As a Famous Volcano Reawakens, These Safety Tips Might Save Your Vacation

Would you ever imagine that a volcano might spoil your vacation? With an earthquake, tremor, and spout of ash, Cotopaxi Volcano made itself known again on October 21, after years of slumber. This popular tourist destination and adventure sports paradise outside Ecuador's capital city of Quito suddenly became off-limits as emergency crews rolled in and frantic local leaders dusted off their contingency plans.

Even if Ecuador isn't a part of your travel plans, the sudden reawakening of this bucket list destination is an important reminder that even the most carefully laid travel plans can sometimes go awry. Thankfully, there's much more you can do to prepare for the unexpected than you might think.

The Giant Stirs, Again

Cotopaxi's sudden activity may have surprised locals and tourists alike, but it wasn't wholly unexpected. One of the most well-known symbols of Ecuador, this usually snow-capped, nearly perfect conical volcano has a recent history of shaking things up, literally and figuratively.

In 2015, Cotopaxi showed its first signs of life after more than 70 years of silence, with a large belch of gases and particles that covered nearby valleys in a fine coating of ash. While seeing smoke rising from its volcanic cone is scary enough, the proximity of a bigger threat looms greater: a massive eruption threatens the nearly 300,000 people that call the surrounding valleys home.

Since the big one hasn't hit yet, Cotopaxi National Park has reopened for day trips from Quito and normal touristic activity, though summiting the volcano remains off-limits. Again, locals and visitors must learn to live with this fickle giant.

5 Easy Tips for Travel Safety

Whether you're planning a getaway to an earthquake-prone area or a beach vacation during hurricane season, it is impossible to avoid a natural disaster entirely. But it is possible, and even easier than you might think, to prepare for one. Follow these easy tips for a perfectly uneventful trip, no matter where your next vacation finds you.

1. Stay Informed

Don't cancel your trip or rearrange your travel plans based on reading a headline or overhearing a rumor: dig a little deeper. Our knee-jerk reactions can turn a situation from bad to worse when faced with new or confusing information.

Staying informed is an important part of planning, even before making concrete travel plans. If you're headed to the Caribbean, check to see if your travel dates correspond with hurricane season. Consider the risks of traveling to an area with increased political instability. While doing your research can only get you so far, it is an important first step.

2. The Locals Know Best

Keeping current on an evolving situation is not just about staying informed, but also about where you get your information. While national or international news outlets or agencies might paint a situation in broad strokes, local realities you might experience as a traveler might be very different.

Check with your hotel, tour providers, or other local connections you may have before altering your plans or making special arrangements to adjust to unforeseen circumstances. Caught in the middle of an emergency? Locals will have the best concrete advice and recommendations to help you in the moment.

3. Cash Is King

Even if you enjoy the convenience of paying with plastic or a digital wallet, in moments of crisis, you'll need something more concrete.

Make sure to carry a least $100 in spare cash with you, whether hidden in your luggage or tucked away where you won't use it. Whether you anticipate a natural disaster or a more common travel mishap, carrying a little spare cash is an essential travel tip. An erroneously canceled credit card or a misplaced wallet can be just as challenging as a travel mistake.

If you're traveling abroad, carrying extra cash in the local currency is your best bet. However, the U.S. dollar can still be effective in a pinch or larger emergency.

4. Share Your Plans

Sharing details of your travel plans with friends or family before you depart is vital to stay connected in an emergency. Email scans of important travel documents or reservations to family or yourself so they're accessible from anywhere. Make sure to carry a photocopied version of your passport or travel documents, just in case.

International travelers should register their stay with the U.S. Department of State using the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This free program allows travelers to easily register their travel plans with the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, a vital connection in case of an emergency, whether a natural disaster or otherwise.

Registered travelers will get emergency notifications from the local Embassy, helping facilitate connection and make informed decisions about international travel plans.

5. Go Insured

It might seem like yet another tedious step in planning a vacation, but getting a comprehensive travel insurance policy is not just another detail to shrug off. Whether you're spending a few hundred or a few thousand dollars on vacation, the last thing you'd want is to lose out due to your hard-earned saving due to circumstances out of your control. Don't gamble: get an affordable travel insurance policy to cover your trip.

Travel insurance also offers more than just reimbursement for plans gone awry. In unexpected situations like disasters, good companies can also offer guidance or direction that you might need.

Worry Never Solved Anything

While staying informed and prepared is essential no matter where you're traveling, don't let it rule your vacation or dampen your sense of adventure. Perhaps even worse than an unexpected event altering your trip would be fearful anticipation casting a shadow over a perfectly uneventful getaway.

