From Coast to Coast: The Top US Tourist Attractions Americans Want to Visit

Nature reigns supreme as America's favorite tourist attraction. More than any white sand beach or thrilling roller coaster, the majority of US states continue to choose nature as their go-to getaway.

The research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Google search data for more than 100 tourist attractions in the US as well as terms related to visiting each attraction to determine which is the most Googled in each state.

These are the tourist attractions that residents in each state are Googling to visit more than any other US attraction.

America The Beautiful

The study reveals that nature spots are the most sought-after tourist attractions in the United States. According to the findings, over twenty states want to explore natural wonders more than any other place.

According to the research, Niagara Falls is a hot spot in four states: Vermont, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Colorado residents don't need to travel far; Garden of the Gods, with stunning views of the red sandstone rock formations, has scored the highest in the Centennial State.

Colorado native Max from Media Decision regularly visits Garden of the Gods. “One of my favorite things to do as a Colorado resident is staying at The Broadmoor resort and exploring the supernatural rock formations at Garden of the Gods, a short drive away.

“The last time I visited, I did a guided horseback tour, and it was a magnificent way to view this famous landmark.”

Other popular nature destinations in the States are Multnomah Falls, Mount Washington, and Cumberland Falls.

And, of course, the list wouldn't be complete without one of the most iconic tourist attractions in the US; the Grand Canyon ranked the highest in both Arizona and Oklahoma. On average, around 4 million people flock to the Grand Canyon every year.

The United States has one of the most diverse and epic nature in the world. So it comes as no surprise that so many states chose natural wonders as the top places to visit.

Numerous national parks also ranked high, including:

Denali National Park in Alaska

White Sands National Park in New Mexico

Zion National Park in Utah

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming

Acadia National Park in Maine

Leading the list as one of the most popular national parks, Glacier was featured on top by residents in Montana and three other states, Minnesota, Iowa, and Idaho.

Life's a Beach

Seven states searched for a beach more than any other type of tourist spot. North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia are especially drawn to Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach offers vacationers so much, and it's within one day's drive from the state, making it an easy road trip destination,” said Monica Fish, a Virginia native.

“With over 60 miles of beaches, a wide range of accommodation types and prices, a fun-filled boardwalk, family-friendly entertainment, and world-class golf, it's a place Virginians visit year after year.”

Residents in Maryland and Delaware favor the most Rehoboth Beach, while Hawaii's top tourist attraction goes to Hanauma Bay.

Iconic Landmarks

Besides the outdoors, cultural and historical landmarks are popular among US residents. The famous landmarks on the list are Graceland, Mount Rushmore, the Hoover Dam, the Las Vegas strip, and the Space Needle in Seattle.

Las Vegas is the ideal getaway,” said Emily Herrig, an Illinois native and travel writer at Hello Sensible. “There are plenty of flight options and generally great prices to travel from Chicago to Las Vegas. Any place that provides relief from our harsh winters is a must-visit. Las Vegas is Disney World for adults, but easier to get to and fewer kids.”

Jaw-Dropping Thrills

Americans love their amusement parks, roller coasters, and funnel cakes.

Universal Orlando Studios ranked as the most popular tourist attraction across four states – Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Texas.

When it comes to Californians, Disneyland in Anaheim is highly sought-after. Missourians love venturing out to Silver Dollar City, while the amusement park in Atlantic City continues to be the favorite in New Jersey.

Life Is Art

The renowned Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City is not only one of America's most visited museums, drawing millions of visitors every year, but also one of the most visited museums in the world. Another museum that has attracted a lot of attention from Americans is the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan.

New York City resident Josh Dudick from Top Dollar loves how MoMA keeps things fresh for locals at the museum. “While tourists flock to the MoMA to see the famous paintings of Warhol, van Gogh, and Dali, the museum stays trendy and relevant for the millions of locals by constantly exhibiting provocative installations and creative artists.

“Living in the cultural epicenter of New York, I only visit one art museum regularly, the MoMA, because the exhibits are exciting and edgy. Walking out, I never feel like I just left a boring art museum.”

Here's the full breakdown of the most popular tourist attractions in each state:

Alabama – Georgia Aquarium

Alaska – Denali National Park

Arizona – Grand Canyon

Arkansas – Graceland

California – Disneyland in Anaheim

Colorado – Garden of the Gods

Connecticut – Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA)

Delaware – Rehoboth Beach

Florida – Universal Orlando Studios

Georgia – Georgia Aquarium

Hawaii – Hanauma Bay

Idaho – Glacier National Park

Illinois – Las Vegas Strip

Indiana – Las Vegas Strip

Iowa – Glacier National Park

Kansas – Sedgwick County Zoo

Kentucky – Cumberland Falls

Louisiana – Universal Orlando Studios

Maine – Acadia National Park

Maryland – Rehoboth Beach

Massachusetts – Universal Orlando Studios

Michigan – Henry Ford Museum

Minnesota – Glacier National Park

Mississippi – Graceland

Missouri – Silver Dollar City

Montana – Glacier National Park

Nebraska – Henry Doorly Zoo

Nevada – Hoover Dam

New Hampshire – Mount Washington

New Jersey – Atlantic City

New Mexico – White Sands National Park

New York – Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA)

North Carolina – Myrtle Beach

North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Ohio – Niagara Falls

Oklahoma – Grand Canyon

Oregon – Multnomah Falls

Pennsylvania – Niagara Falls

Rhode Island – Las Vegas Strip

South Carolina – Myrtle Beach

South Dakota – Mount Rushmore

Tennessee – Graceland

Texas – Universal Orlando Studios

Utah – Zion National Park

Vermont – Niagara Falls

Virginia – Myrtle Beach

Washington – Space Needle

West Virginia – Myrtle Beach

Wisconsin – Niagara Falls

Wyoming – Grand Teton National Park

“Tourist attractions are perhaps the most important factor when it comes to deciding where to visit on vacation. However, this study also highlights how many of the top tourist spots for each state are ones that are nearby or within the state, indicating that there are many vibrant, attractive, and interesting tourist spots throughout America,” said a spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide.

The study of the most searched US tourist attractions that residents from each state want to visit indicates the nation's highlights. Your next must-see place is just a short road trip or flight away.

