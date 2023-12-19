On the Road to Relief: Transportation Department To Give $817 Million for Improving Streets

Coming out of the $1.7 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that it will disburse $817 million to local communities nationwide through Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants. The SS4A grants will go towards improving roads for cyclists and pedestrians.

Approximately 20 percent of the funding for these SS4A projects must come from tribunal, local, and regional governments. According to Autoweek, 48 grants in the DOT's current announcement will cover the cost of construction work, with an additional 337 grants funding planning and demonstrations for each project.

The planning and demonstration grants will be vital for local communities looking to implement road safety features specific to the pedestrian and cyclist needs in their areas.

Implementation Grants in Michigan

Dearborn and Detroit will receive hefty grants of $24.9 and $24.8 million for roadway safety improvement projects, respectively.

Dearborn will get a “road diet” to see two miles of Warren Avenue reduced from five lanes to three. The goal behind reducing lanes on this high-traffic road leading to the Detroit Metro Airport is to add a plant buffer for lessening flood waters while increasing the area's aesthetic appeal and including a marked bike lane. Some funds will also go towards adding LED lighting fixtures to this area.

On the other hand, Detroit will use its grant funds to address safety and accessibility issues for bus stops at 56 intersections that the city has deemed “high-crash” zones.

Implementation Grants in Arizona

The city of Phoenix will receive $25 million to make improvements to Indian School Road, from 39th to 91st Avenue, where 85 critical injury accidents and 39 fatalities happened from 2017 to 2021. The grants will go towards safety treatments like intersection infrastructure changes to make them more pedestrian-friendly.

Implementation Grants in Texas

Dallas, Texas, will receive $21.8 million for their “lane diet” on Cedar Crest Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The city will use those grants to reduce roads from five lanes to four to add bike lanes. Additionally, the city will build leading pedestrian intervals and raised crosswalks, and bus shelters will undergo some much-needed revamping.

Implementation Grants in Pennsylvania

The City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, will receive $16.4 million towards improving “corridor-specific safety countermeasures.” These countermeasures will primarily focus on underprivileged areas needing speed-management measures and pedestrian visibility enhancements such as curb extensions, upgraded walk signals, separated bike lanes, and raised crosswalks.

Other Places in Need of Road Work Grants

While 824 communities applied for SS4A grants this year, the DOT only awarded 620. So, there are still a lot of communities around the country that could benefit from the SS4A grants. The good news is that the next round for SS4As will open in February.

Hawaii is among the states that greatly need roadway improvements, with around 70 percent of their major roadways deemed to be in subpar condition. Hawaiian drivers and pedestrians alike could greatly benefit from SS4A grants.

In California, traffic from commuters, pedestrians, and cyclists often clog the state's many roadways. They could also use some SS4A grant funding, as most of the state's heavy-traffic roads are subpar.

Louisiana is another state that would greatly benefit from SS4A grants. The Pelican State has over 61,000 miles of public roads and a significantly higher rate of roadway fatalities than the rest of the country. They could benefit from grant funding to improve the infrastructure for their thoroughfares.