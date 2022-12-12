Don’t Hibernate This Winter! Visit These Top RV Campgrounds for Extended Winter Stays

For many Americans, camping is a ‘summer sport.' Aficionados know the truth – you want to break out of your winter funk? Go camping. According to Campspot, 48% of campers will trek across the United States, with RV campers the most adventurous—39% say they'll go any distance given enough time.

There are many great destinations for an extended winter camping trip; plus these popular RV spots offer a variety of amenities and attractions within close proximity.

Carolina Pines RV Resort, Conway, SC

Carolina Pines is 17 miles from Myrtle Beach and offers excellent creature comforts, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, mini golf, pickleball courts, and a playground for kids.

Must-do nearby activities include kayaking and paddle boarding at House Creek. If you own your own boat, Cherry Grove Boat Landing is a great spot to launch and has plenty of parking for watercraft. Otherwise, Trailblaze Adventure will cover your paddling needs. Or, if fishing is more your jam, anglers enjoy casting a line from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier.

Sun Outdoors Orange Beach, Orange Beach, AL

Just minutes from the beach, RVers at Orange Beach enjoy spacious sites, swimming pools, a dog park, and volleyball courts. The 30-acre resort also includes nature trails for hiking and biking.

Sun Outdoor Orange Beach is minutes from popular outdoor activities like fishing, mountain biking, and zip lines at Gulf State Park. Or get ready for the adrenaline rush and panoramic views of parasailing with Chute Em Up Parasail. Finally, thirsty travelers enjoy live music and specialty craft brews at Big Beach Brewery.

Sun Outdoors St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

Sun Outdoors St. Augustine is located in America's Oldest City and offers full hookups, patio sites, a fitness center, community campfires, live music, and a dog park. Outside the RV park, the charming coastal community has plenty of fun activities.

Golfers love the World Golf Hall of Fame, packed with memorabilia from all-time golfing greats like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. If the coast is calling your name, take advantage of water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding at Salt Run in Anastasia State Park. For those who prefer solid ground, the Ancient Dunes Nature Trail is a great spot to get your steps in.

Sun Retreats Rock Crusher Canyon RV Resort, Crystal River, FL

This dog-friendly RV resort is an excellent spot to enjoy the great outdoors, with horseshoe pits, a large outdoor swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, and a playground. The RV park is fantastic but be sure to take advantage of some of Florida's most beautiful natural attractions practically in its backyard.

Less than 15 minutes away, visitors can explore Three Sisters Springs or Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. Both offer incredible scenery and the opportunity to paddle a kayak or SUP with majestic manatees.

Finally, enjoy a night out at Vintage On 5th in Crystal River. With its cozy and relaxing atmosphere, this restaurant is perfect for a meal with family or friends. The pan-fried grouper is a local favorite. “The food was excellent, and service, equally so,” raves a visitor from North Carolina.

Jekyll Island Campground, Jekyll Island, GA

For those in search of a little more adventure, consider Jekyll Island Campground in GA. The campground sits beneath a canopy of oak trees covered in Spanish moss. Amenities on-site include bike rentals, a general store, and a laundry facility.

Beyond the campground, anglers will enjoy the Jekyll Island Fishing Pier. It's open year-round for fishing and crabbing. The views are worth the trip, even if the fish aren't biting.

If you are looking for a photo op with your family or friends, get ready to step into another world at Driftwood Beach. This unique beach environment is filled with beautiful driftwood shaped by years of erosion. It makes an excellent spot for a selfie.

Spend More Time Outdoors

Camping is a great way to explore new places and spend time outdoors. And for connecting with family. The data doesn't lie. 37% of Campspot respondents listed their top camping goal is to spend more time in nature, while 30% want to spend more time outdoors with family.

Camp Near a National Park

National parks are a popular option for RVers on an extended stay, teeming with activities for the whole family. According to the report, 20% of Campspot campers visited a national park for the first time last year. And 79% of campers plan to visit a national or state park within the next year.

Podcasts and Playlists

RVers are pretty evenly split on what they like to listen to while on the road. 35% of respondents said they prefer to listen to curated playlists, while 30% said they stick to local radio stations. In addition, 17% said they like to listen to podcasts, and 14% said they prefer audiobooks.

“Our family loves listening to podcasts together on our RV road trips. It passes the time quickly and also encourages conversation with our kids,” comments Casandra Karpiak, a travel writer from Savoteur.

Explore New Destinations

Long camping trips provide an excellent opportunity for people to explore new places. The Campspot survey found that 69% of campers want to travel to new places to go camping, and 53% say they want to go camping more often. The top three states campers want to explore in 2023 are Colorado, Montana, and Tennessee.

A Family Affair

RVs are no longer just for retirees. Many young adults are hitting the road in RVs, and they love it. 25% of travelers aged 18 to 34 took an RV trip in the last 12 months, an increase of seven percentage points over the previous year. In addition, 35% of respondents travel with family, while 28% would rather travel with the family they made – exploring in an RV with friends.

RV Camping can be a great way to see the country and spend time with family. There is no shortage of places to explore. From beautiful beaches to secluded forests, camping is an excellent way for RVers to make memories that will last a lifetime.

This article was produced by Paddle About and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.