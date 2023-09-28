Traumatic Disney Movies That Scarred a Generation of Children

Once Upon a time, an upstart movie studio called Disney took chances and produced some dark material. During Hollywood’s golden age, the Mouse House put the grim in the Grimm Fairy Tales, starting with their first animated feature, Snow White & The Seven Dwarves. While Walt Disney intended his product as family-friendly, he had no problem showing kids a world filled with beauty and danger.

That mentality strikes quite a contrast with the current mindset of the studio, whose recent live-action remakes of their animated library sandpapers the rough edges that made the originals so iconic. That’s why it's fun revisiting Disney’s original classics, where cruel and traumatizing sequences exist between sweetness and charm.

Find below a list of traumatic Disney movies that stopped being cute and started getting real.

Bambi (1942)

Reportedly Walt Disney’s personal favorite of his many hits, Bambi features many Disney flourishes, like lush animation filled with memorable characters. It’s your standard coming-of-age story full of sugar and spice that’s perfect for all ages…

…until 40 minutes into the film, and then it happens. Yes, the scene seared into every child’s memory: As Bambi and his mom graze on fresh spring grass, the evil “man” appears. What makes the scene so devastating isn’t the gunshot that kills his mom offscreen. Rather, the simplicity of Bambi crying out for her, only to be answered in silence, scarred children for life.

Old Yeller (1957)

The movie that birthed the phrase “A Boy and His Dog.” Old Yeller tells the tale of brothers Travis and Arliss Coates, who help run the family ranch while their father is on a cattle drive. During the movie, the brothers bond with a stray Labrador retriever they call “Old Yeller,” who aids Arliss in many misadventures involving raccoons, pigs, and even a bear.

But the adorable pooch contracts rabies and must be put down, leading to a tragic finale. Is it the mother or father who does the dark deed? In a gasp-inducing ending, Travis grabs his shotgun and pulls the trigger. There’s a reason that Phoebe from the 90s sitcom Friends labels this classic a “snuff film.”

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

An underrated gem in the Disney cannon and the only solid hit the studio produced in the early 1980s, The Fox and the Hound told the story of a fox named Tod and hound dog Copper who become fast friends, not knowing they are destined to be enemies. The story about the power of friendship features an all-star voice cast led by Mickey Rooney and Kurt Russell.

One scene in The Fox and the Hound devastates every time. The sweet Widow Tweed, who adopted the young Tod, realizes that a grown fox isn’t meant for the human world. So, she drives her loyal pet to the middle of the forest, removes his collar, and drives away. If the expression on Tod’s face as Widow Tweed fades from view doesn’t break the heart, nothing will.

Dumbo (1941)

Is there not a cuter character than Disney’s flying elephant? The film has not aged well due to the controversial, racist Crow characters. Despite that blemish, Dumbo remains an endearing and sweet little film and one of Disney’s shortest pictures, clocking in at just over an hour.

But the fabled “pink elephants on parade” sequence fuels nightmares for kids of all ages. When Dumbo and his sidekick Timothy Q. Mouse get drunk on champagne, they hallucinate pink elephants marching to a psychedelic tune. The weird imagery would make Tim Burton blush. Next to Fantasia, this is Disney at its most surreal.

The Lion King (1994)

One of the crown jewels of the second Disney animated renaissance that started with The Little Mermaid in 1989, The Lion King drew inspiration from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. It chronicles the adventures of lion prince Simba as he ascends to the throne while battling his villainous Uncle Scar. The modern classic also features stirring music from Elton John and composer Hans Zimmer.

But the film takes a dark turn going into its second act. During the thrilling wildebeest stampede sequence, King Mufasa saves the young Simba as he dangles over the running horde. Once to safety, Simba watches in horror as Mufasa falls to his death, courtesy of Scar, who sneers, “Long live the king.” It’s a cruel beat rare for 90s-era Disney.

The Black Hole (1979)

The Black Hole deserves a remake. While ambitious in scope, if not execution, this was the studio’s attempt to cash in on the late 70’s Star Wars craze. The sci-fi update of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea follows a research vessel investigating a lost spaceship commanded by the mysterious Dr. Reinhardt hovering on the edge of a black hole.

While The Black Hole has plenty of cheese, the film also has a rich atmosphere courtesy of the gothic production design. Reinhardt’s massive spaceship resembles a floating cathedral, heightening the haunted house tone. One creepy scene reveals Reinhardt lobotomized his former crew, turning them into drone-like servants.

But the bleak finale flexes the film’s PG rating when the crew dives into the black hole where they arrive…in Hades. Reinhardt bonds with his robot warrior Maximillian, resembling an angel of death as it stands in the fiery landscape. Meanwhile, our heroic crew gets pulled toward a white light, which might be heaven or a new dimension. Either way, ending the film with nightmare religious imagery was a bold move for the mouse house.

