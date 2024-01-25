Travel to Ireland With These 24 Books

Step into the enchanting world of Irish literature, where each page promises to transport you to another realm, era, and vibrant culture. From the rich tapestry of Irish history, authors have drawn inspiration to craft captivating stories that span genres like mystery, romance, nonfiction, and more.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the evocative landscapes of Ireland as you explore each hand-picked selection, every book promising a journey that will stay with you even after you turn the last page.

P.S. Make sure you have your Goodreads list handy!

Mystery/Thriller

One of my favorite categories, indulge in the allure of mystery and thriller with this curated selection that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Set against the intriguing backdrop of Ireland, these tales delve into the realms of psychological intrigue, decades-old crimes, deadly wedding celebrations, and cases that haunt detectives for years. Get ready for a suspenseful journey through the enigmatic landscapes of crime and investigation.

In the Woods by Tana French

This 2007 best-selling debut novel is more than a police procedural; it’s a psychological mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat. One warm evening in the summer of 1984, the police are called to a small Dublin suburb after three children don’t return home from playing in the woods. Only one of the children is found, gripping a tree trunk for dear life with blood-filled shoes and no recollection of what happened.

Twenty-two years later, the same boy is now a detective on the Dublin Murder Squad- but he keeps his past a secret. Everything changes when a girl is found murdered in those same woods. Will Ryan have a chance to uncover the mystery of the case before him and his own from over two decades before?

With Our Blessing: An Inspector Tom Reynolds Mystery by Jo Spain

What’s that old saying? Revenge is sweet. Inspector Tom Reynolds has his work cut out for him when he responds to the scene of a gruesome crime, where the body of a nun was discovered in a Dublin public park. Reynolds is convinced that this murder is connected to a series of decades-old crimes from the infamous former Magdalene Laundries; institutions for “fallen women.”

This leads Reynolds and his team to an isolated convent. Though things seem to be perfectly normal, it becomes frighteningly clear that the murderer is among them.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Weddings are supposed to be times of celebration and joy, right? Only if you like playing a deadly game of Clue, I suppose. Jules Keegan, a magazine editor, and Will Slater, the host of a popular reality show called Survive the Night, are set to get married on a beautiful island off the coast of Ireland. All is well as the champagne pops and the festivities begin, until a storm hits, knocking out the power.

When the lights come back on, a waitress makes a shocking discovery: someone has been murdered. A title on my personal bookshelf, this whodunit mystery is full of thrills and chills, shifting between various characters' perspectives and moving backward and forward in time.

The Ruin by Dervla McTiernan

Every detective has that one case. The one that got away. The one they couldn’t solve. The one they can’t forget. For Detective Cormac Reilly, that one was twenty years ago when he discovered the body of Hilaria Blake in her dilapidated Georgian home.

Fast forward to the present, when one of the two children she left behind, Jack, is found dead in the freezing black waters of the River Corrib. It seems like an open-and-shut case until Jack's sister Maude comes to town, and a crucial piece of evidence is discovered. Offering a raw exploration of trust and betrayal beyond the confines of written law, The Ruin raises the question of who will protect you when the authorities can’t- or won't.

Fiction

Explore the depths of Irish fiction, where the intricacies of daily life unfold amidst the diverse landscapes of Ireland. These stories provide insight into contemporary Ireland, capturing the language and essence of rural towns in the wake of societal challenges.

The Spinning Heart by Donal Ryan

In the wake of the economic collapse in Ireland, The Spinning Heart uncovers the heart of contemporary Ireland, wryly capturing the language and essence of rural Ireland. Amidst dangerous tensions, a surge in violence, and complete uncertainty in a nameless town, the characters are forced to confront the thin line between public persona and inner desires.

The Sea by John Banville

John Banville paints a vivid, dramatic tale of loss, grief, and regret in the harrowing story of Max Morden. Following the passing of his wife, Max moves back to the Irish seaside town where he spent a large portion of his childhood. It was there that he met the Graces. As the story unfolds, the mystery of Max's connection to this family is unraveled, blurring the boundaries between past and present.

Dubliners by James Joyce

Dubliners, published in 1914, is a collection of 15 short stories that brilliantly paints the picture of Irish middle-class life in the 20th century. Each story explores the complexities of interpersonal relationships, religious tensions, and political concerns of the time. Following characters like Araby, Father Flynn, Eveline, and others, Joyce allows us to glimpse into the rich lives of ordinary Dubliners.

