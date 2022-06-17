Free Travel: Top Six Cards for Free Miles

With the skyrocketing cost of gasoline, airlines are ratcheting up their flight costs – more than 36% so far – to cover the extra expense. That rising cost means far more expensive travel, regardless of whether you’re flying for business or pleasure. There could be no better time than now to skip the hefty fee, and spending your accrued miles instead. Plus, that swanky card in your wallet offers you great mileage for spending – or does it?

While all credit cards that offer miles will give you something in exchange for your loyal use, some companies go above and beyond to let you rack up free travel miles. And now more than ever, free miles and high mileage cards are in demand, even for the unseasoned traveler. It’s possible those air travel fees aren’t decreasing anytime soon, making it the perfect time to get a new card. Here are six cards to help you.

6) Amex Platinum and Express Gold

American Express offers some serious welcome rewards on their Platinum and Express Gold cards. With the Amex Platinum, if you spend $6,000 in the first six months your card is active, you’ll get a hefty 150,000 points. This offer amounts to $1050 in free travel miles. The Gold card offers 90,000 points or $1200 in free miles for spending $4000 in your first six months. And while the annual fees are pretty steep, the cashback offers and boosted welcome points make these cards worth a try.

5) Southwest Personal

If most of your flight time is domestic, Southwest offers three Personal cards that might be right up your alley. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus, Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority, and Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier cards provide 75,000 miles when you spend $5000 in your first three months. And with their relatively low annual fees, no higher than $149, this domestic flight company knows how to help you out.

One of the best ways they do this is the Southwest Companion Pass, which allows you to add a companion to your flight for free (excluding taxes and fees). This pass is good for unlimited flying for the year you earn it and the following year. That makes picking up one of Southwest’s great Rapid Rewards cards worth it.

4) Citi Premier

Look no further than the Citi Premier card if you want to save on gas, groceries, or dining out. This card is perfect for ‘everyday’ purchases, and with an excellent 60,000 points, it’s the best card for smaller purchases that might be used for a stay-cation-style vacation. Travel close to home with the Citi Premier card.

3) American Express and Hyatt

Book your next business hotel stay with ease when you carry any of the following cards: the American Express Bonvoy Business Card, the World of Hyatt Business Card, and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express or the American Express Hilton Honors Aspire. Any one of these cards will make your next business trip a little smoother, so pick yours up today.

American Express and Chase have you covered if you’re looking for a great set of personal hotel cards. The American Express Hilton Honors Surpass Card and the Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card, which gives you three free nights, offer significant savings on your next personal hotel stay. So keep it simple with one of these great hotel savings cards.

2) Cash Back is King

When prices seem only to go up, cash remains king, and credit companies still know how to get more cash back in your hands. The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex give you the best in bonus cash back, while the Citi Double Cash gives you the most accessible cashback earnings potential.

1) “No Thinking” Travel

If there’s ever been a time to sit back and relax, it is now. Traveling free doesn’t have to be complicated, and with the Capital One Venture or Capital One Venture X Rewards Cards, it won’t be. These cards exemplify ease of use, making their 75,000 points offer a walk in the park. Just spend $4,000 in your first three months, and bam-those points are yours.

Whether you’re looking to save a little green, maximize your next business trip, or score a sweet hotel suite for free, a credit card can help you get there. Business, pleasure, VIP; no matter how or why you choose to travel, pick your favorite card and book your next trip easily. Visit travelfreely.net for all the best travel card options available.

