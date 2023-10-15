Top WWE NXT Championship Reigns

WWE has a state-of-the-art Performance Center in Florida to train the men and women they see as potential future superstars. Part of that process involves being a part of the NXT brand. Their developmental system lets men and women hone their craft before going to either Raw or Smackdown. WWE NXT has had some memorable champions, so check out the Top 25 title reigns.

1. Adam Cole – 403 Days

Adam Cole made his name on the independent wrestling scene. After being in NXT for a little while, he won the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover XXV in Bridgeport, CT. Cole defended the championship in classic matches against guys like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He went on to have the longest championship reign in the history of NXT.

2. Bron Breakker – 362 Days

Bron started his second reign with the NXT Championship on Monday Night Raw in April 2022. He defeated Dolph Ziggler to regain his title and held on to it for almost one year. In September 2022, Bron defeated Tyler Bate and unified the NXT Championship and the NXT United Kingdom Championship. Breakker would remain champion until he dropped it to the current champion, Carmelo Hayes, at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

3. Finn Balor – 292 Days

Finn won the NXT Championship on foreign soil by defeating Kevin Owens on July 4, 2015, in Tokyo, Japan. He successfully defended his championship against Apollo Crews, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and more. He became the longest-reigning NXT champion ever (at that time). Eventually, Samoa Joe got the better of him by defeating Balor for the NXT Championship at a house show in Lowell, Massachusetts.

4. Adrian Neville – 286 Days

Gravity seems to forget about Adrian Neville inside the wrestling ring. With that being the case, it appeared poetic that he won the NXT Championship by defeating Bo Dallas in a ladder match at NXT Arrival. Neville would defend his championship against opponents like Brodus Clay, Tyson Kidd, Tyler Breeze, and Sami Zayn. Eventually, though, at NXT Takeover: R Evolution, he fought Sami once again, but this time, Sami left with the championship.

5. Bo Dallas – 260 Days

Bo won the NXT Championship by defeating Big E in June 2013. During his championship reign, he successfully defended his title against guys like Cesaro, Leo Kruger, and Sami Zayn. He held on to the NXT Championship into 2014, where he eventually dropped it to Adrian Neville at NXT Arrival.

6. Tommaso Ciampa – 237 Days

Tommaso started his NXT Championship reign by defeating Aleister Black on the July 25, 2018, episode of NXT. He captured the title after his rival, Johnny Gargano, interfered and accidentally hit Aleister with the championship belt. He would successfully defend against Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and more. During this reign, Ciampa became injured and required neck surgery. This forced him to relinquish the NXT Championship on the March 20, 2019, episode of NXT.

7. Finn Balor – 212 Days

Finn's second reign as champion started by beating Adam Cole for the vacant championship. During this reign, he would successfully defend his title against guys like Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, and more. He would hold on to the title for over 200 days before dropping it to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

8. Bobby Roode – 202 Days

A glorious day arrived in NXT when Bobby Roode finally won the championship. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio and successfully defended the championship in the eventual rematch. Roode would defend the title against Kassius Ohno, Hideo Itami, and Roderick Strong. Roode lost the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. This match has another unique distinction: Bobby's first loss in NXT.

9. Carmelo Hayes – 178+ Days

The current NXT Champion is Carmelo Hayes, and he has defended his title numerous times since winning it earlier this year at NXT: Stand and Deliver. He has defended the belt against Noam Dar, Baron Corbin, and Ilja Dragunov during his title reign. Carmelo has been on fire throughout 2023, claiming that when he takes his shot, he doesn't miss, and so far, he has backed up that claim.

10. Big E Langston – 153 Days

Before joining the New Day, Big E terrorized NXT for over 150 days as the champion. In a glimpse of the future, Big E would battle Shield member Seth Rollins for the NXT Championship on January 9, 2013, and walk away with the gold. He had successful defenses against Corey Graves, Brad Maddox, Damian Sandow, and more during his reign. He eventually lost the title to Bo Dallas on the June 12 episode of NXT.

11. Kevin Owens – 142 Days

Two months after making his debut in NXT, Kevin won the title after beating up Sami Zayn so severely that the referee had to stop the match. During his reign, he fought Sami numerous times, in addition to Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. This continued until WWE held a special event in Tokyo, Japan, titled The Beast in the East. Owens dropped the title to Finn Balor on this show, capping off his reign at 142 days.

12. Andrade “Cien” Almas – 139 Days

Andrade won his first NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: War Games 2017. He would defend the title against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. This match made history as the first-ever NXT match that earned five stars from the Wrestling Observer. Andrade would hold on to the championship until WrestleMania weekend, where he lost the title to Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

13. Karrion Kross – 136 Days

Karrion's first title reign only lasted four days due to an injury. He returned stronger than ever and regained the title by defeating Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. He went against Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and more during his reign. Kross became a dominant force on NXT, decimating his competition until he lost the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at NXT Takeover 36. This also served as his last match on NXT before heading up to Monday Night Raw.

