Top 25 Video Game Escort Missions

When a game has an escort mission, it receives a mixed reaction from gamers. Some escort missions can be fun, and some games revolve around that concept. Other times, these missions can bring down a game, turning it into a tedious chore. We looked at a popular forum to determine which games have the most memorable missions.

1. Yakuza

It can be hard to describe the Yakuza series. Every game gives the player an over-the-top experience and has moments no one ever expects. The escort missions in the Yakuza franchise can be a lot of fun. These missions typically involve your character walking with someone to a specific location. Either on the way or upon arrival, your character usually gets jumped and must fight them off. The other person jumps into the action as well and helps dispatch the enemy.

2. Resident Evil 4

This game features an escort mission involving “Ashley.” One forum member thinks that Ashley makes the perfect teammate. She will let the player know if she gets caught, will listen to your commands, and will hide when needed. If the player has to quickly spin around and shoot an enemy, she will also duck, which means there isn't friendly fire, and the mission won't end because she got in the way.

3. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima gets a lot right, including having to lead someone around the world. Your teammate will match your speed, fight well, hop on a horse to get away when needed and mimic your movements to try and control the situation. This particular example benefits the situation instead of weighing it down.

4. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Some gamers have creative methods to deal with escort missions in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. One particularly innovative solution involves launching the person who needs help with their own personal mini-blimp rocket. Another suggestion requires a horse. Throw the person needing help onto the horse and gallop at breakneck speed to the destination.

5. Half-Life 2: Episode 1

The first episode in Half-Life 2 provides a great example of the whole episode being an escort mission without it feeling cumbersome. Several different ways exist to accompany Alyx, but she proves to be smart enough that she doesn't need someone watching over her shoulder constantly. Alyx functions more as a partner than a helpless figure who can't handle herself.

6. Ico

After learning that the Queen plans to sacrifice Yorda to extend her own life, Ico decides that Yorba needs to get away quickly. Ico then tries to escape the castle with Yorda, despite shadowy figures trying to prevent it. The player controls Ico as he attempts to solve puzzles and assist Yorda with obstacles.

7. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

The first game that features Yoshi as the main star, the player must protect Baby Mario at all costs. The overall objective centers around reuniting Baby Mario and Baby Luigi. If Yoshi gets hit by an enemy Baby Mario falls off and starts crying. Once that occurs the player needs to get him back before time runs out and the Koopas take him.

8. Mass Effect 2

During one of the loyalty missions, Shepard must escort a technician through a ventilation shaft. Whether or not the technician survives depends on your choices. The chances for survival hinge on the player's efficiency and combat prowess instead of the speed of the person Shephard has to protect.

9. Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma has an escort mission towards the beginning of the game that turns off many people. The player has to escort a hydra's head to Gran Soren, and it leaves a bad taste in the mouths of gamers. Some even stopped playing the game altogether after this mission, missing out on a potentially fun experience.

10. BioShock Infinite

An example of an “escort mission” done right, BioShock Infinite's Elizabeth seems to be the gold standard. Elizabeth can keep up with the action with no problem, can be a helpful resource in battle, and will even toss ammo your way when needed. The game revolves around trying to save Elizabeth, but Elizabeth becomes the savior at times.

11. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The escort missions for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt are on this list due to their approach. The characters that need help match your speed, so the player doesn't have to worry about slowing down to let someone catch up to them. When a non-playable character helps instead of hinders your progress, it makes the whole game better.

12. The Last of Us: Part 2

In this instance, Ellie (controlled by the player) needs to get to safety. Joel's mission to protect Ellie means he becomes a tank that destroys everyone and everything. As Ellie, the player can stand back and watch Joel handle business.

13. Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 features a snow-filled stage called Cool, Cool Mountain. One of the objectives requires the player to return a baby penguin to its mother. The player can grab the penguin and slide down a slope to return to the mother. Other, more creative ideas involve throwing the baby penguin off the ledge so that he lands next to his mother below.

14. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Towards the end of the game, your character needs to help an injured Eva. The player has the standard options available, of course, but the creative ideas work well. One such idea involves putting Eva to sleep and dragging her the whole way. This method ensures that Eva remains safe and becomes less of a burden to the player.

15. Guild Wars II

Guild Wars II takes an interesting approach to escort missions. If the person needing help screws up and gets taken out, the player's character can resurrect them. This mechanic means that these escort missions can not fail, which removes a lot of the inherent frustration that accompanies these types of tasks.

16. Mass Effect: Andromeda

A nice twist to the standard formula, an escort mission at the beginning of the game gets flipped on its head. The mission starts out typically, but everything changes when your character needs help to keep up. In that instance, your dad takes over and lays waste to everything before moving ahead.

17. Death Stranding

Some people call Death Stranding a “walking simulator.” While a significant portion of the game revolves around walking around the landscape and delivering items, the game has much more to it than that. This mechanic does provide an interesting alternative to missions. If your character needs to transport someone, he can pick that person up and carry him like a backpack.

18. Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

The escort mission here gives the player more action than usual. The player needs to grab the target by the neck and pull him close in an attempt to extract them. Meanwhile, the player's character also utilizes a sidearm to try and clear a path to safety.

19. Kingdom Hearts 1

Towards the end of the game, your party goes to “Hollow Bastion.” After certain events transpire, Sora no longer has his keyblade. With everything going on, Sora runs into Beast. Beast goes on a rampage to try and find Belle. As the rampage continues, Sora can use Beast's anger to his advantage so that Beast can accompany Sora through part of the level.

20. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Several escort missions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom revolve around getting a band back together. This band needs to reunite to draw out the great fairies located throughout Hyrule. Once Link finds a band member and reunites them with the others, it becomes up to the player to transport the band to a great fairy location.

21. Warframe

Warframe allows the player to get creative with escort missions. One method available revolves around dropping a shield restore and then watching the guy run to the end. Another option involves speedrunning the level, which allows the person to teleport to your position.

22. Armored Core 6

A bit of a different type of escort mission, Armored Core 6 tasks the player with protecting a helicopter evacuating prisoners. The mission's structure revolves around clearing a path for the helicopter so that it doesn't get shot down instead of just protecting the helicopter itself.

23. XCOM 2

The escort missions in XCOM 2 take a different approach. Instead of relying on the game to control the person, the player retains control. The person has complete control over the situation, so if the person your character tries to protect gets into trouble, the blame falls at your feet.

24. The Last Guardian

This game features a young boy trying to help Trico (a half-bird, half-mammal). The two need to work together to solve puzzles and explore the world. During the game the young boy comes across obstacles that prevent Trico from progressing. The boy must also find ways to calm Trico down after battle, heal Trico if necessary, and more.

25. Assassin's Creed II

At a certain point in Assassin's Creed II, Ezio needs to escort his family out of Florence for their own safety. During the mission the player can control the other characters by telling them when to stop and when to follow. Different options become available to the player, such as throwing money on the ground to distract guards or blending in with the crowds.

Source: Reddit