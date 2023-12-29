New ‘Trash Audit’ Technique Helps Minimize Home Waste for More Sustainable Living

In 2018, more than 146 million tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) went to landfills. About 24% of that waste included food components.

The average American generates almost five pounds of waste every day. Not all that waste gets recycled; most of it ends up in landfills, creating a severe trash problem. This makes it imperative for individuals to look at their own contribution to the problem. Of course, a single person cannot deal with a problem so big on their own or create massive and uncomfortable lifestyle changes overnight in an effort to be sustainable.

But each tiny action — something as simple as tracking what waste we generate at an individual level and working on reducing it — can go a long way in helping combat the issue. This is where the trash auditing system comes in.

What Is a Trash Audit

A waste audit is an extremely effective waste reduction technique that uses a structured process to determine the amount and type of waste generated by a unit, such as a person, household, or organization.

How To Go About Doing an Audit

The first step towards performing a trash audit is to collect all the trash produced in the home over a specified period, such as a week or a month. For those just beginning with trash audits, it is a good idea to start with a small time frame, which can be between two garbage days or even a week.

A small period is more manageable as the amount of trash accumulated is less, making it easier to collect, store, sort, dispose, and analyze. As the amount of waste gradually reduces, one can increase the time frame for a more comprehensive audit.

Take Stock of What Trash You Produce

The easiest way to keep track of the trash produced is by segregating it at the source. Implementation of a multiple bin system is highly effective. We can divide this waste into wet or compostable, dry recyclable, and finally, landfill waste. Food waste, paper, biodegradable sanitary products, and other wastes fall into the first category.

Used jars, plastic bags, wood, metals, glass, textiles, electronics, and other non-biodegradable wastes go into recycling. Finally, single-use plastics, non-hazardous medical waste, and anything that cannot be recycled or composted go into landfills. Every household member should dispose of their waste in the corresponding bins for easy segregation. If there are small children in the house who cannot remember to dispose of waste correctly, an adult should supervise and guide them in the process.

Cut Down on Waste at Home

The aim of trash audits is to implement conscious consumption and sustainable use. Once you segregate the household waste into the corresponding categories, it is time to analyze the waste produced. It is easier to keep track of waste generation by keeping a written log of the type and amount of waste the household generates.

You can do it using a shared notebook or phone app, where every member logs their waste as and when they dispose of it. This list will serve as a helpful guideline on conscious consumption and better usage. People often tend to buy things without thinking of the trash their purchase will produce, which regular trash audits can effectively optimize.

Learn How To Reuse and Salvage

Consciously cutting down on single-use items and recycling them instead is an excellent way to reduce waste. One can reuse existing packaging, plastic bags, and containers for storage at home.

Often, discarded items, such as damaged clothing, broken glass, and other everyday household objects, can be easily upcycled for reuse with a little effort. Focus on repairing instead of purchasing new items. Glass, metals, wood, plastics, and electronics, if beyond repair, must be sent off to a recycling unit for proper reuse.

Reduce the Use of Plastic Packaging

The most crucial step towards reducing waste generation is cutting down on the use of plastic. Instead of plastic, investing in steel and glass containers and tiffin boxes is best, as these last longer and do not seep microplastics into food. Carrying recyclable bags, cutlery, and straws will go a long way in reducing the amount of single-use plastics that go into landfills.

Paper, fabrics, and beeswax make excellent plastic substitutes for storage and carrying food. Instead of plastic-wrapped groceries, carrying own containers and purchasing from packaging-free stores and farmers’ markets reduces the use of plastics and supports local businesses.

Track the Waste You Produce While Outside

One of the most commonly ignored parts of the trash audit and decluttering process is the waste produced outside the home. From a banana peel or a fast food wrapper to a movie ticket stub, these little bits of waste often go unnoticed, as they usually go in the nearest trashcan. However, these small pieces of trash do add up. Therefore, it is crucial to keep a log of the wastes produced outside the home by all family members.

In a capitalistic setup, fast and mindless consumption is rampant, leading to a growing problem of waste generation. People generate billions of tons of waste worldwide yearly, a large part of which ends up in landfills. It is high time that we address this issue, and it is in the hands of every individual to contribute towards reducing waste through sustainable living and mindful consumption.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.