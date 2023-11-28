Trading Places: Californians, Texans Making the Move, Hoping for Pocketbook Gains

More than 42,000 Texans moved to California in 2022, with pay being considered a prime motivator.

The average salary in Texas for 2023 was $57,300, according to Forbes, while in California, it was $73,220. That is the third highest in America, behind New York ($74,870) and Massachusetts ($76,600).

Census data showed that about 475,000 people moved to California from across the U.S., including the Texans, in 2022.

During the same year, more than 817,000 people left California for somewhere else in America; 102,000 of them relocated to Texas.

The year before 111,000 people, or 300 per day, decided to make the move from California to Texas, researchers found.

Salaries might be higher on average in the Golden State, but housing costs can be the crucial factor in where one lives.

Impact of Housing Costs

“We are losing younger folks, and I think we will see people continuing to migrate where housing costs are lower,” Manuel Pastor, a professor of sociology and American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California, said in an interview with the Associated Press. “There are good jobs in California, but housing is incredibly expensive. It hurts young families, and it hurts immigrant families.”

Despite the exodus, California is still the most populous U.S. state by far, estimated at 39,029,342 as of the end of August. Texas joined it as one of the two states with more than 30 million people in 2022 with 30,029,572 people and counting.

The 9 million people difference in the two most populous states would be more than the entire populations of all but nine other states.

Forbes points out that part of the reason for Californians’ exodus to Texas is the growing job market in Texas with Fortune 500 and tech companies moving to Dallas, Austin, and other Texas cities and bringing their employees with them.

Another financial reason for liking Texas is that there is no individual state income tax or corporate income tax.

“The tax structure in Texas presents a mixed bag of advantages and disadvantages for its residents. The non-existence of a state income tax can be a substantial boon, particularly for those in the upper-income echelons. However, the elevated sales and property taxes can counterbalance some of these financial gains,” the Houston-based Melton & Melton accounting firm says on its website.

Non-Economic Reasons for Switching States

Researchers at the Public Policy Institute of California add another reason into the exodus mix:

“Conservatives feeling unrepresented in state government might be drawn to states that they see as a better ideological fit,” wrote Eric McGhee and Hans Johnson, senior fellows at the institute. “For people already inclined to leave California for other reasons, politics might push them to finally pack their bags.”

Ryan Peterson, who moved from Orange County in California to the Dallas area in 2021 with his wife offered this advice to others thinking of making a move: “Sit down and crunch the numbers and make an educated decision. Not just quantitatively, but qualitatively.”

Source: Yahoo.