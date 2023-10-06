Toys ‘R’ Us Set To Open 24 Stores Nationwide

Ever seen a giraffe fly? Well, it seems Geoffrey will soon be ready to take off as the recently resurrected retailer Toys ‘R' Us plans to open 24 stores, including at airports and on cruise ships, early next year.

The first Toys' R' Us store at an airport will open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, selling popular brands and region-specific merchandise sometime in November. However, an exact date has yet to be announced.

The quintessential Saturday Dad store of the 80s and early 90s operated 1,700 stores until it filed for bankruptcy in 2017, following a series of poor business decisions and the rise of e-commerce and megastores squeezing the specialist retailer out of the toy market they once dominated. The last classic Toys ‘R' Us closed its doors in 2021.

Toys ‘R' Us Returns

New York-based brand management company WHP Global then bought the company later that year and has engineered its return to retail outlets since, with its first flagship store, the 2,000 sq ft. outlet at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

This was followed by more than 400 Toys ‘R' Us shop-within-shops opening at Macy's stores nationwide.

“The Toys ‘R' Us brand is growing fast, and our expansion into air, land, and sea is a testament to the brand's strength,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global.

“Since acquiring Toys ‘R' Us, we have increased our global retail footprint by more than 50% with openings in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Dubai, and Mexico.” He continued, “As we head into 2024, we are excited to bring Toys ‘R' Us to consumers everywhere, whether you're visiting one of our stores at Macy's, at our flagships, in an airport, or onboard a cruise ship.”

There are currently 1,400 Toys ‘R' Us stores in 31 countries, generating an estimated $ 2 billion in sales per year. Plans are already in place to expand the business further and expand its physical presence with more sites scheduled to open throughout 2024.