The Country Girls by Edna O’Brien

The Country Girls is the story of two young Irish women, Kate and Baba, friends since childhood, who leave the safety of their convent school behind in search of something more. Once in the big city, the young women’s differences become more apparent as their lives take unexpected turns, and they struggle to maintain their tumultuous relationship as they pursue their very different dreams.

Romance

For the fiery, passionate hearts out there, these are for you. Indulge in tales of love and romance with these handpicked reads that promise to stir your soul. These romantic stories capture the essence of love's unpredictability amid family dynamics and magical pasts.

P.S. I Love You by Cecelia Ahern

Holly Kennedy grapples with overwhelming grief after losing her beloved husband, Gerry. Struggling as a newly widowed woman, Holly's life takes an unexpected turn as she receives a series of letters Gerry left behind. With the guidance of family and friends, Holly embarks on a transformative journey of laughter, overcoming fears, and discovering a newfound world.

Wild Irish Heart by Tricia O’Malley

Keelin O'Brien leaves her Boston studies to explore the secrets of a Southern Irish village. Determined to unveil the mysteries of the cove, she contends with Flynn, a surly Irishman who both infuriates her by day and haunts her fantasies by night. Flynn, drawn to Keelin, battles against his rising attraction. Unknown forces have plans for them, and only the cove's secrets can unveil Keelin's true identity, her mysterious power, and a love that defies boundaries.

Jewels of the Sun by Nora Roberts

Determined to reassess her life, Jude Murray seeks refuge in Faerie Hill Cottage, immersing herself in Irish Folk studies. Aidan Gallagher, returning home after years abroad, manages the family pub, sharing haunting myths with Jude. As their passionate history unfolds, Aidan and Jude navigate love's enchanting journey amid the magical past of Ireland's green hills.

A Bittersweet Love by Janice Sims

Teddy Riley, a photojournalist, faces an unexpected custody battle with her ex-husband, Adrian, who re-enters her life demanding a family reunion. Desiring a job close to home, Teddy travels to Ireland for an interview with reclusive author Joachim West. Complications arise as Teddy and Joachim fall in love while Adrian's hostility escalates.

Historical Fiction

I'm a sucker for a good journey through historical fiction, where the past comes alive in vivid detail! These stories delve into captivating narratives set against the backdrop of Ireland's rich history.

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue

Though classified as fiction, The Wonder, by Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue, is rooted in real history. Inspired by the many reported cases of “fasting girls” throughout the Victorian era, this is the tale of how two strangers transform each other's lives. Set in the Irish Midlands in 1859, 12 years after the Irish Famine ends, nurse Elizabeth (Lib) Wright is brought to a small village to observe Anna O'Donnell, an 11-year-old Roman Catholic girl, who allegedly has not eaten for four months.

What the Wind Knows by Amy Harmon

Following the death of her beloved grandfather, Anne Gallagher journeys to his childhood home in Ireland to spread his ashes. It’s there, during her grief and reminiscence of her grandfather’s enchanted stories, that her whirlwind story unfolds. Anne is thrust into 1921 Ireland, on the brink of war, hurt and disoriented. When she awakes, she finds herself under the care of Dr. Thomas Smith, who has a seemingly familiar boy in his care. Tensions rising, Anne must choose between her heart and history.

Trinity by Leon Uris

In Trinity, Leon Uris brings us the story of two worlds colliding in an exhilarating tale of determination, love, and danger. A young, idealistic Catholic rebel named Conor Larkin crosses paths with a fearless Protestant girl who has rejected her heritage to join his cause. This epic adventure recreates the Emerald Isle's fierce struggle for independence.

The Princes of Ireland by Edward Rutherfurd

Through extensive historical research and exquisite storytelling, Rutherford brilliantly represents the passions and struggles that shaped the character of Dublin. This first installment in The Dublin Saga paints the picture of life in Ireland during major events in history, including the coming of the Vikings, the tricks of Henry II, and the tribal culture of pagan Ireland. It narrates the tragic and beautiful tale of two lovers, Conall and Deirdre, echoing the ancient Celtic legend of Cú Chulainn in Irish folklore.

Nonfiction

I meant it when I said there was something for everyone among these picks. For those with a penchant for the past, these picks provide a small taste of Europe's intriguing stories.

