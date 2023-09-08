Yet Another Tourist Damages Art in Italy in Quest for Selfie

A tourist “will pay a hefty fine” after causing more than $5,000 of damage to a 500-year-old statue after climbing it to take a selfie.

The 22-year-old German tourist was detained in Florance on September 4 after damaging the 16th-century Fountain of Neptune while climbing the 14-foot-high statue to pose for a photo.

Hefty Fine for Selfie

Tommaso Muccini, the architect responsible for maintaining Florance's monuments, called the tourist an “imbecile” while speaking to Italian news outlet La Nazione and stated that repairs to the statue would happen in October as part of regularly scheduled maintenance.

According to a statement from municipal authorities, the tourist caused €5,000 (~$5,354) worth of damage to the fountain, breaking off part of the horse's front hoof and damaging a section of Neptune's chariot and the fountain itself as he climbed down after taking his photos.

The tourist was caught on CCTV climbing the monument, thanks to cameras and alarms installed around the fountain after a similar incident in 2005 resulted in Neptune's hand breaking off.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, shared the footage and a photo of the tourist standing at the statue's base on X (nee Twitter), noting that the culprit “will pay a hefty fine.”

Tourists Damage Several Italian Landmarks This Summer

The damage to the fountain of Neptune is the latest incident in a string of incidents in Italy where tourists have damaged historic landmarks and cultural heritage sites. In the last month alone, a woman was found clambering over the Trevi Fountain in Rome to refill a water bottle, a 150-year-old Enrico Butti statue was shattered by a group of German Influencers filming at a villa in Viggiú, and two German tourists painted soccer-related graffiti onto the Vasari Corridor connecting the Uffizi Galleries in Florence.

A tourist was also caught on camera in June etching his and his partner's names into a wall at the Colosseum with a key.

In April, the Italian Government unanimously passed a law that would issue steep five-figure fines for those who vandalized Italian art, architecture, and cultural heritage sites. However, the law has yet to come into effect.

The Fountain of Neptune was designed by Renaissance artist Baccio Bandinelli in 1559. However, the fountain was not completed until 1574 by a team of artists led by Bandinelli's apprentice, Bartolomeo Ammannati. Duke Cosimo I de' Medici commissioned the fountain depicting the Roman god of the sea to celebrate the completion of the city's new aqueduct as well as the marriage of his son to the Grand Duchess of Austria.