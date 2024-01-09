No Passport? No Problem: 24 Travel TV Shows for Homebound Explorers

If you’re itching for a vacation but can’t quite get to the airport, these travel TV shows can at least satisfy some level of wanderlust. They bring global exploration to your screen, showing a broad range of destinations, food, and cultures. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned traveler or just interested in tagging along with the hosts; these series’ will get you there!

Rick Steves’ Europe (2000-2023)

Rick Steves’ Europe is an American travel documentary that teaches viewers interesting details about well-known and lesser-known European destinations. Many people have stated that they’ve come to appreciate the beauty and diversity of the continent more as a result of watching this travel TV program.

Some of the most popular episodes include the time he explored the Christmas markets of Germany and Austria, the holiday traditions of Switzerland and France, and when he navigated Sicily's history, culture, and cuisine.

Passport to Europe With Samantha Brown (2004-2006)

Passport to Europe with Samantha Brown is one of the best options for travel enthusiasts who want to know what it’s like to visit a city and truly live like a local. You get to watch her wander the streets of some of Europe's most exciting and interesting destinations.

She shows you everything from proper coffee-drinking etiquette in Italy, fairy-tale castles in Germany, and how to go sightseeing via bicycle in Paris. With her infectious enthusiasm, you’re sure to feel like her travel buddy for the day.

The Layover (2011-2013)

The Layover is a travel and food show hosted by the late Anthony Bourdain. Many of us know what it’s like to be stuck at an airport or a hotel during a layover, waiting restlessly for the connecting flight.

Bourdain gives viewers the inside scoop on how to best enjoy major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and others in 24 to 48 hours. He tells you where to go, what to do, what to eat, and how to get the most out of your downtime.

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea (2009)

If you’re a nature lover or a history buff, you’ll appreciate this six-episode series that covers national parks around the country. It explores challenges like human development, logging, and resource exploitation, emphasizing how these parks reflect American identity.

Utilizing archival footage, photos, interviews, and narration, the documentary provides a comprehensive narrative on the evolution of the national parks system. It celebrates the beauty of these landscapes while addressing ongoing efforts to balance conservation with public access and enjoyment.

Globe Trekker (1994-2016)

Globe Trekker is a British adventure tourism television series. Each episode features trekkers who travel to different locations, some popular and some you’ve probably never heard of, and they dive into the culture, taking you along with them. In conjunction with their storytelling skills, this presentation style is perfect for the viewer because the host acts as a sort of tour guide, asking questions you’d probably want to know the answer to and making you feel like you’re a part of the festivities.

Dark Tourist (2018)

Dark Tourist was a promising Netflix docuseries about dark tourism we believe would have really picked up steam if given the opportunity.

David Farrier has traveled to places with a gruesome history or extreme/unconventional practices. Some of the destinations he ventured to included a death-worshipping cult ceremony, an exorcism, a nuclear disaster site, and more. Spectators are left to decide whether dark tourism overall is educational or insensitive.

Parts Unknown (2013-2018)

In Parts Unknown was a particularly unique show hosted by Anthony Bourdain. He showcased various parts of the world that weren’t necessarily known for flattering reasons. The show was celebrated for its authentic portrayal of cultures and its willingness to tackle socio-political issues alongside exploring local cuisines. It won seven Emmy awards and has been nominated over 30 times.

Bourdain was also known for meeting with community members to show the public their day-to-day lifestyles.

Departures (2008-2010)

In the spirit of vlogging, Scott Wilson and Justin Lukach created this travel documentary to show the world their adventures to some of the most beautiful places in the world. They give you a glimpse at their journey from start to finish, which is a fantastic touch for those who want to feel like they’re a part of the trip. You got to see their personal reflections and reactions to different places they visited, such as Japan, Laos, New Zealand, and more.

An Idiot Abroad (2010-2013)

An Idiot Abroad is a….documedy? A comedmentary? Either way, this seamless blend of a documentary and a comedy in one is brilliant! Karl Pilkington brings laughs on the journeys as the reluctant traveler with a ridiculous viewpoint on global travel. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant send Pilkington to various destinations worldwide to experience different cultures and landmarks. His blunt and unfiltered reactions, as he often expresses discomfort and skepticism.

The series explores cultural experiences, interactions with locals, and challenges designed by Gervais and Merchant to push Pilkington out of his comfort zone.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005-2012)

Another Anthony Bourdain classic, No Reservations, is all about giving you pro tips and details about different countries and cities worldwide. Bourdain would quickly tell you how he felt about the local food and customs, no matter how exotic they were. He even went to a belly dancing club in Uzbekistan!

Bourdain’s presence is truly missed, as he has had quite an impact on the travel and food industry with multiple shows and books from the perspective of a seasoned traveler and chef.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern (2006-2018)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern is a gem. It’s as educational as it is entertaining. Zimmern aims to educate viewers about different culinary practices around the world, challenging preconceived notions about what is considered disgusting, unappealing, or unusual in terms of food. While embracing unconventional foods, the show demonstrates respect for local customs and traditions.

Zimmern aims to present these foods in a culturally sensitive manner, appreciating their significance to the communities that consume them. It’s awesome to get to learn about the culture of those around us and how to be more appreciative of our differences.

Down to Earth (2020)

A long way from High School Musical, Zac Effron impresses with this travel documentary series. Zac and wellness expert Darin Olien explores sustainable living practices, environmental conservation, and healthy living in different countries. Viewers love the show for its fresh take on traveling that combines highlighting a destination while also addressing a critical issue.

The hosts engage with local communities, sample traditional foods, and participate in cultural activities while showcasing eco-friendly initiatives.

