Ready For A Getaway? Time To Get Back To The Fun Of Travel Planning

Who isn’t ready to travel again? Over 2 million people have passed through TSA checkpoints so far this year. While this is still below pre-pandemic levels, it’s clear that the public is heading back out into the world.

Travel planning is a skill, and not everyone has it. Depending on your travel style, you may forgo this all together. However, it’s important to have some planning in place to ensure that you travel smart and make the most of your time at your destination.

Travel Planning Tips

There is no right or wrong way to do this. Use these recommendations as guidelines to help prepare, plan and budget so that you can have the most fun while you’re away!

1) Create an Itinerary

Not every minute of the day needs to be planned, but you should have a general idea of what you'd like to see or do, plus maybe some activities you have signed up or prepaid for. Some items to definitely plan out:

Dates of arrival and departure

Place you’ll stay

Activities you’d like to do

How you’ll get from the airport to your lodging

Keep track of everything by creating your own excel spreadsheet, or look for travel planner apps to help you stay organized.

To plan activities, you can check your destination’s tourism board website, or websites like Tripadvisor and Viator are great resources. You can review activities and book tickets directly through them

2) Plan Your Travel Budget

No matter your budget, you can likely go anywhere in the world. But beyond the cost of transportation, you need a budget for spending while on vacation.

For Money

Most people travel with credit cards nowadays. Be sure that yours does not have foreign transaction fees. Consider using one that has good points for spending on travel-related purchases. This allows you to save money even after the trip!

Cash is another solid option for planning your travels. You can do a currency exchange when you arrive or use your ATM card to withdraw cash in local currency. You will be charged a fee for doing this.

For Spending

Now that you know how to obtain cash/funds while you're abroad, you need to plan how to spend them wisely and make them last. Some things to consider:

Estimate the cost of food and local transportation per day

Budget how much you're willing to spend on souvenirs

Calculate the cost of activities while you're there

Research the cost of transportation between cities if you're on a multi-city trip

Read blogs and forums for where you're going and see if people have recommendations or feedback about the cost of food. Often, a Google search will give you the average cost of a taxi or subway card; thus, you can make your calculations before you go!

For Protection

If you’re going into a dangerous area or planning to do serious physical activities on your trip, consider travel health insurance. This can protect you in event of an emergency abroad. Your carrier may already provide some coverage, but you can also purchase additional if needed.

Regarding travel insurance via airlines, this is not recommended. The coverage often doesn’t account for most travel-related or personal delays. Plus, the process of getting your money back can be complicated and drawn out.

3) Enroll in TSA Precheck and Global Entry.

At $100 each for five years, you can skip all TSA lines when trying to leave the country and skip the customs line when trying to get back in. In other words, having these can save a lot of time and energy.

4) Keep Your Important Documents Safe

Keep a specialized travel wallet to put all of your important documents together. This is for your passport, credit cards, cash, international SIM cards, and anything else you deem important to take with you.

5) Pack Lightly

No matter how long you'll be away, you should plan to pack lightly with just a carry-on suitcase and backpack. The last thing you want to do is lug around a huge suitcase in an unfamiliar city. Plus, some taxi services may charge you for putting large bags in their trunks!

Also, by not having to check anything in, you will save time at the airport by bypassing the wait at the baggage claim.

6) Some Safety Essentials

Create a small first aid kit for yourself. Even if you plan a trip to a well-equipped area of the world, many of these items may be super expensive, and how awful does it feel to buy a whole box of something when you just need one?

Some of the basics to take:

Band-Aids, alcohol wipes,

Emergency medications—e.g., Tylenol, Advil, Dayquil, Benadryl, Dramamine, antibiotics (get a prescription from your doctor), Immodium

Other travel safety tips include having a list of important phone numbers (e.g., the US embassy), or at the very least, bookmarking them on your phone. Additionally, plan to regularly touch base with family and friends, so they know where you are.

In Summary

Not every trip needs to be planned to a T; however, having an idea of what you'd like to do can help save money and hopefully find better deals. Plus, planning ahead helps ensure you have what you need to stay safe and make the most of your trip. There are so many fascinating places to see in this world. Start planning with these tips, and get on with your next vacation!

Post published by The Female Professional and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

More Articles From The Wealth of Geeks Network:

Featured Image credit: iStock.