Top WWE NXT Women’s Championship Reigns

WWE has a Performance Center in Florida where they train men and women they view as potential stars. Many great women have gone through the NXT system, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and more. In that time, there have been some fantastic women to hold the NXT Women's Championship. Check out the top 15 championship reigns to prove it.

1. Asuka – 522 Days

The empress of tomorrow took NXT by storm when she first arrived. She defeated Bayley via submission on April 1, 2016, to win her first championship in the WWE. Asuka would go on a historic undefeated streak in NXT, laying waste to everyone who opposed her. She successfully defended her title against women such as Bayley, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, and many more. The only thing capable of stopping Asuka's title reign happened when she broke her right collarbone and had to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship.

2. Shayna Baszler – 416 Days

Shayne came from the world of MMA. She had the reputation as one of the toughest women around before she ever stepped foot in NXT. Shayna beat Kairi Sane at Evolution to kick off a championship run for over a year. During this time, she defended her title against Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Io Shirai (now known as Io Sky), Mia Yim, and more. She finally dropped the title to Rhea Ripley as she prepared to become a permanent fixture on the main roster.

3. Mandy Rose – 413 Days

Mandy surprised many people when she won the NXT Women's Championship. She earned everyone's respect, having one of the longest title reigns ever in NXT. Mandy won the title at Halloween Havoc in 2021 and kept busy over the next year, fending off challengers. She fought and successfully retained her championship against Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, Zoey Stark, Io Shirai, and more. Mandy seemed to be unstoppable as champion. She finally dropped the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. The next day, WWE released Mandy due to some online activities that the company didn't like.

4. Io Shirai – 304 Days

The genius of the sky reigned supreme over the NXT landscape for almost a year. Io defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: In Your House to win her first championship in WWE. She held on to the NXT Women's Championship for over 300 days, defeating competitors such as Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and many more. Io's reign stopped WrestleMania weekend in 2021 when she lost her title to Raquel Gonzalez during night one of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

5. Paige – 273 Days

Paige won the inaugural NXT Women's Championship. She beat Tamina Snuka, Alicia Fox, and Emma in a tournament to crown the first-ever champion. Paige successfully defended her title against Summer Rae, Natalya, and Emma as the months rolled by. On April 24, 2014, Paige relinquished the NXT Women's Championship due to winning the Diva's Championship on Monday Night Raw during her first night as part of the main roster.

6. Charlotte Flair – 258 Days

Charlotte has developed into one of the most successful women of all time in WWE. Her first championship win happened in NXT when she won the Women's Championship on May 29, 2014. During her first reign as champion, Charlotte competed against Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and more. She would hold on to the title for 258 days until she lost it to Sasha Banks in a fatal four-way match at NXT Takeover: Rival that included Becky Lynch and Bayley.

7. Bayley – 223 Days

Bayley won the NXT Women's Championship from Sasha Banks in an instant classic at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2015. They had a rematch two months later that made history as the first-ever women's 30-minute Iron Man match in WWE history. Bayley retained her championship, scoring three falls to two in the match. She defended her belt against Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Carmella, and Asuka throughout her championship journey. She eventually dropped the belt to Asuka during WrestleMania weekend at the NXT Takeover: Dallas show.

8. Raquel Gonzalez – 201 Days

Raquel won the NXT Women's Championship during WrestleMania weekend at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. After winning the belt, she would defend it against women like Mercedes Martinez, Ember Moon, Dakota Kai, Franky Monet, and Mandy Rose. Raquel held on to the title until Halloween Havoc, where Mandy Rose won the “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” match and started one of the longest reigns that NXT has ever seen.

9. Sasha Banks – 191 Days

The Boss won her championship title at NXT Takeover: Rival in a fatal four-way match that included Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. During her title reign, she would successfully defend her championship against Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch. Sasha's reign lasted the majority of 2015. Still, she eventually dropped the title to Bayley on August 22, 2015, at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in a match still discussed today.

10. Ember Moon – 139 Days

Ember won the championship after Asuka had to vacate it due to an injury. In November 2017, she participated in a fatal four-way match with Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, and Kairi. She emerged victorious and claimed the NXT Women's Championship. Ember would go on to feud with Shayna Bazler. She defeated Shayna at NXT: Takeover Philadelphia. The rematch occurred at NXT: Takeover New Orleans, where Ember dropped the title to Shayna Baszler.

11. Roxanne Perez – 109 Days

The Prodigy surprised the world when she took the NXT Women's Championship off of Mandy Rose in late 2022. In addition to that, Roxanne participated in the Royal Rumble and impressed everyone along the way. Roxanne would go on to WrestleMania weekend as the champion, but unfortunately, it stopped there when she lost the title to Indi Hartwell in a ladder match at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

12. Rhea Ripley – 108 Days

The nightmare started for the NXT Women's locker room when Rhea secured the championship during the December 18th episode of NXT. By winning the NXT Women's Championship, she became the only woman to ever hold both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship. After the Royal Rumble, Rhea confronted Charlotte Flair and challenged her to a match at WrestleMania 36. Charlotte accepted and won the title, ending Rhea's reign of terror at 108 days.

13. Tiffany Stratton – 107 Days

When Tiffany made her debut, it seemed like NXT had a new star in the making. In May 2023 that came to fruition when she won an eight-woman single-elimination tournament to become the NXT Women's Champion. In that tournament, Tiffany defeated Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria to win the title. She successfully defended her championship against Thea Hail despite tapping out in one of the matches. Her reign ended abruptly when she challenged “The Man,” and Becky Lynch came around to win the NXT Women's Championship.

14. Kairi Sane – 71 Days

The Pirate Princess found her treasure at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV when she defeated Shayna Baszler for her first championship in WWE. She didn't remain the champion long though, as Shayna won it right back a little over two months later at the Evolution pay-per-view, thanks to interference by Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

15. Indi Hartwell – 31 Days

After spending years in NXT, Indi finally won the NXT Women's Championship in a ladder match at NXT: Stand and Deliver 2023. It seemed like only the beginning as champion when she suffered an injury. WWE also decided at this time to send her to Monday Night Raw. As a result of leaving NXT, she had to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship after only holding it for 31 days.

