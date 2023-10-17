Heartbreak Alert: 14 Tragic Movies That Will Leave You in Tears

Looking to have a good cry? We're talking about an ugly cry that will have you reaching for all the tissues. Fear not — we've got you covered. Here are 14 tragic movies for your viewing pleasure.

1. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life Is Beautiful is an Italian comedy-drama following a Jewish-Italian bookshop owner who is separated from his wife and taken to a Nazi concentration camp with his son. He shelters his son from the horrific reality around them by convincing his son that their time in the camp is only a game.

2. The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist is a biographical war drama based on the 1946 autobiographical memoir written by Holocaust survivor, Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman. After being forced into a ghetto in Warsaw, he becomes separated from his family during World War II. From this time, until the concentration camp prisoners are released, he hides in various locations among Warsaw's ruins.

3. Atonement (2007)

Atonement is an English drama based on Ian McEwan's book. It's a romantic war drama chronicling a crime and its consequences over six decades, beginning in the 1930s.

4. Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Hotel Rwanda is a drama film based on the Rwandan genocide in the spring of 1994. It follows a man (Don Cheadle) who saves the life of his family and more than 1,000 refugees. The film explores political corruption, the repercussions of violence, and genocide.

5. The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains of the Day is a drama based on Kazuo Ishiguro's book of the same name. Set in the 1930s, English butler James Stevens (Anthony Hopkins) serves an ignorant Lord Darlington (James Fox). Unfortunately, he also overlooks Darlington's Nazi sympathies and growing anti-Semitism. Twenty years after Darlington passes, James attempts to reconnect with the head housekeeper.

6. Dancer in the Dark (2001)

Dancer in the Dark is a musical drama that follows Icelandic musician Björk, who plays a factory worker suffering from a degenerative eye condition. To prevent her son from suffering the same fate, she saves up for an operation. It co-stars Cara Seymour and Peter Stormare.

7. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Manchester by the Sea is a psychological drama following Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck). After losing his older brother, he becomes the sole guardian of his teenage nephew. He returns to the fishing village community where he was born and raised, where he's faced with his estranged wife and other challenges from the past.

8. Polytechnique (2009)

Polytechnique is a Canadian drama based on the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, also known as the Montreal Massacre. The film re-enacts the events through the eyes of two students who witnessed a gunman murder fourteen young women.

9. The Lovely Bones (2009)

Based on Alice Sebold's 2002 novel, The Lovely Bones is a supernatural thriller drama following a girl who is murdered and from “the-inbetween” must decide whether to exact revenge on her killer or allow her family to grieve and heal in peace. It stars Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, and Susan Sarandon.

10. Wind River (2017)

Wind River is a neo-Western crime film following a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker (Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) working together to solve a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. It co-stars Graham Greene, Gil Birmingham, and Jon Bernthal.

11. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

This documentary is known to be one of the most heartbreaking movies of all time. A filmmaker wanted to make a movie for Zachary, a young boy who lost his father to murder. It's truly one of the most tragic, real stories ever.

12. The Road (2009)

In The Road, a father and son live in a post-apocalyptic world that is frequently riled by earthquakes and other hazards. The father and son are trying to go to a warmer destination, hoping there's something at the end of their journey.

13. The Wrestler (2008)

A wrestler is at the end of his career and knows that retirement is around the corner, but he finds life outside of the ring a lot harder while he works at a grocery store and tries to reconcile with friends and family.

14. My Sister's Keeper (2009)

A little girl wants to be medically emancipated from her parents after spending her entire life donating parts of her own body for her older sister who has cancer. The story of two girls struggling for better lives in different ways is soul-crushing as you watch it.

Source: Reddit.