Angela's Ashes by Frank McCourt

Amidst the backdrop of the Great Depression, the McCourt family, grappling with poverty and the complexities of Malachy Sr.'s alcoholism, faces a turning point. Following a recommendation from a fellow immigrant in Brooklyn, the McCourts move back to Ireland, settling in Frank’s mother’s hometown of Limerick.

In Angela’s Ashes, Frank McCourt gives us a glimpse into his life in the slums of Limerick, Ireland, during this tumultuous era. The harrowing narrative weaves through moments of hope, tragedy, and the harsh realities of life, offering a compelling exploration of resilience in the face of adversity.

We Don't Know Ourselves by Fintan O'Toole

In an insightful and episodic journey across 43 chapters, Fintan O'Toole masterfully chronicles the evolution of Ireland from the 1950s to the present day. His narrative skillfully navigates historical eras, encompassing themes like emigration, the influence of the Catholic church, and the Northern Ireland Peace Process, among others. Born in 1958, the same year the Irish government welcomed foreign investment into the country, O'Toole intertwines his personal experiences with the broader story of Irish social, cultural, and economic transformation.

How the Irish Saved Civilization by Thomas Cahill

Through an engaging narrative, Thomas Cahill takes a deep dive into Europe's evolution from ancient Rome to the medieval period. Ireland emerges as a crucial element in this transformation, with Irish monks and scribes preserving the records of Western civilization and injecting their distinctive Irish worldview in the process. This national best-seller offers a compelling journey through history, unveiling the pivotal role Ireland played in shaping the cultural landscape of medieval Europe.

Round Ireland with a Fridge by Tony Hawks

If there's one thing I never do, it's make a bet. I'm not a betting woman, and luck rarely seems to be on my side. The same, however, cannot be said for the adventurous author Tony Hawks. Not only did he make a bet, but it was born out of a night of revelry. A bet he was determined to see through to victory.

Round Ireland with a Fridge is…well, the name is very literal. It's a story about a guy and a fridge hitchhiking across Ireland. Throw in the meeting of an actual prince and some crazy bachelor festivities, and you've got yourself one heck of a story. Hawks shares (in very generous detail) his journey from Dublin to Donegal, which ended up being one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

Fantasy

Embark on a magical journey with these carefully selected Irish fantasy reads that promise to captivate your imagination. Whether you crave hidden treasures or uncharted magical realms, these enchanting books will transport you to worlds brimming with wonder.

The Awakening: The Dragon Heart Legacy by Nora Roberts

As a girl, Breen Kelly cherished her father's stories of magical places. Now in her twenties and burdened by student debt, Breen stumbles upon a life-altering revelation: a hidden investment account funded by her long-lost father, worth nearly four million dollars. Fueled by her newfound fortune, she embarks on a journey to Ireland, unaware it will unravel mysteries from her childhood.

The Children of Gods and Fighting Men by Shauna Lawless

Set in 981 AD, the Viking king of Dublin is dead, leaving behind his ambitious widow, Gormflaith, who harbors a deadly secret- she is one of the Fomorians, an immortal race with fire-magic abilities. Meanwhile, Fódla, a Tuatha Dé Danann gifted with healing, is sent to spy on the powerful Brian Boru, uncovering a land on the brink of war. Shauna Lawless intertwines Irish mythology with historical fantasy, weaving a tale of immortals, political intrigue, and a desperate quest to prevent war in tumultuous Ireland.

Isolde, Queen of the Western Isle by Rosalind Miles

In the Arthurian era, the Island of the West is a stronghold of Goddess-worship and Mother-right. Ireland's heiress, Isolde, grapples with turmoil as her mother, influenced by Sir Marhaus, poses a threat to Cornwall. Victorious knight, Sir Tristan of Lyonesse, seeks healing in Ireland in disguise, leading to a fateful meeting with Isolde.

The Wren Hunt by Mary Watson

Every Christmas, in her rural Irish town, Wren faces a perilous tradition- the Judges, wielding stolen magic from her people, chase her through the woods. Concealing her identity, Wren takes an undercover internship with influential Judge Cassa Harkness, aiming to reverse her family's fortunes. As dark secrets unfold, Wren grapples with trust and the fate of the Augurs, caught in a web of deception that demands a critical decision to safeguard her loved ones.