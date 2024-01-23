Train Ticket Booking 101: Everything You Need To Know for a Smooth Journey

As more Americans push for increased train and rail service in the United States — especially as California builds high-speed rail — now is the time to get more familiar with the ins and outs of train travel. There are plenty of reasons to hop on a train. Who wouldn’t want to see some of the country’s most scenic routes from a train car window? Although worth the extra effort, train travel differs from booking a flight. Our handy guide has everything you need to enjoy the US on a train route, from booking cheap tickets and navigating amenities and luggage rules to enjoying the most scenic train trips in the country. Read to the end to discover the most unique, picturesque rail trips in the United States!

How to Book Train Tickets in the US

There are several types of passenger trains in the US, and the kind you take depends on where you’re going. Local commuter rail helps passengers get back and forth between their homes and major city hubs, but you shouldn’t let the name deceive you about how far these train routes run. New York City’s Long Island Rail Road is the oldest in the United States, still running under its original company name, and has stops in three states. Chicago’s Metra trains have stops in two states. The easiest way to buy LIRR train tickets is ahead of time via their app. Similarly, the easiest way to buy Metra tickets is via the Ventra app.

Even though commuter rail is heavily used, you’re probably more familiar with classic, long-distance passenger rail. The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, better known as Amtrak, is the most recognizable and reliable passenger train service in the United States. Congress established the company through the Rail Passenger Service Act of 1970, and in 2019, it carried more than 32 million customers. Routes are searchable on travel websites like Kayak, which can come in handy when traveling between cities that might also have bus service — but Amtrak’s website is simple to use and less cluttered.

Getting Started with Train Ticket Booking

Start by entering your starting and destination city on the Amtrak homepage, or take a peek at their country-wide rail map to choose a route. There are also a few stops located in Canada. After choosing your stops, you can enter your departure date and number of passengers and search for both coach and upgraded private fares. Depending on the kind of train ticket you purchase and how far your trip is, it’s possible your fare could rival the cost of a flight — but don’t worry, there are several tips we’ll cover below for scoring reduced Amtrak train ticket costs.

Lastly, though, more intercity and shorter passenger rail services are popping up around the country that you might want to take. Brightline, for example, is the only privately owned and operated intercity railroad in the United States — although electric engines have pros and cons. It services Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Like Amtrak, Brightline tickets can be purchased online, many for under $50.

Tips for Scoring Cheaper Train Tickets in the US

Many commuter rail systems offer cards that can be re-loaded via the app, and some — like Metra — offer military, student, senior and other discounts. Amtrak tickets, though, can cost a pretty penny. Cross-country trips are beautiful, but you may be worried about the price. Luckily, Amtrak offers a few discounts and a rewards program passengers should take advantage of.

Firstly, be sure to check Amtrak’s deals page. The company runs specials on train tickets and offers seasonal discounts and other promotions that aren’t always available. You’ll need to check regularly to find something that applies to you. There are also regular discounts to take advantage of. Amtrak offers up to 60% off group train tickets, and students save 15% in California and the Midwest. Seniors save 10% everywhere but can enjoy up to 50% off on specific routes. The company also has a rewards program, much like airlines, and offers points that can be spent toward travel rewards, hotels, car rentals, and more.

Train Luggage and Carry-on Rules

Just like airlines, train travel comes with carry-on rules. Local commuter rail will usually have signage posted at stations, and no matter which line you’re using, you can expect to leave behind commonly prohibited items like weapons and explosives. There is no checked baggage on these rails, so pack lightly. Some, like Metra, have luggage racks but no space for special items like skis or non-folding strollers.

Amtrak has more room for baggage and, therefore, more rules. The company allows one personal item and two carry-on items. Personal items must fit under the seat in front of you, and carry-on bags must fit on the luggage rack overhead or the luggage tower. Exact size requirements can be found online. Passengers can check up to four bags at stations that accept checked baggage — but be sure to check ahead of time as not every station accommodates it. Where available, the first two are free, and the additional two cost $20 per bag. Free ID tags are available at Amtrak stations, and it’s recommended to have your name and address on every bag you bring. Passengers traveling with an infant under two are allowed an extra infant item as a carry-on at no additional cost.

Amenities on Train Cars

If you’re taking a lengthy Amtrak trip, it’s worth knowing what amenities you can count on ahead of time. Will there be snacks and drinks, like an airplane would offer? Amtrak offers dining on overnight trains, as well as quiet cars for passengers who need to work on board and accommodations for pets on trips up to seven hours long. Many trains and stations also offer onboard WiFi, as well as private cars and three seating options: coach, business class, and first class. For more details about onboard amenities, check out Amtrak’s website.

How to Book Scenic Train Trips in the US

While Amtrak offers beautiful cross-country trips, it isn’t the only US railroad designed around beautiful scenery! If you’re more interested in natural beauty than traveling or commuting, there are some train tickets you can’t go without booking. The Grand Canyon Railway offers all-day adventure and views of the canyon’s natural wonders. The Empire Builder is a specific Amtrak train that showcases the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and departs from Chicago. The Napa Valley Wine Train offers sips and beautiful California scenery, and the Cass Scenic Railroad, operated by the West Virginia State Park system, offers 4.5-hour-long rides that showcase the historic Appalachian region.

Whether you’re looking to commute, vacation, or see the natural beauty of the United States, there’s a train ticket for you. No matter your destination, planning ahead and familiarizing yourself with railway rules will make your trip go much more smoothly.