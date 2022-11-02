12 Trade Secrets Insiders Shared From Working The Industry

Looking back on your employment, are there any secrets you learned about your industry that are unknown to the general public? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “What's a trade secret you know from working in the industry?” Nearly 23,000 people responded to bring your this excellent list of trade secrets, my friend.

12. Museum Fossils

Katy-L-Wood shared, “Most fossils in museums are replicas. These days they're usually plastic casts from silicone molds of real fossils, but 3D-printed replicas made from high-resolution scans are increasingly becoming part of things.”

11. Handicap Golf Records

Lowmack92 shared, “Worked in high-end golf clubs for years- almost all politicians register their handicap scores under a false name. The USGA handicap records are technically public information. People would be pretty unhappy if they knew how much time these guys spend playing golf.” IridiumPony agreed, “I work at a high-end private resort with two golf courses. And yeah, politicians are here a lot.”

10. Drug-Free Workplaces

“Having a crew that can pass a drug test is not the same as having a drug-free crew,” shared one person. Another added, “A drug test is just an IQ test in disguise. Are you at least smart enough to cheat because it's not hard?” A third commented, “Opioid addicts can ironically be clean pretty soon. It's the marijuana that stores in your fat. Another injustice.”

9. Pregnancy Testing

OppStoppa327 shared, “The urine pregnancy test you take at the doctor is the same as the dollar tree one.” Several users expressed their stories proving this trade secret.

However, Herranton added, “Also, if you're a dude and take a pregnancy test for the lolz, and it comes back positive, go to the doctor immediately! You probably have testicular cancer. I'm serious.”

Another user explained, “This happens because testes cancer cells produce many other hormones, including beta-HCG, the hormone detected by the pregnancy test.”

8. The Casino

One user shared, “Casinos don't need to cheat. We have already rigged the game against you.” Another added, “My former friend told me she got to know most of the workers at the local casino. So if you're not in the know, it's common to ask a worker which machine is hot or lucky.”

They elaborated, “Meaning one that hasn't paid out in a while, so it is due to payout soon. The worker she asked sneered at her and said, ‘That's the only lucky machine here.' He pointed at one of the ATMs.”

Because I am a former casino employee, I'll weigh in on this one, keep your money, and no, you're not breaking even with your losses and wins. The games are designed mathematically to give the edge to the house. So that statement is flawed statistically. Also, if we knew which machine was going to payout, don't you think we would be on them?

7. Loan Lenders

A Redditor shared, “If you are wondering what's taking me so long to process your loan application, it's because I forgot about it.” The OP asked, “Is this why title companies insist that you need to come down and sign TODAY? I've been waiting on you for weeks, but if I don't sign today, the whole thing will come crashing down?”

Finally, another expressed, “Yes – or at least maybe. Either they've run up against some arbitrary timeline they need to hit for the application to remain valid, or they need to close the loan to meet monthly sales targets.”

6. Call Centers

One person said, “Calls are not being answered in the order received.” Another replied, “And let me guess, it's not unusually high call volume. It's that they haven't hired enough people to answer all the calls in a reasonable timeframe?” Someone confirmed this.

One user added, “Call centers only make money when their wage serfs are taking calls, so they never want enough people. That would only be a waste of money. So you're waiting on hold by design.”

Finally, Kindrudekid argued, “It depends on the company. I know Apple continues to listen to your calls while on hold to listen for frustrating words like the S and F words to bump you up the line.”

5. Medical Charts

Redditor Sweetawakening shared, “Most electronic medical records allow providers to put pop-up warnings in your chart if you act verbally or physically aggressive. So if you yelled at the ER nurse in 2017, the medical assistant you called today begging for a last-minute appointment could see it.”

4. Company Software

Nurplethepurple shared, “If you are buying software for your workplace, get a quote and then go silent until the end of the quarter. Then call the sales rep and tell them you can buy it today but only have enough budget for 70% of the cost. Your chances for a discount go way up at the end of the quarter.”

3. Rental Cars

Redditor Ambdaw shared, “If you want to book a rental car, but they're sold out, reserve it for a week or two longer than you need, and then return the car early, and you'll only get charged for the time that you had it.”

They continued, “All the systems owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car (Enterprise, Alamo, and National) automatically open up their system to long-term reservations. They will ensure you get a car over someone who only booked in for a day or two. I worked there for two years. It's a dirty business, but at least I learned a lot of rental hacks!”

IAmTheRealJLo added, “Also when you return the car early, ensure your daily rate doesn’t change. Enterprise would do that all the time. If people returned their cars early, the daily rate would almost always go up automatically. They can manually change it, but you have to make sure you ask.”

2. Video Games

Redditor Achmejedidad shared, “We found and filed that bug in your favorite video game. But, unfortunately, our leadership just decided it was ok to ship with it.” Nucklesix added, “Yeah, that's all software.”

Finally, Smallfried responded, “As a car software developer, I can confirm. We already found 99% of all bugs found by users. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to fix it as there were other even worse bugs to be fixed.”

1. FedEx Express

Redditor Wmnplzr shared, “If you ship through FedEx Express and send many packages/envelopes to a single stop? Ship one priority overnight and the rest standard. They'll be delivered together with the priority package.”

Redditor mikefd3s confirmed, “Express courier here, and this is on point. I hate doubling back to a stop, so I get giddy if I see a business priority and three more standards. I can do that stop as one instead of two separate ones.”

What do you think? Did Redditors give you the inside scoop on the trade secrets? Or are you unimpressed? Check out this lucrative career tactic to earn more money.

