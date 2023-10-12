Travel Experts Share Everything They Wish Tourists Knew

Travel has become very accessible to the masses. As a teenager, I dreamed of travel, but I relied on brochures from travel agents to research possible destinations. It was impossible to get on to a computer, explore the latest flight prices, look at maps of the area I was going to, get advice from others who had been there, and booking travel myself was nearly impossible.

While numerous ways to research travel exist, it doesn't replace experience. Getting to a destination and everything going smoothly, based on the internet research you did, is rare. However, some people have worked in the industry for years, and their experience is invaluable – it could save you money and time. People on a popular internet forum recently shared some of their experiences.

1. Look for Open Jaw Tickets

You may not have heard of this strange travel term. This type of ticket is called this because if you were to draw your stops on a map, it would look like an open jaw. It's a multi-city ticket where you can stop at one or more destinations on your way to your final stop. For example, you'll catch a flight from New York to Rome, but with an open-jaw ticket, you can also have a layover in Barcelona. Plus, you don't have to fly back from Rome; you can choose a different city.

2. Book Hotels With a Concierge

You can take advantage of the concierge if you're staying in mid-range to luxury accommodation. A concierge will know the city and often be able to provide excellent advice on where to go and what to see. You can contact them before booking so they know what you are looking for.

3. Use Your 24-Hour Booking Grace Period

According to the forum, you can cancel your ticket for a full refund within 24 business hours of booking. If you booked on a Friday or Saturday, you've got until Monday to cancel. This is great when you realize the booking was a mistake. Other members mentioned that this grace period is airline-dependent, so you should check the booking policy of your carrier.

Sometimes, airlines automatically give you flight credits when obligated to provide a refund. It's always worth reading the fine print and contacting customer service.

4. Get Complimentary Accommodations at Connecting Airports

This is airline dependent, but some carriers have a policy that if there is no available connection of less than eight hours, the transit time in the airport and the layover is up to 24 hours. Airlines offering this include Air China, China Southern Airways, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Sri Lankan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and XiamenAir.

5. Avoid Traffic Fines and Insurance Issues When Renting a Car

The great thing about Europe is that you can easily drive from one country to another because, in many cases, there's no ocean to cross. When renting a car, ensure all the countries you plan to visit are covered in the rental agreement.

Before renting, you should also look into any fees associated with driving from country to country. While some highways do not have tolls, others — such as in Switzerland — require a sticker on your windshield. These can easily be purchased, but you might get a surprise fine if you don't have one.

6. Avoid Hotel Cancellation Fees

Many hotels have a cancellation policy, especially if you need to cancel at short notice. Forum members pointed out that, in most cases, rescheduling is complimentary, so if you reschedule your booking to a later date and then cancel 24 hours later, you'll avoid the cancellation fee.

7. Avoid Third-Party Booking Sites

This is a trap that I've fallen into myself. I used Alternative Airlines because they offered some great payment options. However, they're located in the U.K., so if you need to make changes, don't expect a quick response. Another traveler says they used Priceline and booked a multi-city trip. They then had an issue with my ticket and had to re-book. It took two weeks to resolve the issue because they sat on the phone on the first day with Priceline for seven hours.

8. Car Rental Through Costco

Several forum members say they saved much money using Costco Travel to rent cars at their chosen destinations. One person said they saved over $500 on car rentals in Hawaii compared to one of the big-name rental agencies.

9. Member Perks at All Inclusive Resorts

One forum member advises that instead of paying for memberships at all-inclusive resorts, you can book through a family member or friend's membership. You can find a Facebook group for the resort you are interested in and search for ‘booking through a member.' The legality of this can be tricky, so make sure you're reading all the fine print to avoid violating terms that could make you miss your vacation and get your benefactor booted from their membership.

10. Make Sure Your Details Match The Passport

This one is important! When making any reservation, your details match those on your passport. It can save a lot of headaches when your documents are being checked by immigration and security. As one traveler relates, “My wife has a foreign passport with her maiden name on it. We mistakenly booked with my last name once, and chaos ensued.” Also, ensure that you have at least six months before your passport expires — it's a requirement in some countries.

Source: Reddit.