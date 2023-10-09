The Women's Championship in WWE has had its ups and downs. Not all wrestling fans took it seriously, at least not at first. WWE called the women “Divas,” and fans got to watch the Divas Championship. It finally became the Women's Championship, but who helped them get here? Check out the top WWE Women and Divas Championship reigns.

Bianca Belair – Women's Champion – 419 Days

Bianca has taken the WWE main roster by storm since her debut, winning multiple championships. Her record-setting reign started at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch. Bianca would hold the championship for over a year, successfully defending it at WrestleMania 39. Eventually, Bianca lost the title to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023, but not before setting an all-time record.

Becky Lynch – Women's Champion – 398 Days

Becky held the record for the longest title reign until Bianca recently eclipsed it. Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” made history at WrestleMania 35 by being one of the first women to not only mainevent a WrestleMania but to walk away with all the gold. The stipulation of “Winner Takes All” took center stage. Not only did she win, but she started what would become a historic title reign of almost 400 days.

Nikki Bella – Divas Champion – 301 Days

One half of “Twin Magic” with her sister Brie, Nikki dominated the Divas division for years. As champion, she held the belt for just over 300 days. Nikki defeated AJ Lee for the Divas Championship at the 2014 Survivor Series with assistance from her twin sister, Brie. Throughout her championship reign, Nikki and Brie frequently utilized “twin magic” to confuse the referee and gain the upper hand in the match. After surpassing the record held by AJ Lee, Nikki would go to Night of Champions, where she dropped the title to Charlotte Flair.

AJ Lee – Divas Champion – 296 Days

AJ successfully played mind games with Kaitlyn, which resulted in a title match between the two at Payback 2013. AJ went on to win her first championship and had a stranglehold on the title for almost 300 days. AJ successfully defended her championship against 14 other women at WrestleMania 30. The next night, AJ challenged a debuting Paige, who shocked the world by ending AJ's reign on her first night on the main roster.

Ronda Rousey – Women's Champion – 231 Days

Ronda has incredible athletic ability. She has dominated no matter where she decided to compete. In her professional career, UFC inducted her into the Hall of Fame, and once she jumped to WWE, it didn't take long to win a championship. Ronda won the title at SummerSlam and decimated her opponents until WrestleMania 35 the following year. There, she participated in the main event of WrestleMania with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, with the stipulation being that “Winner Takes All.” Becky would win the match and end Ronda's reign at 231 days.

Asuka – Women's Champion – 231 Days

At SummerSlam 2020, Asuka won the championship by defeating Sasha Banks. Asuka would successfully defend her title against women like Zelina Vega and Lana. During her run as Women's Champion, she also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Charlotte Flair. Asuka would keep the Women's Championship until WrestleMania 37, where she would lose it to Rhea Ripley.

Alexa Bliss – Women's Champion – 222 Days

Alexa won the championship on Monday Night Raw on August 28, 2017. Alexa successfully defended it in a Fatal Five-Way match against Bayley, Nia Jax, Emma, and Sasha Banks. Alexa Bliss entered the women's Elimination Chamber match in February 2018 and walked away victorious. She held on to her championship until WrestleMania 34, where she dropped it to Nia Jax, ending her reign at 222 days.

Maryse – Divas Champion – 212 Days

Just before Christmas in 2008, Maryse captured her first championship by defeating Michelle McCool. Maryse competed in a 25-Diva Miss WrestleMania battle royale at WrestleMania XXV, but Santina Marella ended her night early. Her reign would continue until Night of Champions 2009 when she lost the title to Mickie James.

Beth Phoenix – Divas Champion – 204 Days

Beth won the championship in October 2011 by defeating Kelly Kelly with help from Natalya. She would successfully defend her title against opponents such as Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, and Tamina Snuka. On the April 23, 2009, episode of Raw, Beth faced Nikki Bella in a “Lumberjill” match. She lost thanks to a storyline injury, which allowed Nikki to win the gold.

Charlotte Flair – Divas Champion – 196 Days

Charlotte won her first Divas Championship by defeating Nikki Bella at Night of Champions 2015. While celebrating her win the next night on Raw, Paige berated Charlotte and Becky Lynch. Paige would unsuccessfully challenge Charlotte for the championship on three occasions. Charlotte eventually lost the title to Sasha Banks in the summer of 2017.

Michelle McCool – Divas Champion – 159 Days

Michelle won the inaugural Divas Championship in 2008. She defeated Natalya for it on July 20, 2008. McCool would defend the title against Maryse and Maria throughout her reign. The day after Christmas on Smackdown, Michelle would defend her championship against Maryse again. Eventually, Maryse would prevail and end Michelle's title reign at 159 days.

Kaitlyn – Divas Champion – 153 Days

Kaitlyn won her first Divas Championship in her hometown on the 20th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. After winning the championship, she quickly had to defend it against Tamina. Kaitlyn would hold the title for almost half a year until she met AJ Lee at Payback. After playing some mind games, AJ successfully took the championship from Kaitlyn, ending that reign at 153 days.

