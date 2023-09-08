Trailer: Godzilla Returns for Apple TV+’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters starring Kurt Russell. The Monsterverse series is set after the events in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and before the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The official Monarch: Legacy of Monsters synopsis from Apple TV+ reads: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Play Same Character on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

In an example of perfect casting, Kurt Russell plays Army officer Lee Shaw in the present day, while his lookalike 37-year-old son with Goldie Hawn, Wyatt, plays the character in the 1950s. Think of the money saved by not using de-aging technology, as in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Wyatt is a former professional hockey player and actor who has appeared in the movie Overlord and as John Walker in the MCU Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In addition to the Russell father-son duo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Entertainment Weekly reports: “From Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.”

The Monsterverse includes 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. The next big-screen chapter, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, arrives in 2024.

The first 2 of 10 episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiere November 17 on Apple TV+.