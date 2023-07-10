12 Topics Guaranteed To Ruin Your First Date

So, you've made reservations at the fancy restaurant, taken your favorite suit/dress from the laundry, and you're all set for the big date.

Or maybe it's not a big date. Perhaps, it's just meeting at a coffee shop or a local bookstore – when it's with someone special, even a casual walk can feel like the grandest thing in the world…which is why you don't want to screw it up by saying the wrong thing.

A recent online discussion asks the following question: “You're on a date with someone, and they start talking about something they are into, this immediately makes you roll your eyes, what is it?”

Here are the top responses.

1 -Flat Earth

Flat Earthers around the world need to come to grips with reality: the Earth is round.

2 – Your Ex

This one's a no-brainer. You're on a date to get to know someone, not to hear about their ex. If this happens to you, run and never look back.

3. Being Too Self-Aware

If you talk about how important you are or say that your looks will get people to buy you anything you want, you risk turning off your date.

4. Being Too Self-Absorbed

Nothing is worse than having your date make everything about them. It's a surefire way to make sure you never call them back.

5. Acting Crazy

“If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best. But also, I'm always the worst.”

That's a giant red flag in our book.

6. Comparing

One dater mentions this all-too-familiar line: “Wow, it’s crazy. Most women aren’t intelligent enough to converse with me and get my jokes. You seem different, though, unlike all my exes.”

7. NFTs

Many people expressed dislike for the topic of NFTs as a date conversation. Seeing as anyone holding NFTs has lost money, it's no surprise.

8. Car Insurance

One person joked, “He takes you out for a nice dinner. It goes great. He takes you home, and as you lean in to hug him goodbye, he whispers: ‘We've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty.'”

9. Playing The Victim

Anyone who claims that everything that's gone wrong in their life is the fault of someone else's is someone who refuses to take responsibility. I don't know about you, but I don't want to date that person.

10. Andrew Tate

Daters have listed Andrew Tate as one of the no-go zones in conversations. The same can be said for anyone who refers to themself as an alpha male.

11. Calories

There's nothing wrong with people who count calories, but if we're out to dinner, we'd instead focus on good conversation and enjoying our meal. We don't want a lecture about how many calories are in our food.

12. Astrology

Daters seem to agree here. Any lightheartedness with Astrology is okay, but those who take it as gospel aren't welcome.

Source: Reddit.