Pro Travelers’ Playbook: 12 Best Travel TIPS You Need To Know

For those who are always on the go, finding ways to make travel more efficient can be a game-changer. That's why we reached out to frequent travelers, from business professionals to adventurers, to share their expert tips on traveling smarter, not harder.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or planning your next big adventure, these insider tips will help you make the most of your journey.

1. Pack Non-Liquid Toiletries

Worry less about toiletries passing TSA compliance in your carry-on by packing liquid-less toiletries. These days, you can find great soaps for your carry-on, which helps you have more space for other items. You also won’t have to worry about soaps spilling.

2. Clean Your House Before You Leave

Tidy up your living space before your trip; that way, when you get home, it's clean and cozy, so all you have to do is unpack and unwind from your trip.

3. Use Packing List Templates

Someone shared they use packing list templates they've curated over the years. They even have one for different locations, such as the beach or the city. Once they get home, they mark off the things they didn't use so that the next time they use that list to pack, they can think twice about the things they need and don't need.

If you need more time to make your own custom lists, plenty of lists are available online.

4. Open Credit Cards With Lounge Access

One commenter swears by credit cards that give you lounge access. Having lounge access makes the airport wait a lot more tolerable! The only downside is this person now feels the lounge is essential, and they get mad when they have a layover in a smaller airport with no lounge. Another person agrees and says once you go to an airport lounge, travel is never the same without it.

5. Bring a Separate Bag for Dirty Laundry

Bring a foldable, separate bag for dirty laundry. When you get home, unpacking will be significantly easier. If you're on a long trip, the laundry bag will make bringing your clothes to the laundromat easy.

6. Use Travel Credit Cards

Travel credit cards have empowered many people to have life-changing trips for a tenth of the usual cost. The Capital One Venture X, Chase Ink, Chase Sapphire, and Marriott Bonvoy are all great cards that provide significant travel benefits.

7. Put A Change of Clothes in Your Carry On

If the airlines lose your checked bag, you'll be thrilled you brought some new clothes in your carry-on. I would go as far as bringing a toothbrush, toothpaste, and body wash in mine!

8. Bring Large Ziploc Bags

Ziploc bags will help you stay organized. It's way easier to find things buried in your luggage if you can see inside the bag. Plus, they are suitable for food items, toiletries, pens, soap, wet bathing suits, and more.

9. Grab Dinner at Grocery Stores

Someone suggested to eat some meals you can easily pick up at the grocery store. Invest in some reusable silverware and take it with you when you travel. Most grocery stores worldwide, but especially in Asia, will have meals you can grab cheaply.

10. Order Business Class Meals in Economy

Yes, you can order the business class meal in economy! You will have to pay a little extra, usually around $15, but it's way better than eating stale pretzels.

11. Use a Compression Bag to Pack

Someone confessed they used a compression bag for the first time on their most recent trip and will never return to not using one. Compression bags give you more space and eliminate wrinkled clothes. Win-win!

12. Buy New Toiletries at Your Destination, Don't Bring Them

Save space and limit unfortunate spills by waiting to buy your toiletries like toothpaste, soap, shampoo, and conditioner once you arrive. You can still purchase travel-sized items but won't worry about airport security scrutinizing your bags.

