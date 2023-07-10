8 Traditions That We Can’t Believe Are Still a Thing

Nearly everyone has a tradition they live by that guides their behavior and day to day to activities. Traditions can be beautiful, and they can be harmful to yourself and others. It all depends on the tradition you choose to honor.

Unfortunately, not everyone has self-guiding traditions as healthy as family devotion, volunteering, and gratitude.

Recently, someone online asked, “What ‘tradition’ is not okay?” And people replied with what they consider the most unacceptable traditions.

1 – Hymen Testing

Hymen testing is shockingly a fairly common practice. It is done to determine whether or not a female has lost her virginity. It is also called the “2-finger” or “vaginal examination” and has often been termed a form of abuse.

Seriously?

2 – Child Marriage

Child marriage involves a marriage where one or both of the couples are under 18 years of age. Under no circumstance should this be acceptable or legal, but sadly, it still is.

“It's unfortunately still legal in over half of the 50 states in the U.S. Mainly done by religious cults,” one person wrote.

3 – Circumcision

There are numerous benefits of circumcision, including decreased risk of urinary tract infection, reduced risk of penile cancer, and better hygiene. But despite its advantages, people have started to wonder if it's ethical.

4 – Bachelor/ette Parties

While not all bachelor/ette parties involve stripping and eroticism, a huge number of them do.

Infidelity is one of the worst things that can happen in any relationship. It can cause a strain on the relationship that even time may not be able to heal. And if you really love your partner, you should think twice before committing that one “final” act of pleasure, which isn't worth jeopardizing your love life for.

If you think marriage is like a prison, don't get married.

5 – Cropping Puppy’s Ears and Docking Tails

Tail docking is a practice to prevent rabies, injuries, and conform to breed standards and sanitary reasons. There is also the unproven theory that it makes dogs less aggressive. However, recently it has been practiced for such insignificant reasons as “aesthetics.” General animal lovers resent the tradition and label it unnecessary unless it is key to the dog's survival.

6 – Purity Balls

One person believes they are the “original cringe.”

Someone asked, “What is a purity ball? Never heard of it before.”

Another person explained, “It’s where Christian adolescent girls get dressed up like for prom and dance with (if she’s lucky) her daddy and promises to ‘save herself' for her husband. It’s creepy.”

7 – Animal Fighting

This is widely practiced for entertainment/gambling purposes, and while it has become a norm, it is now also considered a form of abuse.

8 – Rebirth

Someone online enlightened us with the term: “They wrap you in a blanket, and your new parents sit on you until you break out and are ‘reborn.' Kids can die from suffocation, collapsed lungs, or just plain exhaustion.”

Even though it doesn't make any logical sense that a person would do this to anyone, let alone a little child, it is still practiced and is one of the awful traditions that must be stopped.

Source: Reddit.