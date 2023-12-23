Toxic Love: Movies and Shows With Twisted Couples We Still Root For

Not every couple can be like Princess Buttercup and Westley from The Princess Bride or Jack and Rose from Titanic. Some TV shows and movies have toxic couples who have no business being together and wreak havoc on those around them. However, we can’t help but pray for them to end up together. Why? Because even twisted love is romantic. Check out some toxic and troublesome couples that we still root for, even when they’re destroying everything around them.

1. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Kicking off the list is one of the most iconic twisted couples of all time. Bonnie and Clyde have been romanticized for decades, but they were hardened criminals who took what they wanted and hurt people. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to root for them in the movie.

2. Heathers (1988)

Veronica and Jason are unhinged together. They murder their high school classmates like it’s no big deal and seemingly get off on it. Veronica isn’t quite as deranged, but she does go along with it for a while. Even though they’re insane, everyone else in the movie is awful, so we still root for them in some way.

3. Raising Arizona (1987)

H.I. and Ed are a strange couple, as the former is a repeat criminal, and the latter is an officer of the law. While their love affair is unexpected, they go even more off the rails when they decide to kidnap a baby. But their desire to have a child and somewhat wholesome but selfish motives are easy to sympathize with.

4. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bender and Claire are both severely flawed characters. They’re both judgmental and selfish, so in a way, they deserve one another. While neither character is particularly likable, we all root for them to be together and cheer when they share a kiss at the end.

5. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Aside from the fact that these two are spies who routinely kill people, they’re also extremely toxic as a couple. They’ve been lying to and betraying one another since the moment they met, but as their marriage falls apart and comes back together, we can’t help but love them.

6. You’re the Worst (2014-2019)

You’re the Worst is a quirky and edgy TV show about a couple who are both miserable and angry humans. They both have their share of mental issues and baggage but try to make it work because they enjoy spending time together. Gretchen and Jimmy and imperfectly perfect together.

7. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl has plenty of toxic couples we could talk about, but Chuck and Blair probably take the cake. He used to belittle and harass her, but after a saucy stage performance from her, they passionately fell in love. Their relationship is tumultuous, but the audience always hopes they end up together.

8. Love (2016-2018)

Love is a Netflix series that explores the messiness of modern love, following the blossoming relationship between Mickey and Gus. They’re both living chaotic lives in different ways, and while they don’t always put each other first, they eventually commit to making it work, and you can’t help but love them.

9. Twilight (2008)

Edward has been alive for hundreds of years and drinks blood. Bella is a teen girl who just moved to a new town. In what world are these two a good couple? Well, Stephenie Meyer's world. Even though these two should avoid one another like the plague, fans still root for them. Bella and Jacob, as a couple, aren’t much better either.

10. The Break-Up (2006)

The Break-Up is a painfully realistic portrayal of a long-term relationship slowly coming to an end. Throughout the movie, we’re given an abundance of reasons why the two main characters shouldn’t be together, but we still cross our fingers and pray they’ll work it out anyway.

11. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

In A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, the tension between Luke and Leia is palpable, and most audience members empathically root for them to be together. However, the iconic Star Wars couple turn out to be an insanely toxic couple when we find out they’re brother and sister.

12. A Marriage Story (2019)

A Marriage Story is a heartwrenching and complex movie about a marriage falling apart. Like in The Break-Up, we’re consistently shown why these two are wrong for one another, but you still hope they can work it out. It shows how even couples who love one another can be toxic together.

13. 50 First Dates (2004)

Many love the romance in 50 First Dates, but people also talk about how twisted the love story is. This man refuses to take no for an answer, and the girl is too mentally damaged to maintain a new relationship. Nevertheless, we all love the ending when they’re on the boat together.

14. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

In every version of this Shakespeare story, Romeo and Juliet are bad for each other, but their toxicity is extra obvious in Romeo + Juliet. While they have the right to love one another, their love takes over everything else in their life, and they’re willing to let people they care for be hurt for the sake of their romance.

15. Friends (1994-2004)

Ross and Rachel’s relationship will always be a hot debate topic, but I think we can agree it’s at least a little toxic. They fight and disagree constantly, but Friends fans, including myself, always root for them because their passion and story are overwhelmingly lovable. Love is complicated, okay?

16. The Money Pit (1986)

The Money Pit is a hilarious and chaotic movie about a couple fixing up a run-down house together. Rumors of cheating fly around, and while there is some confusion, they say horrible things to one another before breaking up. Despite their awful behavior, we all cheer when they reunite.

17. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Demanding that your new boo fights all of your ex-lovers is pretty toxic, so Ramona is a big part of the problem. However, Scott is a creepy wannabe and goes through with all the battles, so he’s just as bad. But we still hope he wins all the fights so they can be together at the end.

18. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name is a heartwrenching and supremely romantic movie, but between the age difference and the power dynamics, Oliver and Elio are a toxic couple. Grown men shouldn’t have affairs with teenagers, and Elio was probably emotionally damaged for life.

19. Lost in Translation (2003)

The relationship between Bob and Charlotte is immensely complex and nuanced. While we may not root for them to romantically be together, we do wish they could somehow stay by one another’s side and navigate life together. It’s a bittersweet and perplexing ending.

20. Couples Retreat (2009)

Frankly, all four of the couples in this movie are toxic, but we’re still happy when they all end up together and work through their issues. The lesson here is that while some couples have toxic moments, people can put in the effort to be better and devote themselves to the person they want.

21. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Like in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this couple starts their relationship with plenty of lies, deceit, and betrayal. The movie is lighthearted for the most part, but the way these two manipulate and use one another is troubling. But when they finally forgive each other and reconcile, it still makes us all happy.

22. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Buffy has a handful of toxic relationships, including her romance with Angel, but her relationship with Spike is by far the most surprising and messy. These two used to emphatically try to kill each other on a regular basis, but eventually, they had a fiery and passionate romance that we all wanted to last forever.

23. The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

The Mindy Project is a playful sitcom that follows Mindy Lahiri as she goes through a myriad of terrible relationships. While most fans rejoiced at the end of the series when she ended up with her long-term flame, Danny, the two are judgmental and harsh toward one another. They’re chaotic and imperfect but still lovable together.

24. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

How I Met Your Mother also has many examples of bad relationships, and it’s hard to pick just one. Ted and Robin want completely different things in life but refuse to be honest with themselves. On the other hand, Robin and Barney can’t let their guards down and be vulnerable with each other, turning their relationship into an unhealthy competition.