to abuse someone for the fun of it. Trevor's violent and reckless antics often put him in hot water, whether with the authorities or his friends.

16. The Last of Us: Part 2 – Abby

The Last of Us: Part 2 features some brutal moments, and Abby finds herself at the center of many of them. Abby seeks answers and revenge after certain events transpire in the first game. Abby will sacrifice everything and anyone to get her revenge. By the end of the game, the player at least understands her motives a bit more. Still, the way Abby is initially presented makes her character immediately unlikable for many people.

17. Catherine – Vincent

Throughout the game, Vincent does whatever it takes to keep his lies going as it relates to Catherine and Katherine. Vincent finds himself involved in a love triangle with both women. Vincent cheats on both of them, seemingly unable (or unwilling) to make a decision. Catherine and Katherine also do whatever possible to try to hold on to Vincent, further complicating the situation.

18. Super Mario RPG – Valentina

Valentina, a major villain in Super Mario RPG, will do anything to acquire power. Like most villains, Valentina also treats her servants poorly and becomes obsessed with how she looks. During battle, Valentina can unleash an attack that turns Mario's entire party into mushrooms. Valentina has no specific weaknesses in battle which means the player needs to be adaptable with the strategy used in this fight.

19. Final Fantasy VII Remake – Hojo

The developers at Square Enix did a tremendous job making Hojo an incredibly creepy character. His evil smile and nefarious plans will make your skin crawl. The way he discusses how he wants to “convince” one of his prisoners to participate in his experiments will make anyone want to eliminate him on the spot.

20. Killzone – Rico Velasquez

Rico caused a lot of chaos throughout the different Killzone games. In the first Killzone, he seems to shout nonsense at many different people. In the sequel, his poor attitude results in the death of one of his teammates. Rico also kills an enemy leader who must be alive to try and end the conflict. This action helped cause the events of Killzone 3 as a result. Rico thought he knew best but only wreaked havoc and caused chaos.

21. Yakuza 4 – Saito

Yakuza can be a pretty violent franchise. Saito fits right in with his ruthless and violent nature. Saito has killed three prisoners during punishment beatings and has no remorse about it. Throughout the game, players fight him five different times. Saito overstays his welcome, with players being happy he will no longer be a problem once the credits roll.

22. inFamous 2 – Nix

Due to events early in her life, Nix wants revenge. Some of her methods don't sit right with Cole. Nix wants to use the Transfer Device to duplicate the abilities of a Conduit. Nix also wanted to utilize monsters to help achieve her goal. When Cole didn't support these ideas, Nix went on her own to try to achieve her goals without help or oversight.

23. Dragon Age – Morrigan

Morrigan tends to be very selfish. She looks down at other mages. She treats Templars like toys and can be manipulative. She gets the Warden to give her Flemeth's book and then asks the player to kill someone. Morrigan also seems to lack any compassion and views the concept of love as useless.

24. Resident Evil 4 – Ashley

Some think Ashley belongs on this list because of her behavior in certain situations. Ashley always seems to get in some trouble and can be a hindrance to players. Ashley will call for help from Leon but then run away when he needs to take a moment to reload his weapon. At times, she will also run right in front of the enemy, getting in your line of fire.

25. Fossil Fighters – Rosie

Rosie has the attitude of a spoiled child. If something goes wrong, she will not hesitate to verbally berate someone. When the teleportation device fails, she calls King Dynal a “lizard face.” Overall, Rosie has a big temper and can be a hothead. Rosie seems to be very hostile and can be a sore loser, often insulting the hero if she comes out on the losing end of the equation.