14. Seth Rollins – 133 Days

Seth has been there since the beginning of NXT and even when it used to be Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). With that being the case, a writer couldn't have conceived a better scenario in which Seth became the first NXT champion in history. He accomplished this by defeating Jinder Mahal in the tournament finals on the August 29, 2012, episode of NXT. He would successfully hold on to the championship until January 9, 2013, when he dropped it to Big E in a No Disqualification match on NXT television.

15. Samoa Joe – 121 Days

The Samoan submission machine didn't waste any time making an impact when he arrived in NXT. He would decimate whoever he wanted but didn't get the championship immediately. He eventually defeated Finn Balor at a house show though, which kicked off this title reign that lasted just over 120 days. Joe successfully defended his newly won championship in a steel cage match against Finn Balor. After that, he started a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, who eventually defeated him for the title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II.

16. Tommaso Ciampa – 111 Days

Tommaso's second championship reign lasted slightly shorter than his first. Still, he dominated just as much when he stepped into the ring. On September 14, 2021, Ciampa regained “goldy,” his nickname for the NXT Championship. To do it, he had to go through L.A. Knight, Pete Dunne, and Von Wagner in a Fatal Four-Way match. He would remain champion until he dropped the title to Bron Breakker on January 4, 2022, at NXT New Year's Evil.

17. Aleister Black – 108 Days

Aleister expressed his desire to become NXT Champion in early 2018, and it took only a short time until he made it happen. He earned a title shot against Andrade “Cien” Almas during WrestleMania weekend at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, where he walked away with the gold. Once he won it, he defended the championship against guys like Lars Sullivan and Tommaso Ciampa. His reign ended on the July 25th episode of NXT when Johnny Gargano interfered and cost Black the championship.

18. Shinsuke Nakamura – 91 Days

At just over three months, Shinsuke's first championship reign ended sooner than everyone expected. He defeated Samoa Joe for the title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II on August 20, 2016. The celebration didn't last long, though, as he lost the championship back to Samoa Joe a few months later at NXT Takeover: Toronto.

19. Drew McIntyre – 91 Days

The Scottish warrior captured the NXT Championship in the summer of 2017. He earned a shot against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III and capitalized on the opportunity. After the match, the Undisputed Era jumped Drew from behind and beat him down. During his short time as champion, Drew had a successful title defense against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Adam Cole. Drew would fight Almas again at NXT: War Games, but Andrade would walk out with the title this time.

20. Bron Breakker – 63 Days

Bron's first reign as champion lasted only a short time, just over two months. At NXT: New Year's Evil on January 4, 2022, Bron defeated Ciampa to capture the first championship of his wrestling career. He defeated Santos Escobar at NXT: Vengeance Day and would hold on to the belt until NXT: Roadblock. He had to defend his championship in a triple threat against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler on that show. The Showoff Dolph Ziggler pinned Ciampa to become champion without Bron involved in the decision, stopping his title reign at 63 days.

21. Sami Zayn – 62 Days

Sami took the scenic route on his journey to WWE. Once he got there though, it didn't take long before he put on great matches, and the crowd felt Ucey. It took him a while, but he eventually won the NXT Championship by defeating Adrian Neville at NXT Takeover: R Evolution. After he won, everyone came out to celebrate, including his friend Kevin Owens. Unfortunately for Zayn, Kevin used this time to attack his friend, powerbombing him into the ring apron. Sami defended his title against Kevin Owens at NXT Takeover: Rival two months later. Kevin won the title after the referee stopped the match because Sami couldn't continue.

22. Johnny Gargano – 57 Days

Johnny Wrestling (one of his popular nicknames) has always been popular with the crowd. He won the NXT Championship by defeating Adam Cole in a two out of three falls match. This accomplishment also made Johnny NXT's first-ever Triple Crown Champion. The match between Johnny and Adam achieved a rating of five and a half stars, making it the first WWE match to move past the five-star rating. Johnny's title reign would run short, though, as he lost to the man he beat for the championship at NXT Takeover XXV, halting his reign at 57 days.

23. Shinsuke Nakamura – 56 Days

Shinsuke started his second reign as NXT Champion by defeating Samoa Joe in Osaka, Japan. One week later, Samoa Joe received a rematch in a steel cage, but Shinsuke also prevailed there. Unfortunately for Shinsuke, he didn't survive Royal Rumble weekend as champion after losing to Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

24. Keith Lee – 44 Days

Fans basked in his glory on July 8, 2020, as Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. By winning the championship from Cole, Keith became the first man in NXT history to hold the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship simultaneously. He relinquished the North American Championship to focus entirely on the NXT Championship. Unfortunately for Keith, his reign didn't last long, with him dropping the title to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover 30. This would go on to be Keith's last match in NXT.

25. Dolph Ziggler – 26 Days

Dolph has won everything you can win in WWE, including the NXT Championship. Ziggler would face Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker at NXT Roadblock and walk away the champion after defeating Ciampa. The following week he would have a successful title defense against L.A. Knight. He would also go on to NXT: Stand and Deliver and successfully defend against Bron Breakker. Though Bron would receive an immediate rematch, and on the April 4th edition of Monday Night Raw, Dolph's title run ended at 26 days.

Source: Wikipedia