Layla – Divas Champion – 140 Days

Layla won the championship at Extreme Rules 2012 when she had to replace an injured Beth Phoenix. She defeated Nikki Bella at the event despite interference from Brie. The next night on Raw, Layla defeated both twins in a triple-threat match to retain her championship. At Night of Champions 2012, the advertised match featured Layla vs. Kaitlyn, but Eve Torres replaced Kaitlyn. Eve would win the title, stopping Layla's reign just short of five months.

Eve Torres – Divas Champion – 121 Days

Eve would begin this championship run at the 2011 Royal Rumble. She fought in a two-on-one handicap match, which turned the match into a Fatal Four-Way. Eve pinned Layla in the match, winning the championship. She would hold the title until the April 11th episode of Monday Night Raw, where she lost it to Brie Bella.

Kelly Kelly – Divas Champion – 104 Days

Kelly challenged for the Divas Championship after winning a fan vote on a “Power to the People” edition of Monday Night Raw. After winning the vote, she challenged and beat Brie Bella for the championship. Kelly would hold on to the title for over 100 days, eventually losing it to Beth Phoenix in October 2011.

Rhea Ripley – Women's Champion – 97 Days

Rhea won her first championship on the main roster at WrestleMania 37 by defeating Asuka. For the next few months, Rhea would successfully defend her newly won title against Charlotte Flair and the former champion, Asuka. Eventually, at the 2021 Money in the Bank, Rhea would drop the championship to Charlotte, just short of the 100-day mark.

Paige – Divas Champion – 85 Days

Paige has the distinction of winning the Divas Championship on the first night on the main roster. In fact, they made a movie about her life and showcased her winning the title. She defeated AJ Lee the night after WrestleMania 30 in an impromptu match for the title. AJ felt untouchable in her mind, but a few moments after the match started, Paige surprised everyone by hitting her finish move and becoming the champion.

Melina – Divas Champion – 84 Days

On the February 19, 2007, episode of Monday Night Raw, Melina won her first championship by pinning Mickie James. By doing this, Melina became the first woman of Mexican-American descent to hold the title. She would feud with Ashley Massaro, Torrie Wilson, and Candice Michelle. Eventually, Melina met Mickie James again at a house show in Paris. She lost in a triple-threat match when Mickie pinned Victoria.

Mickie James – Divas Champion – 79 Days

Mickie won her first Divas Championship at the Night of Champions pay-per-view. She defeated Maryse, becoming only the second woman in history to hold the Divas Championship and the Women's Championship. Mickie would feud with Gail Kim and Beth Phoenix throughout the summer and into the fall. She dropped the title to Jillian Hall on Monday Night Raw in October.

Bayley – Women's Champion – 75 Days

Bayley won the title in the winter of 2017. She defended her championship against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. Bayley successfully defended her title at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal Four-Way match. A few weeks later, she met Alexa Bliss at the Payback pay-per-view, where she lost the title.

Natalya – Divas Champion – 70 Days

Natalya defeated Lay-Cool at Survivor Series in a two-on-one match to win the Divas Championship. After winning the match, she participated in the first-ever Diva's Tag Team Tables match. After winning that match, Natalya needed to defend her championship against Lay-Cool again, but Eve Torres got added to the match, changing it to a Fatal Four-Way. During the match, Eve would pin Layla's shoulders to the mat, winning herself the Divas Championship and ending Natalya's reign at 70 days.

Brie Bella – Divas Champion – 70 Days

Brie challenged for the Divas Championship on the April 11, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw. This marked the first time either twin held a championship on the main roster. Brie successfully defended her title at the Over the Limit pay-per-view. She would continue to be champion until June 20th, when she had to fight Kelly Kelly and lost the title on Raw.

Nia Jax – Women's Champion – 70 Days

Nia Jax won her first Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 when she defeated her former friend, Alexa Bliss. Nia would continue to feud with Alexa and start a program with Ronda Rousey. At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June, the title would be on the line with Nia defending against Ronda Rousey. Alexa won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the show, allowing her to get a championship opportunity whenever she wants. Alexa picked this moment and left Money in the Bank with the gold.

Alicia Fox – Diva's Champion – 56 Days

Alica won her championship at the Fatal 4-Way pay-per-view, winning a Fatal Four-Way match that involved Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse. By pinning Maryse and winning the title, Alicia became the only African-American wrestler to hold that championship. Alica successfully defended her title against Eve Torres throughout the summer. In August, Melina returned and challenged Alica for the belt. That match occurred at SummerSlam, where Melina ensured Alicia's reign stopped at 56 days.

Iyo Sky – Women's Champion – 45+ Days

The Genius of the Sky currently reigns as the Women's Champion. As of this writing, she has held the title for over 45 days without signs of slowing down anytime soon. At SummerSlam 2023, Iyo cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase she won earlier in the year for a championship opportunity. She timed it perfectly and walked out of SummerSlam as the champion.