Return to Oz (1985)

If David Lynch directed a children’s film, it would resemble Return to Oz. Upon its release in 1985, critics savaged this quasi-sequel to The Wizard of Oz, starring a young Fairuza Balk as Dorothy. Which is a shame since Return to Oz captures the tone of L. Frank Baum’s classic novels over its technicolor predecessor. This fantasy adventure has the atmosphere of a horror film, as Dorothy spends the first 20 minutes of the movie in an insane asylum.

Return to Oz features many creepy moments, like one scene showing the wonders of electro-shock therapy. Yet the standout sequence is Dorothy encountering Princess Mombi and her chamber of severed, living heads, only to discover that Mombi wants to add Dorothy to her collection. This movie invites comparisons to Pan’s Labyrinth but with a PG rating.

Pinocchio (1940)

Of all the Disney classics, this is still my favorite. Pinocchio, Disney’s second animated feature, followed the success of Snow White & The Seven Dwarves. The picture has heart and charm as the puppet with no strings tries to become a real boy with the help of his conscience, Jiminy Cricket. The film also produced Disney’s signature tune, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” sung by Cliff Edwards.

Yet the whimsy turns horrific when Pinocchio and his pal Lampwick party on Pleasure Island. The pair learn that the cigars and sweets come with a price as Lampwick sprouts ears and a tail, transforming into a donkey. The animation team sells the moment, as shadows on the wall show Lampwick’s complete donkey metamorphosis. And the way he cries “momma” in that donkey squeal sends shivers down the spine.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Unlike Disney, Pixar studios mastered the art of creating superior sequels, such as the third entry of the Toy Story franchise that explores what happens to toys when their owners grow up. In this case, our favorite misfit toys are mistakenly sent to daycare, trapped under the fascist rule of Lots-o-Huggin Bear. The film plays like an animated variation of The Great Escape, complete with an ending that beautifully closes out the first trilogy.

But Toy Story 3 puts the audience through the wringer during the climactic finale. The evil Lotso leaves the toys to die inside a massive trash incinerator. As Buzz, Woody, and the others jostle amongst the waste heaps, they clasp hands seconds from falling to their fiery end. Just when we think Pixar will permanently scar a generation of kids, the plastic aliens save the day with a giant “the claw” crane. It’s rare to see such fatalism in an animated feature.

Fantasia (1940)

Leave it to Disney to produce a surreal, abstract art piece set to the great works of Western classical music. Fantasia has no narrative, introducing audiences to classical music using animated vignettes. Even Disney haters can appreciate this ambitious piece of filmmaking. And “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” remains the most famous segment, starring Mickey Mouse as a young wizard who gets in over his head.

But it’s the nightmare imagery paired with Modest Mussorgsky’s “A Night on Bald Mountain” that terrifies audiences. Animation historians hail it as one of the great animated sequences as it follows a giant winged demon summoning all manners of creatures from a deep slumber. Skeletons, poltergeists, and dancing demons creep through a landscape drenched in moonlight. While the Disney animation team built a reputation for cute and cuddly creations, Fantasia proved they could produce more edgy material.

Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

In the 1980s, Disney embraced more adult fare, wanting to shed their image as a family-friendly studio. That approach produced Something Wicked This Way Comes, an adaption of Ray Bradbury’s 1962 horror novel. The movie has a reputation for its troubled production history, including budget overruns and a falling out between director Jack Clayton and Bradbury. The studio spent millions to re-edit, re-shoot, and re-score the film to secure a PG rating.

Something Wicked This Way Comes teases viewers with a cornucopia of horror imagery and frightening set pieces. The story focuses on two boys who face evil in their small midwestern town in the form of a dark carnival. This carnival, led by the mysterious Mr. Dark, plans to kill, destroy, and corrupt all the town’s good people. The film has many tense moments, like a nightmare sequence where tarantulas attack the boys and an electroshock torture scene. A child’s dismembered head even falls from the sky. It’s commendable that Disney tried to do something moody and different, but the studio course-corrected after the disappointing box office.

The Black Cauldron (1985) traumatic Disney movies

Another Disney property where the behind-the-scenes drama is far more interesting than the movie, The Black Cauldron was the first Disney animated property with a PG rating, and the toon's failure nearly killed the studio's animation division. The fantasy adventure recalls the gothic imagery of Fantasia with a dash of the style of bad boy animator Ralph Bakshi. Even Tim Burton worked on this project during his short time at the studio.

The Black Cauldron remains an outlier in the Disney animation filmography, as the picture revels in dreary imagery. Based on Lloyd Alexander’s Chronicles of Prydain novels, the film follows the young Taran and his misfit band as they embark on a quest to find The Black Cauldron before the evil Horned King can steal its dark power.

The movie plays like a fever dream that earns its PG ratings. The Horned King takes the prize as Disney’s most terrifying villain, an image of long talons, horns, and a skull face that’s voiced by the deep brogue of actor John Hurt. And when the Horned King summons his skeletal warriors, they go on a murdering rampage.

But the toon’s most perplexing scene is cuddly sidekick Gurgi committing suicide…because he has no friends. Try seeing that in a current Disney film.