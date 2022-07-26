The Big Apple Turned Rotten? Top 10 U.S. Cities Homebuyers Want to Leave in 2022

by
united states SS MSN 2
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Across the nation, finding an affordable home seems more out of reach than ever before.

2022, The Year of Relocation

frustrated woman 2 shutterstock msn scaled e1658687409838
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

With rising interest rates, high inflation, and other recession indicators, many are choosing to leave their current cities to relocate, according to a recent Redfin report.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

$1.5 Million Average

San Francisco 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

With the average home in San Francisco and San Jose over $1.5 million and mortgage rates over 5%, a recipe for an extremely high payment. Many are simply saying no to this reality. Here are the top cities homebuyers are flowing out of in droves.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

San Francisco

San Francisco 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 48,718

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

San Francisco Top Destinations

San Francisco 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Sacramento, CA and Seattle, WA

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 33,712

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Los Angeles Top Destinations

Los Angeles 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

San Diego, CA and Phoenix, AZ

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

New York City

New York City 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 35,165

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

New York City Top Destination

New York City 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Philadelphia, PA

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Washington, DC

washington dc 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 24,492

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Washington, DC Top Destination

washington dc 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Salisbury, MD

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Seattle

seattle 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 18,594

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Seattle Top Destination

seattle 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Phoenix, AZ

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Boston

boston 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 12,493

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Boston Top Destination

boston 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Portland, ME

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Detroit

detroit 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 7334

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Detroit Top Destination

detroit 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Cleveland, OH

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Denver

denver 1AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 5635

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Denver Top Destination

denver 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Chicago, IL

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Chicago, IL

chicago 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 4769

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Chicago Top Destination

chicago 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Cape Coral, FL

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Minneapolis

minneapolis 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Net outflow Q2 2022: 2795

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Minneapolis Top Destination

minneapolis 2 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Chicago, IL

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

San Francisco 1 AS MSN
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.


Website | + posts

As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.

Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Top 25 Twilight Songs Ranked by Twilight Fans Exclusive

Next

This 1-Minute Change Can Make Your Resume Go from Average to Great