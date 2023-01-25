12 Surprising Travel Tips Many People Don’t Know

Traveling can be a fun activity for people and becomes more interesting when you know certain tips to make your trip less tedious and as delightful as it can get. But if you're struggling to enjoy traveling or the thought of it, you're not alone.

Luckily, Redditors have shared the most helpful tips to make you smile at the thought of any trip.

1. Language Does Matter

“Try searching for flights in an air company’s original language. I once saved $700 booking tickets in Peru by using Spanish rather than English,” a Redditor shared.

2. Roll Everything

Nearly everyone replied to this by endorsing packing cubes:

“Packing cubes are you best friends!”

“I am never going back, packing cubes are THE way.”

“I roll things then put them into packing cubes. I love packing cubes.”

3. Always Have Organizers

“Also have organizers in your bag. There are super lightweight pouches that will save you rifling through all your clothes to find the one shirt you’re looking for,” u/328944 said.

“I just got back from Nicaragua, where I used organizers for the first time ever,” u/Without-a-tracy added.

“They literally saved me from getting scorpions in my clothes! 10/10, highly recommend!”

4. Flat Packing Saves Space

“Flat packing saves the most space. Lay shirts flat out on top of each other and fold them as one shirt. Do the same with underwear and shorts. This will maximize the amount of space in your luggage,” u/nowhereman136 wrote.

“However, folding it this way makes it difficult to get one single thing out. This method is good if you plan to take all your stuff out of your suitcase when you arrive. If you want one thing at a time, rolling is the next best option.”

5. Be Careful Who You Ask for Opinions

u/dannyr shared a helpful tip:

“If you're asking for an opinion, don't ask the opinion of someone who's being paid to provide it.

“Want to know where the best meal near your hotel is? The cleaner isn't getting a kickback from the nearest steakhouse, but the concierge probably is.

“Want to know the easiest way to get to the airport? The front desk clerk is going to tell you to hire the hotel preferred transfer, but the barman will probably tell you what train to catch for 1/20th of the price.”

6. Bring Oranges

Here's one majority of people don't know, but may come in very handy to them:

“If someone you are sitting next to smells bad you can open the orange up as a natural deodorizer,” u/daveescaped advised.

7. Carry an Extra Pair of Socks

This Redditor said, “Bring a spare pair of socks and change socks after you are settled on your flight, train, etc. Put the sweaty socks away in a plastic bag. Dry socks after a long day of travel feel luxurious.”

8. “Stupid and Cheerful

u/daveescaped shared: “A cop stops you in a foreign country? Stupid and cheerful. Never be belligerent. A border guard says your papers aren’t in order? Stupid and cheerful. The airline says you are too late to board? Stupid and cheerful. Cheerful always works better than aggressive. And it transcends culture. I knew an elderly couple whose literally drove across Africa and ‘stupid and cheerful' was their advice. It’s far harder to punish someone if they simply claim ignorance and are smiling.”

9. Use Tape

“For photo equipment or all kind of expensive stuff: put some duct tape on it. If it looks broken, nobody wants to steal it,” u/SensitiveDolphin55 said.

Another replied, “Use gaff tape. It looks just like duct tape and will send the same “this is old and beat up” signal to would-be thieves. But it won't leave a gummy mess on your gear like duct tape will.”

10. When Flights Get Canceled, Don't Stand in Line to Talk to Agent

“When flights get canceled, don’t stand in line to talk to an agent. Call the airline,” a Redditor said.

“Or use the app. My sister was able to rebook our connecting flight through the app in like 10 minutes after it was canceled, while other passengers stood on line waiting to talk to an agent,” someone else agreed.

11. Grab an Extension Cord

u/nowhereman136 shared, “Go to any hardware store and pick up a 3 port, 6ft extension cord. They are usually like $5 and pretty light. This will turn 1 outlet into 3 and move it in a more convenient position. You can now charge all your devices. This is handy at airports where the outlets or charging stations are never convenient or fill up fast.”

12. Just Be Chill

“Chill at the airport. We are trying to get somewhere. Keep moving in lines. Take your friggin earphones out for flight/gate announcements. Know what documents you need for checking in (passport), security (your ticket), customs (passport and sometimes ticket), gate (passport and ticket),” u/fanglazy said.

