Toyota’s Luxury Electric Land Cruiser Is a “Radical” Reinvention of an Off-Road Classic

Talk to an off-roading enthusiast about their favorite vehicles, and chances are that Toyota’s Land Cruiser will be mentioned.

And for good reason, the Land Cruiser has proven to be a reliable vehicle for generations of drivers, with used Land Cruisers often proven to be just as durable as their newest models.

They’re also just excellent vehicles.

First produced by Toyota in 1951 and then making its stateside debut in 1958, the Land Cruiser is the Japanese company’s longest-running model series. As one might expect, it has seen quite a few different iterations over the years, with its body styles ranging from convertible to hardtop and even coming in a station wagon style at one point.

Though it was discontinued in the US in 2021, Toyota later announced the Land Cruiser would be making its North American return in 2024 – and in a recent exhibition at the Tokyo Motor Show revealed a new Land Cruiser concept that’s a radical departure from everything that’s come before it.

And, of course, it’s electric.

What Makes This Latest Land Cruiser Concept So Radical?

This new Land Cruiser concept, the Se, is best described as “futuristic.” It almost looks like something out of a live-action Jetsons movie, except it isn’t a hovercraft (though it would be so cool if it were!).

Gone is the retro design of the 2024 model that will be available early next year – the past is the past, and this thing is vrooming straight ahead into a future that’s all about sleek, efficient aerodynamics.

The Land Cruiser Se has sharply defined lines, giving its contours a futuristic vibe that’s sci-fi meets well-defined features of a high cheek-boned movie star. (Think Margot Robbie if she were to play the Terminator, and then her character inspired the design of a luxury SUV.)

For prospective EV buyers who suffer from the much-dreaded range anxiety as it’s become known, the Land Cruiser Se will reportedly come with a whopping 621 miles of driving range! It will reportedly also feature next-generation battery packs that are more compact, creating extra interior space.

This new Land Cruiser will also sport three rows of seats to fit seven people and comes with low-profile tires and rear-view cameras. So, in addition to having a futuristic-looking exterior, it will also come with the trappings we’ve all come to expect of a luxury SUV.

Toyota Is Looking Towards the Future

Stated to arrive in 2026, the Land Cruiser Se is akin to another futuristic SUV concept that Toyota debuted recently, the FT-3E. There’s a familial resemblance between the SUVs, too, as they share technical aspects, interior layouts, and stylistic trappings.

In addition to the Land Cruiser Se and the FT-3E SUVs, the electric FT-SE sports car is also expected to debut in 2026 after making a notable unveiling at the Tokyo Motor Show.