Pack Your Smarts: 15 Travel Essentials You Didn’t Think About

Without a doubt, there will be something you forget when you travel, whether it be your favorite sweater or some essential item; you're likely human like the rest of us. As long as you've got your passport, everything is fine, but there are some things that you need to know before you travel.

Of course, this varies from place to place, but here are some top things people on a popular internet forum thought people should know about before they even bothered booking their vacations.

1- Attraction Closures

We may live where attractions like Disneyland rarely close. Still, museums and other things of interest may close at certain times of the year in some locations. For example, suppose you visit Prince Edward Island in Canada.

In that case, most Anne of Green Gables-related attractions are closed between October and May. In Greece, ferries to some Greek islands stop running in winter. Whatever your chosen location, research what you want to do before you go.

2- Travel Time

While your ticket might say it takes 22 hours to get from Chicago to Athens, for example, the reality is that it may take a lot longer. If there are airline delays, your flight will need to be rescheduled. Remember that you may need to change terminals when flying.

Suppose your plane gets into Dallas Terminal D late, for example, and you only have 30 minutes until your next flight from Terminal B. In that case, there's a real possibility you will miss it, especially if you have checked luggage to collect.

3- Data and WiFi

We are lucky in the U.S. with plenty of access to free WIFI in various outlets. However, you may find yourself in a remote location without it. Find a SIM that offers data if you're going to a place that may not have WIFI.

4- Free Hotel Breakfasts

A lot of hotels offer these — especially in Europe. If you're booking your hotels online through a site like Booking.com or Trivago, check the ‘breakfast included' filter, and it will show you hotels with it. How much money and time this can save on your daily trip is impressive. Of course, if it's a $20 add-on per person, you're better off finding a local cafe.

5- Tourist Workshops/Tours

There is so much stigma around being a tourist that people will go out of their way to avoid it. Don't. You are a tourist, and you need to start somewhere. Take that local foodie tour or the cooking class. You'll not only meet some amazing people but also become more knowledgeable about the area you're visiting.

6- Banking and ATMs

In some places, cash is king. In some places, you will find a few ATMs or places that accept cards. Do your research. Australia, for example, loves tap-and-go technology, whereas many Egyptian businesses prefer cash. In some cases, cash is the only thing some locations accept.

7- Different Banking Options

People have been stuck when their banking cards suddenly stopped working and found their banks couldn't readily fix the issue. Having a few options on hand is best — preferably from different banks. One forum member had their sister on hand to help pay for things while the bank sorted out the issue. Solo travelers will have no such luck.

8- Hop On, Hop off Buses

These are usually cheap tour options. In some cities, they're amazing, with a live guide; in some cities, you get a cheap pair of earphones and a scratchy, hard-to-hear recorded voice. Whatever the case, they make a great first base when visiting a new city. You can get your bearings and some basic information and make notes about places you'd like to know more about.

9- Rest Days

It's easy to pack in an extremely busy itinerary. You're only in the location for a few days, and you've paid a fortune to be here, so you want to do as much as possible but will exhaust yourself. Try putting in a full itinerary on one day and leave the next open. If you feel up to doing something, you can, but opting for a low-stress activity is best.

10- Location, Location, Location

Be careful when you're booking your hotels. I personally made the mistake of booking some hotels near a train station the first time I was in Europe. My thinking was that having travel options nearby would be really convenient. However, you might find that these are some of the seedier areas of a city.

11- Laundromat Access

12- Medicines

Besides making sure you pack your usual medications, there are a few others you may want to consider depending on the location you're visiting. Many people have been caught out by visiting a foreign nation and finding their stomachs can't handle the various new foods they're eating, especially street food.

Having something like Travelan on hand could help prevent those issues. Another thing to consider is sleeping on a long flight. Some people like to have things like melatonin pills on hand to help them sleep.

13- Visas

Check what visas you'll need to enter a country. These things constantly change, so it's always good to research where you're going. However, if you can get a visa online, ensure you're getting it from a reputable site. For example, foreigners require a visa in Egypt which you can buy at the airport for $20. Still, plenty of websites are trying to scam you for more money without even providing a visa.

14- Customs and Traditions

This honestly comes down to being respectful of the places you're visiting. Many temples, churches, and historic sites have particular dress codes. Even some countries will have dress codes. While it's okay in some places to where short-shorts and bikinis on the beach or by the pool, it's best to find out what you should be wearing in areas where you need to cover up a little more.

15- Scammers

It's unfortunate, but scammers are everywhere. While it might be nice to think a random local is just being friendly, chances are they may want your cash. Stories abound around the globe about various scams and local scam artists, from people attempting to sell you CDs of their “music” to people offering to take you to your hotel. Be careful and know what to look out for.

16- Power Outlets

This may seem obvious to some, but this is news for a first-time traveler. Most European places have a different power outlet; you will need an adapter for any appliances you bring. Australia and New Zealand also have their own, and the U.K. is different again. Many places in Asia have U.S.-style power outlets. Check your requirements.