Beach Bites With Katie Lee (2015-2018)

Beach Bites with Katie Lee is a niche travel show that features Katie Lee island-hopping to some of the best beaches in the nation to sample the tastiest coastal bites she can find. She’s sampled ahi tuna tacos, ice cream sandwiches pressed like a panini (how?!), Oyster Escabeche, Caribbean Stewed Chicken, and more. It’s perfect for beachgoers who are truly foodies at heart and enjoy learning where to go for incredible food and waves.

Leguizamo Does America (2023-Present)

One of the main focuses of traveling is not only to learn about the aesthetic beauty of a destination but also to explore cultural beauty. John Leguizamo focuses on the historical and present-day contributions that the Latinx community has made throughout the United States.

A few popular examples include immigrants helping to shape the culture in Chicago, how Puerto Ricans discovered barbecue, and policy reformation in D.C. You get part politics, part road trip, and part history lesson, all in one!

Travel Man: 48 Hours in… (2015-Present)

Travel Man is perfect for travelers who love to do short stays in various places. Going away for the weekend? Take notes from Richard Ayoade as he spends 48 hours exploring diverse destinations around the world with celebrity guests. Each episode focuses on a different city, and Ayoade and his guests attempt to make the most of their time, soaking up the local culture, cuisine, and attractions.

The series is known for its humor, quirky adventures, and insightful observations about the featured destinations.

Big Crazy Family Adventures (2015)

Big Crazy Family Adventure takes you on an extraordinary journey with the adventurous Kirkby family. This travel series documents the family’s epic expedition as they travel across multiple continents, relying on each other and embracing the unpredictability of the road. I love the idea of this show from a relatability standpoint.

Getting to see the ups and downs, especially when it comes to traveling with children, is an excellent idea for those who are considering hitting the road with their tikes in tow as well! The Kirby's forgo traditional comforts to explore remote locations and experience diverse cultures firsthand.

Around the World in 80 Ways (2011)

Around the World in 80 Ways is the most fun travel-adventure show we could find. Rob Mariano and a companion traveled around the world using different modes of transportation to get from one location to the next. The show is perfect for travelers because of the humor and creativity infused in the series. You’ll see conventional vehicles like cars and planes, as well as exotic and unusual ones like ostriches and fighter jets.

Around the World also captures the fun and excitement of exploring different cultures and landscapes, as well as the challenges and risks of traveling in unfamiliar and sometimes dangerous situations.

Expedition Unknown (2015-Present)

Expedition Unknown follows explorer and host Josh Gates as he investigates mysteries and legends around the world. He checks out ancient tombs and lost cities, as well as hidden treasures and paranormal phenomena. As he’s traveling, he meets with local experts and enthusiasts who share their insights and perspectives. He also faces various challenges and dangers, such as harsh weather, wild animals, and hostile locals.

Expedition Unknown is a show that combines adventure, history, and humor and invites viewers to join Gates on his quest for discovery.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (2015-2019)

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations is a spin-off of Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, where the chef showcases the iconic foods that define different locations. Zimmern samples the local cuisine and culture, from street food and markets to restaurants and home kitchens, revealing the history and secrets behind these delicious dishes. He also explains the ingredients and techniques that make these foods unique and flavorful and how they reflect the identity and traditions of the people who make and eat them.

Ghost Adventures (2008-Present)

Do you believe in ghosts? One cool aspect about Ghost Adventures is that the crew takes ghostbusting global. This paranormal reality show tracks a team of ghost hunters as they explore some of the most haunted places worldwide. It sheds light on the history and culture of different locations, as well as the stories and legends behind their spooky supernatural phenomena. They show you all the equipment they use, like EVPs, thermal cameras, and spirit boxes.

So, if you’re looking for a trip around the world in suspense, this program should do you good.

Mysteries at the Museum (2010-Present)

Mysteries at the Museum reveals the secrets and stories behind various artifacts stored in museums across the globe. It exposes you to the fascinating and sometimes bizarre aspects of human history and civilization and the places where they originated. P

eople who love to travel to new places and soak in the history of the location will enjoy the interviews with experts and historians, who provide context and insight into the significance and impact of the museum objects. The show has been lauded for its educational and informative content.

Man V. Food (2008-2012, Then Rebooted)

The contents of my heart will reveal the love of God, family, and FOOD! I was a fan of Man v. Food when Adam Richman hosted and even after the reboot when Casey Webb took over. The point is to watch the host taking on different eating challenges at local restaurants in various cities. The challenge might be based on the size of the dish, spice level, etc, and it’s packed with humor to keep you engaged.

It gives you an idea of how diverse and rich American cuisine is, plus some of the customs and traditions of the people who make and enjoy it. You may even get a quick history lesson in the middle of the show!

The Dead Files (2011-Present)

The Dead Files pairs a psychic medium and a former homicide detective to investigate haunted locations. They uncover the dark and hidden history of different places and the spirits and entities that linger there. You’ll see them try various techniques like sketches, research, and interviews to solve the mysteries of the strange occurrences.

While you may hear chatter about the authenticity and credibility of the show, it has also been commended for its originality and suspense.

Hotel Impossible (2012-2017)

Hotel Impossible gives Extreme Home Makeover meets Kitchen Nightmares vibes as hotel expert Anthony Melchiorri helps struggling hotel owners improve their businesses and services. While we typically stay at the hotel and enjoy the amenities while we’re there, this program gives you a look at the other side of the travel industry outside of being the consumer. It presents the challenges and opportunities of the hospitality industry.

The show also features the transformations and renovations that Melchiorri and his team make to the hotels, as well as the reactions and feedback of the owners and guests.