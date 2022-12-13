A Blizzard Just Canceled Your Christmas Vacation. Are You Insured?

For millions of Americans hitting the roads and boarding flights this holiday season, nasty winter weather is just one of the risks that could derail Christmas travel plans. From trip cancellations to medical emergencies, travel insurance offers a silver lining when travel turns to turmoil. But is the cost of travel insurance worth it?

There are a rising number of risks associated with travel. Numerous things can go wrong. In addition to the usual increased risk of flight cancellations due to wintry weather, this summer and the 2021 holidays added labor shortages, dangers arising from conflicts, and interruptions from new COVID variants.

You've packed your bags, confirmed your reservations, and asked your neighbor to keep an eye on the house while you're gone. While you may feel confident you've done everything possible to have a great Christmas vacation, you may be overlooking unforeseen circumstances that could ruin everything.

You may want to consider travel insurance.

Coverage and Benefits Can Vary

Travel insurance is one of those perplexing categories of insurance. Is it a waste of money? Do you really need it? What do travel insurance policies cover anyway?

Travel insurance covers a range of financial losses you might sustain during your travels. It protects you from a potpourri of untimely events, from small annoyances to life-threatening calamities that could befall you on the road.

A policy might cover medical emergencies, evacuations, trip interruptions, cancellations, ‘Act of God' events like natural disasters, damaged or delayed baggage costs, terrorism attack injuries, kidnappings and ransoms, adventure sports, identity theft, and much more.

Not all policies cover everything. Some policies only cover a few of the aforementioned items, while others are more comprehensive or offer you the opportunity to pick and choose a la carte which items you want covered.

You May Have Coverage and Not Know It

In some cases, you could have travel insurance available to you through your homeowners, renters, or health insurance policies. It's an excellent idea to familiarize yourself with what your various policies cover.

Pay special attention to limitations and exclusions. If you find your policies have significant limitations or exclusions you'd like underwritten, consider a supplemental travel insurance policy that only covers these items.

For many companies, selling customers on travel insurance is a profitable upsell. They already have you on the phone, or you've already entered your credit card information online. With a quick “Yes” or click of a button, you add travel insurance to your bill.

This may or may not be the best insurance to meet your needs. Doing research beforehand could reveal better options. And if you've already done your homework and know you're covered by your other policies, you save yourself the expense of paying for duplicate insurance.

Traveling Overseas?

Many U.S. health insurance plans only provide coverage for medical expenses while you're in the country. Or, they may provide minimal coverage for international travel.

It's a mistake to assume your medical insurance will be honored in a foreign country or that your insurance carrier will reimburse you for medical expenses while traveling abroad. Before you leave on your trip, review your health plan benefits and contact your provider for details. Find out specifically what your coverage will be in the event you get sick or injured.

Also, inquire if you'll be covered for pre-existing conditions and how the company will pay for your medical expenses while you're traveling. Will you need to pay upfront and then get reimbursed after the fact? Will your plan cover the cost of prescriptions?

If your health insurance doesn't offer you coverage abroad or only provides limited coverage, ask if they have a “gap” insurance plan that covers when you're traveling. You can compare this coverage to plans offered by specialized travel insurance companies. Looking at a side-by-side comparison helps you find the best coverage at the best value to meet your needs.

Some seniors assume Medicare will cover them while they travel abroad. However, this is not correct. Only under very rare circumstances will Medicare cover you for travel outside the United States. However, an additional Medicare supplemental policy, also known as Medigap, might offer you coverage outside the U.S.

Compare Travel Insurance Companies and Policies

Before purchasing travel insurance, check out the ratings of various insurance companies. Your goal should be to purchase from a highly-rated company that is financially stable and has a track record of paying claims on time.

You can find an insurance company's ratings through an insurance rating organization, such as Standard & Poor's or Weiss Ratings.

In addition to travel insurance ratings, you'll also want to keep in mind other factors as you compare different policies from different companies, such as benefits, features, limitations, and price.

When determining if travel insurance is worth the cost, ask yourself questions related to your health and finances. Try to get as specific as possible, imagining the worst-case scenarios you might encounter while traveling.

If your health insurance doesn't cover you on international trips, would you feel comfortable paying if you suffer an illness or injury in a foreign country? You could even be responsible for arranging your emergency medical evacuation back to the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the cost of a medical evacuation could set you back more than $100,000.

Many financial experts say a good rule of thumb is to expect to pay about 4% to 8% of your trip value on travel insurance. If you spend $3,500 on a vacation to Spain, expect to spend anywhere from $140 to $280 on travel insurance. Again, this may vary depending on what coverage your other insurance policies offer you and if you require customized coverage.

If you're a frequent traveler or digital nomad, look for a long-stay travel insurance policy that covers you for a longer period as opposed to insuring each trip. Some companies offer policies aimed at frequent travelers, and you could get a significant discount with one of these policies.

The best way to decide if travel insurance is worth the money is to take time before your trip to consider what types of things you want covered, based on your health, finances, lifestyle, and ability to cover the risks should you have an emergency.

Is Travel Insurance Right for You?

Before booking your next trip, review your current policies to determine what you may already have covered. If you identify gaps in your protection that you would want underwritten, begin researching various companies and policies to cover these gaps.

It's far cheaper to buy travel insurance before your trip, for your peace of mind, than risking the consequences of going without adequate coverage.

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.