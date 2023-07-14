15 Trans and Non-Binary Celebrities That Everyone Loves

As a gender non-conforming person, I know how essential it is for trans and nonbinary people to see people like them on the big screen. As more trans characters are depicted in the media, more and more trans and nonbinary celebrities feel comfortable coming out and sharing their true identities with the world. These are just some incredible trans and nonbinary celebrities who are out and proud of their gender nonconformity.

Jonathan Van Ness

Since they shot to stardom, this bubbly and unique star of Queer Eye (2018-) has been famous for his gender-bending style and feminine edge. In 2019, Jonathan came out as nonbinary in an interview with Out where she discussed her draw towards feminine energy and their realization that being nonbinary is more than just about his appearance. Jonathan uses he, they, and she pronouns.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox first caught attention in the public eye after fans watched her incredible performance in the hit drama series Orange is the New Black (2013-2019). Laverne is both an actress and an LGBTQ+ advocate and started her transition in college long before her rise to stardom.

Sam Smith

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith came out as genderqueer and nonbinary in an interview with Jameela Jamil in 2019. Sam described their experience with gender in the interview: “It means that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it. I'm not male or female. I think I flow somewhere in between.”

Elliot Page

Perhaps one of the most well-known trans celebrities in Hollywood today is Elliot Page. Elliot's had a long acting career. He starred in Juno (2007) and the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy (2019-). He came out as a trans man in 2020 and has since noted that while he is trans-masculine, he also identifies as nonbinary.

Leyna Bloom

Famous Port Authority (2019) actress Leyna Bloom also works as a model and an activist. In 2021, she became the first trans model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. Leyna's confidence, beauty, and kindness make her an incredible role model for up-and-coming trans entertainers.

Indya Moore

Model and actor Indya Moore made their name with her performance in the hit series Pose (2018-2021). Indya is an advocate for trans people and was named one of Time Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in 2019. They use both they/them and she/her pronouns.

Jazz Jennings

Twenty-two-year-old internet personality Jazz Jennings came out as trans at age four as soon as she could express her feelings in words to her parents and loved ones. Soon, Jazz became a household name after appearing on talk shows and in her documentary I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition (2011), in which she and her family discuss the realities of growing up trans. Today, Jazz stars in her hit reality series I Am Jazz (2015-) and continues advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is an American model and actress you may recognize from her role in HBO's hit teen series Euphoria (2019-). Hunter is a trans woman and LGBTQ+ activist who uses she and they pronouns. She's appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue and served as a plaintiff in a critical trans rights case in North Carolina in 2016.

Dylan Mulvaney

Public figure, activist, actress, and Tik Tok personality Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame in 2022 after posting daily vlogs chronicling her transition into the woman she is today. With over ten million followers on Tik Tok, Dylan uses her bubbly personality and honest insights to support other trans people and encourage them to live openly as their authentic selves when they're ready.

Trace Lysette

Actress Trace Lysett is most famous for her recurring role as Shea in the hit series Transparent (2014-2019). This iconic trans actress recently starred in the groundbreaking film Monica (2022), where she plays a trans woman who returns to her hometown to care for her estranged, ill mother.

Janelle Monáe

American singer, rapper, and actress Janelle Monáe publicly came out as nonbinary on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show Red Table Talk (2018-2022) in 2022. “I'm nonbinary, so I just don't see myself as a woman solely. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I see everything beyond the binary,” they said during the interview.

Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson is a nonbinary actor who uses they/them pronouns. They rose to fame in their groundbreaking roles as a trans boy in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020) and nonbinary twins in the slasher series Chucky (2021-). Lachlan is open about their gender identity journey in interviews and serves as an inspiration for trans youth.

King Princess

Michaela Mullaney Straus, known by their stage name King Princess, is a genderqueer singer-songwriter known for hit singles like “1950” and “Talia.” King Princess incorporates queer themes in her music, and many LGBTQ+-identifying teens call them a queer icon. King Princess uses all pronouns, including she, they, he, and it.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin shot to stardom when they were cast as Princess Diana in season four of The Crown (2016-) and won over fans' hearts. This English actor came out as nonbinary in 2021 and uses they/them pronouns. Emma is open about the challenges they face as a nonbinary actor in the cutthroat and often discriminatory entertainment industry.

Chella Mann

Chella Mann broke the mold when he became the first deaf, trans actor to portray a superhero on screen in the DC Universe series Titans (2018-2023). This actor, model, internet personality, and activist fights for racial justice, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and disability inclusion.